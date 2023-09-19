About Cookies on This Site

LG Wearable Air Purifier,H13 HEPA filters, Dual fans, patented breathing sensor, Made of medical grade silicone, White color, Capacity 0, size 126 gm

Specs

Reviews

Support

AP300AWFA

Front view of the case

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
126 g
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
156 x 110 x 63
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual Inverter Fan
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Respiratory Sensor

All Spec

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

H13 Grade HEPA Filter

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

156 x 110 x 63

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

180 x 136.5 x 141

Weight_Net (g)

126

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

Wearable Air Purifier

BASIC SPEC.

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

20 ~ 55(Max)

Color

White

Fan Motor Type

Dual Inverter Fan

Noise (High / Low, dB)

43(Min) ~ 54(Max)

FEATURES

Battery Charge Time

approx. 2 Hours

Sensor

Respiratory Sensor

Usage Time (Fully Charged)

4hr(Min) ~ 8hr(Max)

