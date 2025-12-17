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People sitting in a living room watching an ice hockey game on a large wall-mounted TV screen.

People sitting in a living room watching an ice hockey game on a large wall-mounted TV screen.

For smarter residential, LG integrated solutions

Healthy and comfortable living

Create a home environment that promotes both relaxation and productivity with our advanced residential solutions.

 

  • Air care technologies for cleaner indoor air 
  • Safe, energy-efficient heating solutions

Smart office solution

Build a customized workspace with LG laptops and displays for productivity and flexibility.

 

  • High-performance laptops for work anywhere 
  • Large displays for easier multitasking

Enjoyable home life

Simplify daily life and elevate your leisure time with our integrated entertainment solutions.

 

  • Cinematic experiences with LG projectors 
  • Immersive viewing experiences with LG LED displays

Residential solutions by need

Home

LG’s HVAC systems ensure a healthy, sustainable home with optimal heating and cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced air purifiers and dehumidifiers.

A modern house with a rooftop terrace featuring a swimming pool, dining table, and outdoor HVAC units.
A set of four air conditioning indoor units in different shapes, including ceiling, wall, and circular designs.

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

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A rectangular white ventilation unit with two circular air ducts on the front side.

Residential Solutions

A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient

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Home office

LG transforms the home into a smart, efficient office. Our displays make multitasking easier with large screens and simplify video calls with its integrated camera and audio. We also offer centralized management systems to efficiently update entire fleets of devices, streamlining IT operations for a seamless work-from-home experience.

A modern office with large windows, multiple monitors on desks, and a big wall display showing visuals and video calls.
A digital display showing a vivid image of green lime halves splashing into water against a black background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

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Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration