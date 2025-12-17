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Interactive and immersive learning
Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.
- LG CreateBoard
- Large-format displays for clear visibility
- Virtual and experiential learning technologies
Supporting the digital campus
Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.
- Cloud-based software solutions
- Reliable computing hardware
- Collaboration tools for faculty and students
Enhancing student facilities and operational efficiency
Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.
- Commercial laundry solutions
- Smart operational management
- Environmental controls for temperature and air quality
Education solutions by need
Classroom
LG’s classroom solutions in education go beyond content delivery. Advanced digital technology enhances communication and interaction, creating a dynamic environment that nurtures future potential.
- HVAC
- Information Display
Multi V 5
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Interactive
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.
Library
LG’s library solutions create smart, comfortable spaces with intuitive kiosks, informative signage, study laptops, and air care systems for clean, quiet environments.
- HVAC
- Information Display
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Interactive
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.