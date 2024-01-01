We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Load Washing Machine
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Color Care
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Baby Care
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
70.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091966636
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
