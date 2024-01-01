CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A9N-MAX- Front view
Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch control, extendable pipe and ergonomic design.¹

*1 year parts and labor, 10 years on motor.

AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG’s air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.
AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG’s air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.
Watch Video
Power Drive Nozzle™

Power Drive Nozzle™

The direct drive motor in Slim Power Drive Nozzles rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*
Power Drive Nozzle™ Watch Video

*Multi-surface Power Drive Nozzle shown.

Power Drive Mop™

Power Drive Mop

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time. 
3-Step Water Control

3-Step Water Control

Apply the appropriate amount of water via low or high mode or shut off the water supply altogether.

Upkeep

Upkeep & Refill

Detach the tank for convenient cleaning and refilling.

Quick and Easy Battery Change

Quick and Easy Battery Change

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 100 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 50 mins, 11 mins, 6 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 22 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 11 mins and 6 mins respectively. Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-standing mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

Thumb Touch Control

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced Watch Video
5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

The air filtration system can remove the majority of dust particles from household surfaces down to 2.5 microns in size. Larger particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, while finer dust is filtered and captured in steps 4-5.

5 Step Filtration System Watch Video
Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.
Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy roller removal

Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button.

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

A9N-MAX_V1_New

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091812971

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Cleaning Brush

    NONE

  • Combination Tool

    YES

  • Crevice Tool

    YES

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2pcs

  • Battery Type

    Rechargeable, Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time (min/battery)

    210mins

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode)

    Up to 100mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 80mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

    Up to 50mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 22mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)

    Up to 12mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 12mins (2 battery)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 720

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    YES

  • AEROSCIENCE

    YES

  • Battery Status Indicator

    YES

  • Charging and Storage

    YES

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    NO

  • Convert to Handheld

    N/A

  • Cyclone Technology

    YES

  • Dual PowerPack

    YES

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    NO

  • Kompressor Technology

    NO

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    10 YEARS

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    YES

  • Thumb Touch Control

    YES

  • Washable Filters

    YES (3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    IRON GRAY

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    YES

  • Mop Nozzle

    YES

  • Pet Nozzle

    NONE

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    YES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    NONE

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Bag

    NONE

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    YES

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    YES

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    NONE

  • Extra Pre-filter

    YES

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    YES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    YES

  • Mattress Tool

    YES

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4pcs

  • Multi-angle Tool

    YES

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    YES

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44L

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    0.44L

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    160W

  • Power Mode

    Normal, Power, Turbo

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    NO

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    NO

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    NO

  • Smart Diagnosis

    NO

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    NO

