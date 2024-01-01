Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TONE Free FP5

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free FP5

TONE-FP5

LG TONE Free FP5

(0)
Image with earbuds floating over a closed cradle.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Product Size (W x H x D) mm

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2mm(TBD)

  • Casing Size (W x H x D) mm

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0mm (TBD)

  • Product Net Weight (g)

    5.6 grams

  • Charging Case Net Weight (g)

    39 grams

UX

  • Connectivity

    Bluetooth Version 5.2
    BLE supporting
    Google Fast Pair Service
    USB C-type (Female)

  • Convenience

    Fast Charging
    Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
    Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
    Water/Splashproof - IPx4
    Multi Paring - 5 support
    Swift Pairing

  • Battery product

    Battery Type Lithium + ion
    Battery Capacity 55 mAh *2
    Battery Charging time within 1 hour
    Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
    5 hours (TBD) (with ANC)
    8 hours(without ANC)
    Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life (5min / 1hr)

  • Battery Charging Case

    Battery Type Lithium + ion
    Battery Capacity 390 mAh
    Battery Charging time within 2 hours
    Battery Life(Playing Music with Charging Case)
    TBD (with ANC)
    24(TBD) (without ANC)

Our picks for you