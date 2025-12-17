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Healthy and comfortable living
Create a home environment that promotes both relaxation and productivity with our advanced residential solutions.
- Air care technologies for cleaner indoor air
- Safe, energy-efficient heating solutions
Smart office solution
Build a customized workspace with LG laptops and displays for productivity and flexibility.
- High-performance laptops for work anywhere
- Large displays for easier multitasking
Enjoyable home life
Simplify daily life and elevate your leisure time with our integrated entertainment solutions.
- Cinematic experiences with LG projectors
- Immersive viewing experiences with LG LED displays
Residential solutions by need
Home
LG’s HVAC systems ensure a healthy, sustainable home with optimal heating and cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced air purifiers and dehumidifiers.
- HVAC
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Residential Solutions
A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient
Home office
LG transforms the home into a smart, efficient office. Our displays make multitasking easier with large screens and simplify video calls with its integrated camera and audio. We also offer centralized management systems to efficiently update entire fleets of devices, streamlining IT operations for a seamless work-from-home experience.
- Information Display
LG MAGNIT
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.