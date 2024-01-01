Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Styler in Mirror Black with TrueSteam™ Technology

S3MFC

LG Styler in Mirror Black with TrueSteam™ Technology

(0)
S3MFC
Kill 99.9% Virus, Bacteria, and House Dust Mite with LG Styler
Sanitize

Efficiently Kill Viruses

The healthy way to treat your clothes!
TrueSteam™ kills more than 99.9%* virus, bacteria.
Easily sanitize fabrics, masks, and items that are difficult or impossible to wash.
TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

* Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to live house dust mite, bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus),
and viruses (Influenza A [Human H3N2], Influenza A [Pandemic H1N1], PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, MHV, and hCoV-229E).
* Certified by VDE, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus) with Sanitary - Normal program.
* Kills 99.99% of viruses (Influenza A, H3N2 / Influenza A, H1N1 / PEV / PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program,
tested by Chonnam National University.
Kills 99.99% Mouse Hepatitis virus (MHV) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program Tested by Chungnam National University.
  Kills 99.9% Human Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program Tested by Jeonbuk National University.
Kills 99.99% of viruses (Influenza A, H3N2 / Influenza A, H1N1 / PEV / PEDV / ICHV / IBRV), Sanitary - Heavy Duty program with cotton / dental masks,
tested by Chonnam National University.
PEDV / MHV / hCoV-229E virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result for new coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).
* Tested by Intertek, reduces 99% fine dust floating inside of LG Styler with Sanitary - Fine Dust program.
Tested by Intertek, removes 92% of hazardous substances (Perchloroethylene) generated during dry cleaning with Sanitary - Normal program.
* Tested by Taesung Environmental Research Institute, removes 99% Pyridine (tobacco odor), 100% Isovaleric acid (sweat odor), 98% Valeraldehyde (fried meat odor),
and 100% Trimethylamine (mackerel odor) with Refresh - Normal program.

LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler.

LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

LG Patented Technology

Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care

The moving hanger simulates the hand waving for clothes, throwing away the dust with 200 swings per minute, while it can create more space for TrueSteam™ in contacting with the clothes. It can kill 99.9% of bacteria*, viruses*, dust mites and allergens, as well as reduce odors and wrinkles in your clothes. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care

*Include Influenza, Coronavirus and bacteria, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and mold, etc.

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Refresh

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look at your best. Shake off ODORS, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!
Efficiently reduce 99.9% allergens and bacteria
Sanitize

Efficiently reduce 99.9% allergens and bacteria

The healthy way to treat your clothes! TrueSteam™ eliminates influenza and coronavirus, and reduces up to 99.9% allergens and bacteria. Easily sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

Tested by Intertek

Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

Approved by BAF

Tested about reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and reduction of Live House Dust Mites and Fungi.

Tested by VDE

Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli.

Tested by KATRI LABEL

Verified to remove 99.9% of skin allergies or chemical residues on clothing.

Prevent shrinkage and damage
Gentle Dry

Prevent shrinkage and damage

Heat-Pump Technology - Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!
Even Refresh Your Space
Dehumidify

Even Refresh Your Space

Keep your clothes refreshed, as well as your closet and indoor spaces. LG Styler helps to refresh surrounding clothes and atmosphere.
Perfectly crease pants
Pants Press

Perfectly crease pants

With Pants Crease Care, it keeps pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

ThinQ™

ThinQ™ app lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

ThinQ™

Cycle Download

Cycle Download

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
Clothes x3 Pants x1
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
455 x 585 x 1850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TrueSteam
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Moving Hanger

All Spec

GENERAL FUNCTION & FEATURES

  • Steam Dryer Program & Function Preparing , Steaming , Drying , Sanitizing Night Care , Delay On

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Child Lock

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION & FEATURES

  • Refresh

    Normal/Light/Heavy

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION & FEATURES

  • Special Care

    *Suits/Coat, Wool/Knit, Sport Wear

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Night Care

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION & FEATURES

  • Sanitary

    *Normal, Bedding, Fine Dust, Heavy Duty

  • Gentle Dry

    *Normal, Rain Snow, Dehumidity

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Power Button

    Yes

  • Programme Process Indicator

    Yes

  • Option Alert Indicator

    *Night Care*Delay On*Fill Water*Empty Water*Remote

  • LCD Display

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Button

    Yes

  • Refresh Programme

    Yes

  • Special Care Programme

    Yes

  • Sanitary Programme

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry Programme

    Yes

  • Option Programme and Extra Function

    1.child Lock2. Delay Start3. Night Care4. Dehumidify

  • Smart Function

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ Application

    Yes

  • Push Alerts

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Setting

    Yes

  • Maintenace

    Yes

  • Regular Cleaning

    *Cleaning Interior and exterior*Cleaning Leant Filter*Cleaning Aroma Filter*Cleaning Water Tanks

  • Trouble Shouoting

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LCD Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    455 x 1850 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    78

DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS

  • [STL] Bedding/Pillow Sanitize

    Yes

  • [STL] Rain/Snow Dry

    Yes

  • [STL] Sportswear

    Yes

  • [STL] Suit/School Uniform Sanitize

    Yes

  • [STL] Wool/Knitwear Dry

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Heap Pump Drying

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    200

  • Interior Light

    Yes

  • Moving Hanger

    3 hanger

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Mirror Black

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    Yes (2)

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    Yes (2)

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    Yes (1)

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    Yes (1)

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    Yes (2)

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf (Qty)

    Yes (1)

MAIN LABEL

  • Model

    S3MFC

  • Voltage

    220V/60 Hz ~ 1000W - R 134a -155g.

  • Power Consumption

    1700 W

  • Weight

    78 kg.

  • Dimension

    455(W) x 585 (D) x 1850(H) mm

  • Maximun Capacity (4 items)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Shelf

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • [STL]Dress shirt dry

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Owner's Manual (MFL66101299)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Anti Slip Sheet (2 pcs.)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Hinge Cover (2 pcs.)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Warranty card (MBM65176349)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Drip Tray

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Rear cap cover (2 pcs.)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Leling Fit (2 pcs.)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Hangers (2 pcs.)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Carpet Install Spikes

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Pants Hanger

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Wrench (Adjuster)

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

