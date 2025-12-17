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A teacher points at a digital screen showing a galaxy image while students sit at desks taking notes in a classroom.

A teacher points at a digital screen showing a galaxy image while students sit at desks taking notes in a classroom.

For smarter education, LG integrated solutions

Interactive and immersive learning

Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.

 

  • LG CreateBoard
  • Large-format displays for clear visibility
  • Virtual and experiential learning technologies

Supporting the digital campus

Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.

 

  • Cloud-based software solutions
  • Reliable computing hardware
  • Collaboration tools for faculty and students

Enhancing student facilities and operational efficiency

Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.

 

  • Commercial laundry solutions
  • Smart operational management
  • Environmental controls for temperature and air quality

Education solutions by need

Classroom

LG’s classroom solutions in education go beyond content delivery. Advanced digital technology enhances communication and interaction, creating a dynamic environment that nurtures future potential.

A classroom with laptops on desks, a projector, and two screens displaying a diagram about types of chemical bonding.
A large rectangular outdoor air conditioning unit with a white and gray body and ventilation grilles on the side.

Multi V 5

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
A set of four air conditioning indoor units in different shapes, including ceiling, wall, and circular designs.

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
A large LG digital display shows a 3D architectural layout with multiple room views and handwritten notes.

Interactive​

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.

Learn more

Library

LG’s library solutions create smart, comfortable spaces with intuitive kiosks, informative signage, study laptops, and air care systems for clean, quiet environments.

Modern library interior featuring bookshelves, desks with monitors, a lounge area, and greenery-covered pillars.
A set of four air conditioning indoor units in different shapes, including ceiling, wall, and circular designs.

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
A large LG digital display shows a 3D architectural layout with multiple room views and handwritten notes.

Interactive

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration