About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Forno de Encastre LG inox com 72l

Label_2332778.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
Label_2332778.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Forno de Encastre LG inox com 72l

WS5D7210S
front view of lg ws5d7230s
front view of lg ws5d7230s light on
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
front view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
leftside view of lg ws5d7230s
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s light on
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
right downward perspecitve of lg ws5d7230s
leftside of lg ws5d7230s
control panel of lg ws5d7230s
front view of lg ws5d7230s
front view of lg ws5d7230s light on
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with food
front view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
front view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
leftside view of lg ws5d7230s
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s light on
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with food
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s with rack
rightside view of lg ws5d7230s without rack
right downward perspecitve of lg ws5d7230s
leftside of lg ws5d7230s
control panel of lg ws5d7230s

Funcionalidades principais

  • Grande capacidade
  • Variedade de modos de cozinha
  • Confeção homogénea dos alimentos
  • Porta de vidro removível
  • Eficiência energética classe A
  • Limpeza AquaClean
Mais

Torne a sua cozinha confortável e profissional com LG

A LG disponibiliza equipamentos de encastre premium com um design versátil e elegante que se enquadram em qualquer interior, com controlos fáceis e intutitivos. 

Cozinha moderna minimalista com armários brancos, forno de encastre LG e balcões em madeira, com uma mesa de refeição com centro de mesa e cadeiras.

Poupe tempo ao cozinhar com o forno mais espaçoso da sua classe.

Desfrute dos seus pratos cozinhados de diversas formas

Experimente sabores de pratos diferentes com os fornos LG, desde grelhar a assar.

Confeção homogénea a todos os níveis

Cozinhe sem preocupação dos seus pratos ficarem queimados ou crús.

Remova o vidro para a sua limpeza fácil

A limpeza do vidro da porta torna-se mais fácil, graças à possibilidade de remover as diversas camadas de vidro da porta do forno.

Vidro da porta removível

Forno LG com eficiência energética A

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Tabuleiro de Cozedura

    1

  • Prateleira convencional (unid.)

    1

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

  • Marca

    LG

  • País de origem

    China

  • Tipo de aquecimento

    Elétrico

  • Cor Exterior

    Aço Inoxidável

  • Sistema de confecção do forno

    Convecção genuína

  • Tipo de forno

    Individual

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Bloqueio de controlo

    Sim (forno)

  • Volume do lembrete de fim de confecção

    Sim

  • Temporizador de cozinha

    Sim

  • Modo Sabbath

    Não

  • Sistema de fecho suave

    Não

  • Confecção temporizada

    Sim

DESIGN E ACABAMENTOS

  • Cor Exterior

    Aço Inoxidável

  • Material interior

    Esmalte

  • Ecrã do painel

    LED

  • Cor da porta

    Cristalino

  • Cor da pega

    Aço Inoxidável

  • Material da pega

    Alumínio

  • Cor do interior

    Preto

  • Cor do botão

    Aço Inoxidável

  • Iluminação do botão

    Não

  • Material do botão

    Plástico

  • Tipo de painel do forno

    Pega + Vidro Tátil

  • Acabamento da prova

    Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, em mm)

    595 x 596 x 566

  • Dimensões do corte (L x A x P, em mm)

    560 x 600 x 550

  • Dimensão do interior do forno (L x A x P, em mm)

    503 x 362 x 394

  • Profundidade total, incluindo a pega (mm)

    610

  • Dimensões da embalagem (L x A x P, em mm)

    650 x 670 x 720

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    38

  • Largura (mm)

    595

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO FORNO

  • Desligamento de segurança automático

    Sim

  • Tipo de elemento de confeção

    Oculto

  • Tipo de elemento para gratinar

    Revestido

  • Conversão de convecção

    Não

  • Ventoinha de convecção

    Velocidade única

  • Tipo de convecção

    Convecção genuína

  • Potência do elemento de confeção (W)

    1000

  • Potência do elemento para gratinar (W)

    2200

  • Potência do elemento de convecção (W)

    1800

  • Tipo de aquecimento

    Elétrico

  • Iluminação do forno GoCook Smart

    Não

  • Número de posições dos tabuleiros

    5

  • Capacidade do forno (ℓ)

    72

  • Modo de confecção do forno

    Fritura a ar quente, Calor Inferior, Descongelar, Ar Quente Eco, Ar Por Ventilação, Ar Quente, Grelha Larga, Modo Pizza, Fermentar, Assar, Calor Superior e Inferior

  • Tipo de iluminação do forno

    Halogénio

POTÊNCIA

  • Potência (W)

    3200

  • Fonte de alimentação requerida (Volts/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

  • Tag NFC ativada

    Não

  • Verificação e controlo

    Não

  • Apoio ao cliente proativo

    Não

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Não

  • Smart Recipe (aplicação de receitas de terceiros)

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

  • Controlo de voz (dispositivo de terceiros)

    Não

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

O que dizem sobre nós

Perguntas Frequentes

D.

O que acontece se a luz do forno não acender?

R.

Poderão existir diversas razões para a luz do forno não acender. A luz do forno pode estar fundida, ou o circuito elétrico pode ter falhado.

D.

Porque é que se ouve um sinal sonoro quando toco num botão do painel tátil?

R.

O sinal sonoro assegura que a funcionalidade é devidamente ativada.

D.

Porque é que por vezes os ovos rebentam?

R.

Quando cozer, fritar ou escalfar ovos, a gema pode rebentar devido ao vapor gerado no interior da membrana da gema. Para prevenir este fenómeno, basta furar a gema antes de cozinhar. Não aqueça ovos na casca.

D.

Porque é que o forno nem sempre cozinha tão rápido quanto o guia de cozinha indica?

R.

Consulte o seu guia de cozinha novamente para garantir que seguiu todos os passos corretamente, e para ver o que pode ter causado as variações no tempo de confeção. Os tempos de confeção e de aquecimento são meramente sugestivos e indicados para prevenir cozinhar os alimentos em demasia, problema comum obtido com este tipo de equipamentos. As variações de tamanho, formato, peso e dimensões dos alimentos requerem um maior tempo de confeção. Junte o seu conhecimento com as sugestões do guia de cozinha para testar o resultado final, tal como num forno convencional.

As nossas escolhas para si