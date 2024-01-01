We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Warranty
LG Electronics guarantees free repair service to its products within the warranty period through its Authorized Service Centers. Each LG product has a different set of warranty conditions, so please refer to information below.
WARRANTY INFORMATION FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
LTV, Audio, Monitor, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Purifier and Aircon
THE REQUIREMENT OF WARRANTY
Should your LG Product fail due to defect in material or workmanship under normal home use during the warranty period set forth below, LGE Philippines will, at its option, repair or replace the Product upon receipt of Proof of Original Retail Purchase. This warranty is valid only to the original retail purchaser of the product and applies only to a Product distributed in the Philippines by LGE Philippines or an authorized Philippine distributor thereof. The warranty only applies to Products located and used within Philippine territory.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.
|Product Warranty
|Special Part Warranty
|Note
|Product / Type
|Warranty Period
|Special Part
|Warranty Period
|
|
Labor: 2 years
Parts: 2 years
|
Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
Place of service: Repairs on units with
a specified screen size of 31 inch or less will be
conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center.
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Place of service: Carry In Repair will be conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center
|
|
Labor: 2 years
Parts: 2 years
|
Inverter Compressor
Non-Inverter Compressor
|
Part: 10 years
Part: 5 years
|
Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part
only.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 2 years
Parts: 2 years
|
Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
Two (2) years warranty for inverter compressor (applicable to model RVS-B200LS)
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 2 years
Parts: 2 years
|
Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|Inverter Motor
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|
Inverter Motor
Inverter Compressor
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|Inverter Compressor
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty on inverter compressor part only.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|Inverter Motor
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty on inverter motor part only.
Place of service: Carry In Repair will be conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|Inverter Magnetron
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter magnetron part only.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|
Inverter Compressor
Standard Compressor
|
Part: 10 years
Part: 5 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part
only, applicable from Y2015 models.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|
Inverter Compressor
Standard Compressor
|
Part: 10 years
Part: 5 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part
only, applicable from Y2020 models.
Place of service: In Home Repair will be conducted at your home
|
|
Labor: 1 year
Parts: 1 year
|Inverter Motor
|Part: 10 years
|
One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
Ten (10) years warranty on inverter motor part only.
Place of service: Carry In Repair will be conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center
|
|
Labor: 3 years
Parts: 3 years
|
Three (3) years warranty on parts and labor.
Place of service: Repairs on units with
a specified screen size of 31 inch or less will be
conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center.
|
|
Parts: 6 months
|
Place of service: Carry In Repair will be conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center
|
|
Parts: 3 months
|
Place of service: Carry In Repair will be conducted at an LG Authorized Service Center
WHAT THIS WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER
- 1. Service trips to deliver, pick up, install, or repair the product; instruct the customer on operation of the product; repair or replace fuses or correct wiring or plumbing, or correction of unauthorized repair/ installation.
- 2. Failure of product to perform during power failures and interruptions or inadequate electrical service.
- 3. Damage caused by leaky or broken water pipes, frozen water pipes, restricted drain lines, inadequate or interrupted water supply or inadequate supply of air.
- 4. Damage resulting from operation the product in a corrosive atmosphere or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product owner's manual.
- 5. Damage to the product caused by accidents, pest and vermin, lightning, wind, fire, floods or acts of God.
- 6. Defects or damage from abnormal use, abnormal conditions, improper storage exposure to moisture or dampness unauthorized modification, unauthorized connections, unauthorized repair, misuse, abuse, accident, alteration, improper installation, or other act are which are not the fault of LG, including damage caused by shipping, blown fuses, spills of food and liquids. Improper repair includes use of parts not approved or specified by LG.
- 7. Damage or failure caused by unauthorized modification or alteration, or if it is used for other than the intended purpose, or any water leakage where the unit was not properly installed, or consumable cleaning products that are not approved by LG.
- 8. Damage or failure caused by incorrect electrical current, voltage, or plumbing codes, commercial or industrial use, or use of accessories, components or consumable cleaning products that are not approved by LG.
- 9. Products not used for its intended purpose, such as but not limited to; When Products are used for commercial or industrial purposes in areas like hotels, laundromats, schools, care homes, healthcare centers, spa, and the like.
- 10. Damage caused by transportation and handling, including scratches, dents, chips, and/or other damage to the finish of your product,
- 11. Damage or missing items to any display, open box, discontinued, or refurbished product.
- 12. Tampering or removal of serial number.
- 13. Unit has been serviced by anyone other than LG Authorized Service Center.
- 14. Damaged accessories like remote control, antenna, glass tray, plastic shelves, microphone, promo disc, etc.
- 15. Repair /Installation made to the unit by someone other than LG Authorized Service Center.
- 16. Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
THIS WARRANTY IS NOT TRANSFERABLE AND APPLIES TO ORIGINAL PURCHASER ONLY.
HOW TO CLAIM
To make a claim against manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG which the applicable period using the contact details below
CONTACT
- Manila:
- (02) 7902-5544
- Domestic Toll Free :
- 1-800-10-640-2525 (PLDT)
1-800-8-902-5544 (GLOBE)
Monday to Sunday : 8:00am to 8:00pm
When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name
and address, model number, serial number,
date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem.
This information will help LG provide fast assistance.
WARRANTY INFORMATION FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
WARRANTY PERIOD
|All Products
|Multi
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Multi – V
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Package Type
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Split Type CAC
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|All Products
|Multi
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Multi – V
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Package Type
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Split Type CAC
|One (1) year warranty on parts and labor
|Specific Parts**
|Product
|Part
|Warranty Period
|Multi
|Compressor
|Five (5) years
|Multi – V
|Package Type
|Split Type CAC
Warranty on Part Only (Labor not included)
Exclusion: Free preventive maintenance is not included during warranty period
WHAT THIS WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER
- 1. The warranty will not apply if damaged, malfunction or failure resulting from alterations, accident, Fire, mis-adjustment of customer controls, use on an incorrect voltage, power surges, acts of God, voltage supply problems, exposure to abnormally corrosive conditions or entry by any insects, vermin or foreign object in the product.
- 2. Tampering or removal of serial number.
- 3. Unit has been installed or serviced by anyone other than the duly authorized service center/installer.
- 4. Damage accessories like remote control, air filter, front panel, face cover.( LG reserves the right to inspect all damaged accessories and approve or reject warranty based on result such.)
- 5. This warranty applies only to the product in its original installation location and is voided if the product is reinstalled elsewhere or within the same premises by unauthorized installer or service venter of LGEPH.
HOW TO CLAIM
To make a claim against manufacturer’s warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable period using the contact details below.
CONTACT
- Manila :
- (02)7902-5555
- Domestic Toll Free :
- 1-800-8-902-5544 (GLOBE)
* Monday to Friday : 8:00am to 8:00pm
When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name and address,
model number, serial number,
date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem.
This information will help LG provide fast assistance.
WARRANTY INFORMATION FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
Digital Signage, Large Format Display (LFD), Video Wall, Media Player, Hotel TV & Commercial Washing Machine
THE REQUIREMENT OF WARRANTY
Should your LG Monitor Signage/Commercial TV/Media Player/Set-Top Box/AD Box/OLED Signage ("Product") fail due to a defect in material or workmanship under normal use during the warranty period set. forth velow, LGE Philippines will at its option repair or replace the Product upon receipt of poof of original retail purchase. This warranty is valid only to the original retail purchaser of the product and applies only to a Product distributed in Philippines by LGE Philippines or an authorized Philippine distributor thereof. The warranty only applies to Products located and used within Philippines territoty. Replacement Units and Repair Parts may be new or may contain new and used materials equivalent to new in performance and reliability.
WARRANTY PERIOD
|Digital Signage
( Monitor Signage )
|- 3 years warranty for Professional Display series - 3 years for Enhanced Display Series or 17,520 hours of usage, whichever comes first.
|Commercial TV
(TV Signage & Hotel TV)
|- 2 years warranty or 11,680 hours of usage warranty, whichever comes first.
|OLED Signage
|
- 55" OLED Signage is 3 years or 20,000 hours of usage
whichever comes first. ( 18 hours per day )
- 65" OLED Signage is 3 years or 15,000 hours of usage whichever comes first. ( 12 hours per day )
- Contents Type : No Static Image / Dynamic Contents Only
|Media Player
|1 year
|Set-Top Box for Hotel TV
|2 years
|AD Box
|1 year
|Digital Signage
( Monitor Signage )
|- 3 years warranty for Professional Display series - 3 years for Enhanced Display Series or 17,520 hours of usage, whichever comes first.
|Commercial TV
(TV Signage & Hotel TV)
|- 2 years warranty or 11,680 hours of usage warranty, whichever comes first.
|OLED Signage
|
- 55" OLED Signage is 3 years or 20,000 hours of usage
whichever comes first. ( 18 hours per day )
- 65" OLED Signage is 3 years or 15,000 hours of usage whichever comes first. ( 12 hours per day )
- Contents Type : No Static Image / Dynamic Contents Only
|Media Player
|1 year
|Set-Top Box for Hotel TV
|2 years
|AD Box
|1 year
Notice
The other series can be added in each product classification as above. If the customer doesn't know about the warranty period, Customers can contact help desk for detail infomation
WHAT THIS WARRANTY COVERS
LG offers you a limited warranty that the enclosed subscriber unit and
its enclosed accessories will be free from defects in material and
workman-ship, according to the following terms and conditions:
It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that the product is used in accordance with the manufacturers guidelines detailed in the instruction manual, supplied with the product failure to do so will invalidate the warranty.
- 1. The limited warranty for the product is as stated in the Warranty Period table based on the purchase date as indicated in the presented valid proof of purchase.
- 2. The limited warranty extends only to the original purchaser of the product and is not assignable or transferable to any subsequent purchaser/end user.
- 3. This warranty is good only to the original purchaser of the product during the warranty period as long as it is in the Philippine Territory.
- 4. The external housing and cosmetic parts shall be free of defects at the time of shipment and, therefore, shall not be covered under these limited warranty terms.
- 5. Upon request from LG, the consumer must provide information to reasonably prove the date of purchase.
- 6. The customer shall bear the cost of shipping the product to the Customer Service.
Notice
Replacement units and repair parts may be new or factory-remanufactured and are warranted for the remaining portion of the original Product’s warranty period or 90 days, whichever is longer. Please retain dealer’s dated bill of sale or delivery ticket as evidence of the Date of Purchase for proof of warranty (you may be required to submit a copy to LGE or to an LGE service representative.)
WHAT THIS WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER
- 1. Service trips to deliver, pick up, install, or repair the product; instruct the customer on operation of the product; repair or replace fuses or correction of unauthorized repairs/installation.
- 2. Failure of product to perform during power failures and interruptions or inadequate electrical service.
- 3. Damage resulting from operating the product in a corrosive atmosphere or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product owner’s manual.
- 4. Damage to the product caused by accidents, pests and vermin, lightning, wind, fore, floods, or acts of God.
- 5. Damage resulting from accident, misuse, abuse, contamination, virus infection, improper or inadequate maintenance or calibration or other external; by software, interfacing, parts or supplies not supplied by LG; improper site preparation or maintenance or by modification or service by other the LG or an LG Authorize Service Center provider.
- 6. Damage ( including cosmetic damage ) or failure, due to misuse, abuse, negligence, improper maintenance or storage, or to acts of God or other causes beyond LG’s control. ( Causes beyond LG’s control include but are not limited to lightning strike, power surges, power outages and water damage. )
- 7. Damage or failure caused by incorrect electrical current, voltage, or plumbing codes, commercial or industrial use, or use of accessories, components, or consumable cleaning products that are not approved by LG.
- 8. Damage caused by transportation and handling, including
scratches, dents, chips, and/or other damage to the finish of your
product, unless such damage results from defects in materials or
workmanship and is reported within one(1) week of deliver.
( Call: (02)902-5545 or Via Text Message:0917-5887-9038)
- 9. Damage or missing items to any display, open box, discounted, or refurbished product.
- 10. Product damage due to improper customer installation or installation inconsistent with the guide in owner’s manual and other LG’s instruction ( eg.product installed in a place with excessive dust, abundant oil mist, chemical substances are used, operating in very high or low temperature, high humidity. )
- 11. Product issues due to deficient signal reception or set up adjustments.
- 12. Product issues caused by use of parts, peripherals or software not recommended by LG.
- 13. Product issues due to repair or replacement of warranted parts by other than LG authorized service center.
- 14. Product where the original factory serial numbers have been removed defaced or changed any way.
- 15. Damage or missing components to any display, open box, discounted, or refurbished product.
- 16. Damage caused by computer or internet viruses, bugs, worms or Trojan Horses.
- 17. Image Sticking or Image Retention cased by displaying fixed image or same pattern for a long time. Refer to "Recommendation of operation time & condition" for optimized operation.
- 18. The lamp life time of display panel is determined as the time which luminance of the lamp is 50% compared to that of initial value.
- 19. Any loss, damage or alteration to third party software, including the operating system whether pre-loaded or installed subsequently.
B2B PRODUCTS
Digital Signage, Large Format Display (LFD), Video Wall, Media Player, Hotel Tv & Commercial Washing Machine.
Call an LG Support Representative at :
- Manila : (02) 7902-5545
- Monday to Friday : 8:00am to 8:00pm
When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name and address, model number, serial number, date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem. This information will help LG provide fast assistance.
THIS WARRANTY IS NOT TRANSFERABLE AND APPLIES TO ORIGINAL PURCHASER ONLY. COMPLETE THIS RECORD AND KEEP IT TOGETHER WITH YOUR PURCHASE DOCKET IN A SAFE PLACE. YOU SILL HAVE TO PRODUCE THEM SHOULD YOU REQUIRE SERVICE UNDER THE TERMS OF THIS WARRANTY.
-
-
-
-
-
There is no
recent product./