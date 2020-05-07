We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.
Verified by KTR
*KTR test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland test verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer+ removed up to 99 percent of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m.3 The model tested was SW09BAJWAN.
Verified by Intertek
*Intertek verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid) is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes of operation in testing area of 8m3. The model tested was R24AWN. The efficiency in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Easy Control in Dark
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.96 ~ 2.60 ~ 2.89 kW
3,291 ~ 8,871 ~ 9,858 Btu/h
3,472 ~ 9,359 ~ 10,400 Btu/h
-
Capacity
1.0HP
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
215 ~ 630 ~ 750 W
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.30 ~ 3.60 ~ 4.50 A
EER
-
EER
4.13 W/W
14.08 (Btu/h)/W
14.86 (kJ/h)/W
POWER SUPPLY
-
Power Supply
1, 230, 60 (Ø, V, Hz)
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 276 V
-
Power Factor - Cooling
81%
-
Moisture Removal
1.25 l/h
INDOOR UNIT
-
Air Flow Rate - Cooling, Max/H/M/L
10.5 / 9 / 6.6 / 4.2 m³/min
-
Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Max/H/M/L/SL
- / 39 / 33 / 27 / 21 dB(A)
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
837 x 308 x 189 mm
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
897 x 390 x 254 mm
-
Weight - Net
8.7kg
-
Weight - Shipping
10.5kg
-
Exterior Color Code
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Air Flow Rate - Max
28.0 m³/min
-
Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Rated
50 dB(A)
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
720 × 500 × 230 mm
-
Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
839 × 532 × 324 mm
-
Weight - Net
22.7kg
-
Weight - Shipping
24.4kg
-
Max. Fuse Size
20A
-
Exterior Color Code
Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)
-
Operation Range - Cooling
18 ~ 48 °C DB
CIRCUIT BREAKER
-
Circuit Breaker
15A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 x 1 No. x mm²
-
Power Supply to Unit
Indoor
-
Power and Communication Cable
4 x 1 No. x mm²
PIPING
-
Size - Liquid
ø 6.35 mm
-
Size - Gas
ø 9.52 mm
-
Connections Method - Indoor/Outdoor
Flared/Flared
-
Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D
20, 15 mm
BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR
-
Piping Length - Min/Standard/Max
3/7.5/20 m
-
Piping Length - No Change
12.5 m
-
Max. Elevation Difference
15m
-
Piping Connection Heat Insulation
Both liquid and gas pipes
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R32
-
Pre Charge
450g
-
Additional Charge
15g/m
-
Control
Capillary
-
Global Warning Potential
675
-
t-CO₂ eq
0.304
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Twin Rotary
-
Model
DST066MAA
-
Motor Type
BLDC
-
Oil Type / Maker
PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU
-
Oil Charge
220cc
-
Manufacturer / Country of Origin
LG Electronics / China
FAN(INDOOR)
-
Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Motor Output
30W
FAN(OUTDOOR)
-
Type
Propeller Fan
-
Motor Type
AC
-
Motor Output
25W
-
Motor Insulation
Class E
-
Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection
TEAO/IP44
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin
Cu/Al
-
Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.
(ø7 x 2 x 15 x 21 x 616.8) x 1
-
Evaporator - Corrosion Protection
PCM
-
Evaporator - Fin Type
Slit
-
Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin
Cu/Al
-
Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.
(ø5 x 2 x 22 x 21 x 686) x 1
-
Condenser - Corrosion Protection
Gold
-
Condenser - Fin Type
Louver
