WARRANTY INFORMATION FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

Digital Signage, Large Format Display (LFD), Video Wall, Media Player, Hotel TV & Commercial Washing Machine

THE REQUIREMENT OF WARRANTY

Should your LG Monitor Signage/Commercial TV/Media Player/Set-Top Box/AD Box/OLED Signage ("Product") fail due to a defect in material or workmanship under normal use during the warranty period set. forth velow, LGE Philippines will at its option repair or replace the Product upon receipt of poof of original retail purchase. This warranty is valid only to the original retail purchaser of the product and applies only to a Product distributed in Philippines by LGE Philippines or an authorized Philippine distributor thereof. The warranty only applies to Products located and used within Philippines territoty. Replacement Units and Repair Parts may be new or may contain new and used materials equivalent to new in performance and reliability.

WARRANTY PERIOD

Digital Signage

( Monitor Signage ) - 3 years warranty for Professional Display series - 3 years for Enhanced Display Series or 17,520 hours of usage, whichever comes first. Commercial TV

(TV Signage & Hotel TV) - 2 years warranty or 11,680 hours of usage warranty, whichever comes first. OLED Signage - 55" OLED Signage is 3 years or 20,000 hours of usage whichever comes first. ( 18 hours per day )

- 65" OLED Signage is 3 years or 15,000 hours of usage whichever comes first. ( 12 hours per day )

- Contents Type : No Static Image / Dynamic Contents Only Media Player 1 year Set-Top Box for Hotel TV 2 years AD Box 1 year

Notice

The other series can be added in each product classification as above. If the customer doesn't know about the warranty period, Customers can contact help desk for detail infomation

WHAT THIS WARRANTY COVERS

LG offers you a limited warranty that the enclosed subscriber unit and its enclosed accessories will be free from defects in material and workman-ship, according to the following terms and conditions:

It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that the product is used in accordance with the manufacturers guidelines detailed in the instruction manual, supplied with the product failure to do so will invalidate the warranty.

1. The limited warranty for the product is as stated in the Warranty Period table based on the purchase date as indicated in the presented valid proof of purchase. 2. The limited warranty extends only to the original purchaser of the product and is not assignable or transferable to any subsequent purchaser/end user. 3. This warranty is good only to the original purchaser of the product during the warranty period as long as it is in the Philippine Territory. 4. The external housing and cosmetic parts shall be free of defects at the time of shipment and, therefore, shall not be covered under these limited warranty terms. 5. Upon request from LG, the consumer must provide information to reasonably prove the date of purchase. 6. The customer shall bear the cost of shipping the product to the Customer Service.

Notice

Replacement units and repair parts may be new or factory-remanufactured and are warranted for the remaining portion of the original Product’s warranty period or 90 days, whichever is longer. Please retain dealer’s dated bill of sale or delivery ticket as evidence of the Date of Purchase for proof of warranty (you may be required to submit a copy to LGE or to an LGE service representative.)

WHAT THIS WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER

1. Service trips to deliver, pick up, install, or repair the product; instruct the customer on operation of the product; repair or replace fuses or correction of unauthorized repairs/installation. 2. Failure of product to perform during power failures and interruptions or inadequate electrical service. 3. Damage resulting from operating the product in a corrosive atmosphere or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product owner’s manual. 4. Damage to the product caused by accidents, pests and vermin, lightning, wind, fore, floods, or acts of God. 5. Damage resulting from accident, misuse, abuse, contamination, virus infection, improper or inadequate maintenance or calibration or other external; by software, interfacing, parts or supplies not supplied by LG; improper site preparation or maintenance or by modification or service by other the LG or an LG Authorize Service Center provider. 6. Damage ( including cosmetic damage ) or failure, due to misuse, abuse, negligence, improper maintenance or storage, or to acts of God or other causes beyond LG’s control. ( Causes beyond LG’s control include but are not limited to lightning strike, power surges, power outages and water damage. ) 7. Damage or failure caused by incorrect electrical current, voltage, or plumbing codes, commercial or industrial use, or use of accessories, components, or consumable cleaning products that are not approved by LG. 8. Damage caused by transportation and handling, including scratches, dents, chips, and/or other damage to the finish of your product, unless such damage results from defects in materials or workmanship and is reported within one(1) week of deliver.

9. Damage or missing items to any display, open box, discounted, or refurbished product. 10. Product damage due to improper customer installation or installation inconsistent with the guide in owner's manual and other LG's instruction ( eg.product installed in a place with excessive dust, abundant oil mist, chemical substances are used, operating in very high or low temperature, high humidity. ) 11. Product issues due to deficient signal reception or set up adjustments. 12. Product issues caused by use of parts, peripherals or software not recommended by LG. 13. Product issues due to repair or replacement of warranted parts by other than LG authorized service center. 14. Product where the original factory serial numbers have been removed defaced or changed any way. 15. Damage or missing components to any display, open box, discounted, or refurbished product. 16. Damage caused by computer or internet viruses, bugs, worms or Trojan Horses. 17. Image Sticking or Image Retention cased by displaying fixed image or same pattern for a long time. Refer to "Recommendation of operation time & condition" for optimized operation. 18. The lamp life time of display panel is determined as the time which luminance of the lamp is 50% compared to that of initial value. 19. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.

B2B PRODUCTS

Digital Signage, Large Format Display (LFD), Video Wall, Media Player, Hotel Tv & Commercial Washing Machine.

When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name and address, model number, serial number, date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem. This information will help LG provide fast assistance.

THIS WARRANTY IS NOT TRANSFERABLE AND APPLIES TO ORIGINAL PURCHASER ONLY. COMPLETE THIS RECORD AND KEEP IT TOGETHER WITH YOUR PURCHASE DOCKET IN A SAFE PLACE. YOU SILL HAVE TO PRODUCE THEM SHOULD YOU REQUIRE SERVICE UNDER THE TERMS OF THIS WARRANTY.