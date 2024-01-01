We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP5
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2mm(TBD)
-
Casing Size (W x H x D) mm
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0mm (TBD)
-
Product Net Weight (g)
5.6 grams
-
Charging Case Net Weight (g)
39 grams
UX
-
Connectivity
Bluetooth Version 5.2
BLE supporting
Google Fast Pair Service
USB C-type (Female)
-
Convenience
Fast Charging
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Water/Splashproof - IPx4
Multi Paring - 5 support
Swift Pairing
-
Battery product
Battery Type Lithium + ion
Battery Capacity 55 mAh *2
Battery Charging time within 1 hour
Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
5 hours (TBD) (with ANC)
8 hours(without ANC)
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life (5min / 1hr)
-
Battery Charging Case
Battery Type Lithium + ion
Battery Capacity 390 mAh
Battery Charging time within 2 hours
Battery Life(Playing Music with Charging Case)
TBD (with ANC)
24(TBD) (without ANC)
