We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Motor
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
Auto Restart
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
**BMC : Bulk Molding Compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector.
***One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
****Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 855 x 560
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
318 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
6 Levels
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 855 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
33
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse
3 Times
-
Spin
3 Levels
-
Water Level
6 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.