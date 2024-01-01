We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum
*1 year parts and labor, 10 years on motor.
*Multi-surface Power Drive Nozzle™ shown.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Easy filter cleaning
Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.
Easy roller removal
Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.
*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SUCTION POWER
-
Suction Power (Smart Inverter Motor™)
160W
FEATURES
-
Max Running Time (Dual PowerPack™)
50 min. (1ea)
-
Floor Standing Charger
Yes
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
4 Step Telescopic Pipe
Yes
-
Cyclong System
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Pipe Type
4 Step Telescopic Pipe
-
Charger Type
Floor Standing Charger (3 Way)
-
Control Type
Thumb Touch Control
FILTER
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Yes
POWER
-
Max Running Time
50min. (with 1 battery)
-
Battery Life based on 2 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 100min /
Normal mode(Stick) 80min /
Power mode(Stick) 22min /
Turbo mode(Stick) 12min
-
Battery Life based on 1 Batteries
Normal mode(Handy) 50min /
Normal mode(Stick) 40min /
Power mode(Stick) 11min /
Turbo mode(Stick) 6min
-
Charging Time (hr)
4
-
Voltage
25.2V
-
Capacity
2300mA
-
Consumption Power
370W(Max 480W)
CAPACITY
-
Dust Bin Capacity (Litter)
0.44L
WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (Body + Power Drive Slim Floor Nozzle)
2.7kg
