7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Motor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Motor

T2175VS2M

7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Motor

(0)
Front

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special BMC* molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
**BMC : Bulk Molding Compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector.
***One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
****Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Safe

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 855 x 560

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.5

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    318 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 855 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    33

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

