9KG Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Motor
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Auto Restart
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
-
Door Type
Soft Closing Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
318 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
Water Level
1 6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
-
Weight (kg)
42
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Rinse
3 Times
-
Spin
Low / Medium / High
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash
3 /6 /10 /15 /18 /25/30 /35 mins
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
