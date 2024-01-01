Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10kg LG Smart Inverter Washing Machine

T2310VS2B

10kg LG Smart Inverter Washing Machine

front view

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don’t need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.
Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.
Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.
LoDecibel™

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special BMC* molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits
Safe

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.
