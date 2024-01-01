Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8KG Top Load Washing Machine with Turbo Drum

8KG Top Load Washing Machine with Turbo Drum

T2108VSPW

8KG Top Load Washing Machine with Turbo Drum

T2108VSPW

Products with neat interior design

Powerful clean in a durable design

With its enduring design, the LG Washer is your laundry room's perfect fit for years.

Designed for a better laundry experience

Shirts under washing, 24-minute quickwash icon

Time-saving

Quick wash in 24 minutes

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Hygiene

Tub care made easy

The door of the product moves smoothly

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

Products with neat interior design

Design

Fits any space

Save time, enjoy life

Finish your laundry in just 24 minutes and save time for what matters.

a shirt that is being washed with a current

*The duration of 24 minutes is displayed on the control panel, and the recommended maximum load for this setting is 2kg.

Simple and hygienic cleaning

Keeps the tub hygienically clean by soaking, washing, rinsing, and spinning from the inside out.

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Scratch-resistant, soft-closing door

The tempered glass door resists scratches, while the soft closing feature prevents the lid from slamming.

Set your own laundry schedule

You can schedule your laundry's end time up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring it's completed when needed.

It shows that the product can be delayed for up to 24 hours

Wash cycle picks up where you left off

If the power goes out, the current cycle is saved and will automatically resume when the power is restored.

It shows auto-restart with products and icons that go well with the interior

Safety lock for cycle settings

With the Child Lock function, the control panel is locked to prevent children from changing the cycle settings.

Even if a child touches a product, the child lock function prevents it

Finely built, thoughtfully designed

Designed to fit with your lifestyle

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design
Products with neat interior design

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
8KG
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
540 x 850 x 540 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter Compressor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Turbo Drum

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 850 x 540

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    318 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 850 x 540

  • Weight (kg)

    30

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Our picks for you