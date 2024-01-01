Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with TurboWash 360°

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

15/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with TurboWash 360°

F2515RTGV

15/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with TurboWash 360°

(0)
front view

Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

A Deep Clean, Delivered with Gentleness

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.

More Durable and Hygienic

The tempered glass door and stainless steel lifters ensures greater durability and hygiene.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.

A collage of images showcasing the TWINWash Mini Compatible washer in a modern style home. Images show the front of the washer with door closed and two images show the bottom drawer open.

TWINWash™ Mini Compatible So You Can Do Two Loads at Once

Add the TWINWash™ Mini to your new LG washer to tackle two loads of laundry at the same time.

*Do your Weekly Wash, Outer Wear, and Hygiene Care using LG's Washer while doing your Daily Wash, Under Wear, and Delicate Care in the TWINWash™ Mini.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.

Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ

With ThinQ™, remotely access your washer and download new cycles from your smart device.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

A grey background with the washing machine front loading washer highlighted and a swirl of water thrusting from the front to lead to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

f2515rtgv
CAPACITY
15/8kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
645 x 770 x 940 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI Direct Drive
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam+

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    VCM , Glass Door

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Combo

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    81

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    1 5

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    * Ext Low / Low / Medium / High / Ext High/ No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

