We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with TurboWash 360°
*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.
*Do your Weekly Wash, Outer Wear, and Hygiene Care using LG's Washer while doing your Daily Wash, Under Wear, and Delicate Care in the TWINWash™ Mini.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
VCM , Glass Door
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Combo
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
81
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
1 5
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
* Ext Low / Low / Medium / High / Ext High/ No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
ColdWash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.