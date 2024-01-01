CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 100 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 50 mins, 11 mins, 6 mins, respectively.

**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle.

***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 11 mins and 6 mins respectively. Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.