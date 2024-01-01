Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

F2721HVRBC

Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

(0)
front view
Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.
Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Be your best self pronto when you can wash your winning outfit in 32 minutes with TurboWash™ 360.

Fast

TurboWash™

Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Get your favorite outfit sparkling clean in just 32 minutes with TurboWash™.
Optimal wash for all types of fabric1
6MotionDD

Optimal wash for all types of fabric

No load has one type of fabric, which is why you get 6 wash motions ideal for all types of clothes.
Steam™

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable

More Durable

The tempered glass door ensures greater durability.
Visibly bigger and better
Design

Visibly bigger and better

Redesigned with a larger, metal knob that improves control and easier-to-read display panel.

TWINWashTM Mini Compatible so you can do two loads at once

TWINWash™ Compatible

TWINWash™ Mini Compatible so you can do two loads at once

Add the TWINWash™ Mini to your new LG washer to tackle two loads of laundry at the same time.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included. *Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor.
Print

All Spec

Our picks for you