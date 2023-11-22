About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED DESIGN ONDE COMPRAR
OLED DESIGN

DESCUBRA UMA NOVA DIMENSÃO DO DESIGN.

Uma TV com uma pintura pendurada na parede numa sala de estar com uma cadeira, um sofá e um vaso. Uma vista ampliada da borda de uma TV de design fino com uma pintura. Uma TV com uma pintura pendurada na parede numa sala de estar com uma mesa, cadeiras e um vaso. Uma TV com uma pintura pendurada na parede numa sala de estar com vasos e uma escada.

Gallery Design

Em harmonia com a sua parede.

As TV Gallery Design OLED da LG têm um perfil tão fino que parecem estar coladas à parede. Digna de uma galeria, dá um aspeto mais premium ao interior da casa como nenhuma outra TV.

*O cabo pode ficar visível, dependendo do ambiente de instalação.
*Consoante o ambiente de instalação, poderá existir uma ligeira folga entre a TV e a parede.
*A base para TV NÃO está incluída com a TV OLED Gallery Design da LG. Como este modelo foi concebido para ser montado na parede, inclui um fino suporte para montagem. A base para TV poderá ser comprada em separado.
*A Gallery Design apenas se aplica à Série G e Série Z de 77".

Uma mulher e um homem instalam faseadamente um suporte de parede para pendurar uma TV com um suporte de parede e um kit de acessórios que disponibilizam um guia e uma caixa em papel para facilitar a instalação. (reproduzir vídeo)

Instalação do suporte Gallery

Fácil de contemplar.Fácil de instalar.

A TV OLED Gallery Design da LG não é apenas incrivelmente maravilhosa, é também incrivelmente fácil de instalar. Pode ser montada com um suporte de parede concebido especialmente para o efeito, que deixa a sua TV nivelada com a parede. Os cabos da TV podem também ser facilmente escondidos para uma configuração organizada e arrumada.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR
Diferentes tamanhos de TV em fila com uma árvore cor-de-rosa brilhante. Vista traseira de uma TV na cor Meteor Titan com o texto C1 na parte superior esquerda. Vista traseira de uma TV na cor Vanilla White com o texto C1 na parte superior esquerda. Vista traseira de uma TV na cor Moonstone Blue com o texto B1 na parte superior esquerda. Vista traseira de uma TV na cor Dark Steel Silver com o texto A1 na parte superior esquerda.

Variedade de tamanhos e cores

A arte surge emvários tamanhos e cores.

As TV OLED da LG são fornecidas em mais tamanhos e mais cores para combinar melhor com o interior da sua casa e com o seu gosto pessoal. Escolha entre seis tamanhos, desde 48 polegadas a umas enormes 88 polegadas. Obtenha-a em Vanilla White, Meteor Titan, Moonstone Blue ou Dark Steel Silver.

*Consulte a página de detalhes de cada modelo para disponibilidade dos tamanhos e das cores.

Uma TV num suporte com uma vista ampliada de folhas numa divisão com uma mesa, uma cadeira, plantas e quadros na parede. Uma TV num suporte com um cenário de um lago e montanhas numa sala de estar com uma mesa e sofás. Uma TV num suporte a mostrar um cenário do pôr do sol e um edifício antigo.

Gallery Stand

Uma manifestação de liberdade artística.

O Gallery Stand dá-lhe liberdade artística para colocar a TV Gallery Design onde preferir. As obras de arte já não têm apenas de ser penduradas na parede - coloque a sua TV num espaço aberto e transforme a sua casa numa galeria. O Gallery Stand também é fornecido com um suporte complementar que lhe permite ajustar a altura em três níveis e manter os cabos escondidos.

*O suporte Gallery pode ser usado com: 65/55G1 GX, 65/55C1 CX, 65/55B1 BX e 65/55A1.

Vista ampliada de uma fotografia da parte de trás de um suporte complementar. Vista ampliada dos pés de um suporte Gallery com a gestão de cabos organizada.

Fácil de montar.Fácil de gerir.

O Gallery Stand é fornecido com um suporte complementar e acessórios que permitem que a sua TV segure outros dispositivos pequenos. O sistema de gestão de cabos foi concebido especificamente para manter o visual e a sensação premium de uma galeria de arte.

As obras de arte apresentadas na TV estão em constante mudança (reproduzir o vídeo)

Modo de Galeria

A sua coleção de arte pessoal.

Transforme a sua casa numa galeria de arte quando não está a ver TV. Inicie o Modo de Galeria com um simples comando de voz para que a TV exiba belas obras de arte e cenários famosos da biblioteca de imagens da LG, ou até mesmo as suas fotos favoritas.

*A disponibilidade do Comando por Voz poderá variar consoante o produto e país.
*O controlo mãos-livres é suportado nos modelos LG OLED Z1 e G1.

Acha que encontrou a TV perfeita?

ONDE COMPRAR

Soundbar GX

Concebido em perfeita harmonia.

A minimalista, mas poderosa, LG Soundbar GX foi concebida para ser a companheira perfeita para a LG OLED G1. A combinação de som imersivo e design elegante melhora a experiência de entretenimento, assim como o interior da casa.

Uma TV com uma pintura colorida e uma soundbar na parte inferior da TV que está pendurada na parede. Uma TV com uma pintura colorida e uma soundbar na parte inferior da TV que está pendurada na parede.

*A Soundbar não está incluída na LG OLED G1, pode ser comprada em separado.
*A disponibilidade da Soundbar pode variar por região.
*A GX Soundbar corresponde à 65G1.

Trata-se de uma imagem simulada Web AR da TV OLED da LG. As imagens do telemóvel são sobrepostas num espaço minimalista. Há um código QR no canto inferior direito.

Simule virtualmente a colocação da TV, à escala.

Simule virtualmente a colocação da TV, à escala. INSTALAR AGORA
Trata-se de uma imagem explanatória de um simulador que lhe permite colocar todos os modelos das TV LG num espaço virtual.

Pré-visualize o espaço e as TV em tamanho real.

Pré-visualize o espaço e as TV em tamanho real. INSTALAR AGORA

ESCOLHA O SEU OLED

Estes botões têm ligações à “página onde comprar” e à “gama de produtos OLED”.