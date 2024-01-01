Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum

A9N-CORE

CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum

A9N-FLEX
Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch thumb control, extendable pipe and ergonomic design.

*1 year parts and labor, 10 years on motor.

D03_A9_Aeroscience
AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG's air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.


Power Drive Nozzle™
 

 

 

Power Drive Nozzle

The direct drive motor in Slim Power Drive Nozzles rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*
*Multi-surface Power Drive Nozzle™ shown.

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-standing mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

ONE TOUCH CONTROL

On, Off and power levels including 'Turbo' mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

Clean your floors and your air at the same time with the 5-Step Filtration System. The filtration system helps to filter an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles by separating suctioned dust in the dust bin, then filtering out the remaining fine dust.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy roller removal

Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing. 

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button. 

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

A9N-CORE-001
CAPACITY
0.44L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
260mm x 1120mm (Max.Height) x / 270mm
KEY FEATURE
Power Drive Nozzle™ for Effective Particle Pick Up
KEY FEATURE
One Touch Control

SUCTION POWER

  • Suction Power (Smart Inverter Motor™)

    160W

FEATURES

  • Max Running Time (Dual PowerPack™)

    50 min. (1ea)

  • Floor Standing Charger

    Yes

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • 4 Step Telescopic Pipe

    Yes

  • Cyclong System

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Pipe Type

    4 Step Telescopic Pipe

  • Charger Type

    Floor Standing Charger (3 Way)

  • Control Type

    Thumb Touch Control

FILTER

  • Removable and Washable Filters

    Yes

POWER

  • Max Running Time

    50min. (with 1 battery)

  • Battery Life based on 2 Batteries

    Normal mode(Handy) 100min /
    Normal mode(Stick) 80min /
    Power mode(Stick) 22min /
    Turbo mode(Stick) 12min

  • Battery Life based on 1 Batteries

    Normal mode(Handy) 50min /
    Normal mode(Stick) 40min /
    Power mode(Stick) 11min /
    Turbo mode(Stick) 6min

  • Charging Time (hr)

    4

  • Voltage

    25.2V

  • Capacity

    2300mA

  • Consumption Power

    370W(Max 480W)

CAPACITY

  • Dust Bin Capacity (Litter)

    0.44L

WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (Body + Power Drive Slim Floor Nozzle)

    2.7kg

