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Hotel room with bed and sofa, open to a patio with table and chairs facing the beach. Sea and trees are visible through open glass doors.

Hotel room with bed and sofa, open to a patio with table and chairs facing the beach. Sea and trees are visible through open glass doors.

For smarter Hotel, LG integrated solutions

Comfortable and relaxing environment

Create welcoming lobbies, restful rooms, and vibrant public areas that offer guests optimal comfort through our advanced climate, lighting, and display solutions. Every detail is designed to make guests feel at ease and enhance the quality of their stay.

 

  • Consistent temperature and air quality across the facility
  • Flexible installation adaptable to diverse environments
  • Reliable operation for large and complex buildings

Efficient management with reliable performance

Enable seamless hotel operations with stable systems, flexible controls, and simplified maintenance. Ensure every guest experience runs smoothly with technology that operates reliably and unobtrusively.

 

  • Reliable systems ensuring smooth daily operation
  • Flexible control tailored to different facility needs 
  • Simplified maintenance for long-term stability

Hotel solutions by need

Lobby

Create lasting first impressions with refined design, comfortable climate control, and intuitive displays that welcome guests from the moment they arrive.

Spacious hotel lobby with gold-toned marble walls, crystal chandelier, and modern reception desk. Large display screens decorate the wall.
Large rectangular HVAC unit with a metal exterior and black front ventilation panels, shown against a light background.

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

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Indoor LED display showing a woman walking on a garden path surrounded by lush greenery, presented against a plain light background.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

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Digital signage screen showing a pink-themed spring promotion with decorative flowers and two women posing in stylish clothing, displayed against a light background.

Standard Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.

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Micro LED display showing a high-contrast image of lime slices splashing into water, set against a plain light background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

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Guest room

Deliver personal comfort with relaxing climate control, immersive entertainment, and intuitive technology, helping guests unwind, recharge, and feel at home.

Modern hotel guest room with two beds, soft ambient lighting, and a desk with digital screens. The room includes a TV on the right and an open closet area leading to the bathroom.
Tall white rectangular unit with a plain front panel and multiple connection ports on the side, positioned against a light background.

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s hot water solution, AHU Solution, and ventilation solution interlocks with the MULTI V series.

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Slim rectangular air-conditioning unit with a wide black air outlet and metallic casing, shown against a plain light background.

Single Split

A Single Split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores.

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Compact ventilation unit with two circular air ports on the front and a two-tone metal casing, positioned against a plain light background.

ERV

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air.

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A wall-mounted TV displaying a nighttime scene with two people talking beside a police car with flashing lights.

Hotel TV

Elevate interactive guest experience with LG hotel TV.

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Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration