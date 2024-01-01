9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

1 year warranty on parts and services.
10 years warranty on motor.

Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria

Allergy Care Cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria on clothes with high temperature drying.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care Cycle.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Lint Filter means twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.
  • Conventional Heater/Gas Dryer
  • LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ® app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ®, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere

It doesn’t require the venting outlets and gives an even more durable and elegant look.
  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Tempered Glass
  • Reversible Door - swing right or left
    Reversible Door
  • place washer and dryer side by side
    Washer and Dryer
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
    Drum and Condenser Care
  • a drawer for water on top of the product
    Water Drawer
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
    Stacking Kit Included

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
9.0kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 690 x 850 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual Heat Pump Inverter
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Auto Cleansing Condenser

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    VCM

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    VCM

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Weight (kg)

    56

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

