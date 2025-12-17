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A row of robotic arms positioned along both sides of a conveyor belt inside a large industrial factory, facing inward toward the production line.

A row of robotic arms positioned along both sides of a conveyor belt inside a large industrial factory, facing inward toward the production line.

For smarter factory, LG integrated solutions

Supporting focus, safety, and productivity

Enable safer, more comfortable workplaces with controlled environments that improve concentration and well-being.

 

  • Controlled temperature and air quality for safety and focus
  • Clear visual communication for coordinated operations

Maintaining stability and clarity across operations

Maintain efficient facility management with stable environmental control and clear visibility to reduce downtime and optimize processes.

 

  • Stable conditions for consistent performance
  • Clear visibility for decision-making and monitoring

Factory solutions by need

Smart Factory

Achieve smarter manufacturing with innovative air systems, high‑performance signage, and monitors that enhance productivity and visualization across industrial sites.

A spacious industrial workspace with high ceilings, bright lighting, wall-mounted displays, workstations with monitors, and tall shelving filled with cardboard boxes.
Outdoor chiller unit with angled ventilation panels and a box-shaped frame, displayed on a neutral background.

Chiller

Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.

Learn more
Indoor LED display showing a woman walking on a garden path surrounded by lush greenery, presented against a plain light background.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration