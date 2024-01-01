We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
1 year warranty on parts and services.
10 years warranty on motor.
Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria
*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care Cycle.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Body Color
VCM
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
Smart Pairing
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
VCM
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
Type
Dryer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
Weight (kg)
56
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
