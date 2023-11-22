About Cookies on This Site

Aquecimento e descongelamento uniformes

Adicione consistência à sua vida

Distribua uniformemente o calor com controlos precisos de temperatura. (Desvio de temperatura 23 ℃ → 3 ℃)

Assista ao filme completo

Assista ao filme completo

* Amostra testada: Tamanho médio individual da LG (NeoChef™: MS32XX convencional: MS4042).

** Testado pela Intertek

Confeção rápida

Está à pressa?

O NeoChef™ é fornecido com 1200 W* de energia para tempos de confeção reduzidos. (1,6 vezes)

Assista ao filme completo

Assista ao filme completo

* Tamanho médio apenas.

** Amostra de pipocas testadas: Tamanho pequeno individual da LG (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs. convencional: MS235).
*** Amostra de frango testada: Tamanho médio de convecção da LG (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs. convencional: LRE3085ST).

Várias imagens de confeção

Diversas confeções

Adicione alguma variedade e temperos

Pretende fritar, grelhar ou até mesmo fazer iogurte fresco? O NeoChef™ tem uma função para cada necessidade.

Assista ao filme completo

Assista ao filme completo

* Amostra testada: Tamanho médio/pequeno individual da LG (MS25XX / MS32XX). Método de teste: Teste Interno da LG.

Cozinhar Saudável

Corte nas calorias. Adicione sabor.

Função de absorção de calor para confeção de pratos saudáveis. (Menos 72% de óleo, menos gordura)

Assista ao filme completo

Assista ao filme completo

* A função de fritar saudável é aplicada a modelos com tabuleiro para o forno. Amostra testada: Tamanho médio de convecção da LG (MJ39XX). Método de teste: Teste Interno da LG.

Grelhados saborosos

Obter o dourar perfeito em casa

A função de grill levará os seus amigos a perguntarem-se onde escondeu o grelhador. (Taxa de uniformização de 93,2%)

Assista ao filme completo

Assista ao filme completo

* Amostra testada: Grelhador de tamanho médio da LG (MH72XX) vs. convencional (MH7949). Método de teste: Teste Interno da LG.

