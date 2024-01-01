We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
*VDE tested in Apr.2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 7.5kg load.
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
**BMC : Bulk Molding Compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector.
**One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
****Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 545
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
Yes
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1130
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 925 x 545
-
Weight (kg)
33.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
3 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
3 Levels
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
6 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087085402
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
