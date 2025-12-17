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A woman and a child holding hands, standing at an airport gate with luggage, looking at airplanes outside.

A woman and a child holding hands, standing at an airport gate with luggage, looking at airplanes outside.

For smarter transportation, LG integrated solutions

Enhancing the passenger experience

Provide comfort in waiting areas with advanced HVAC systems and deliver essential information through innovative displays.

 

  • Air quality control for healthier spaces
  • Smart digital signage for real-time information delivery

Enhancing operational efficiency and profitability

Increase operator value with immersive media art, premium advertising opportunities, and streamlined content management.

 

  • Large-scale video walls and curved displays
  • Cloud-based solutions for centralized content control

Transportation solutions by need

Airport

In airport waiting areas, LG’s reliable, visible FIDS displays with wide viewing angles and remote management ensure smooth operation and passenger comfort with VRF and ventilation solutions.

An airport boarding gate area labeled D110 with digital departure displays and airplanes visible through large windows.
A digital display showing a vivid image of green lime halves splashing into water against a black background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
Two high-resolution LED display panels showing vivid landscape and city images with bright color and detail.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

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Railway station

LG delivers integrated railway solutions with LED signage, outdoor displays, self-ordering kiosks, cloud devices, and air care systems for efficient operation and passenger comfort.

A modern train station interior with digital information boards, ticket kiosks, escalators, and large windows overlooking the platforms.
A large rectangular outdoor air conditioning unit with a white and gray body and ventilation grilles on the side.

Multi V 5

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
A rectangular ventilation unit featuring two circular air ducts on one side and a metallic body with a dark front panel.

Ventilation Solution

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.

Learn more
A digital display screen showing the text “INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON INFORMATION DISPLAY” over a green and blue geometric background.

Video Wall

LG’s Video Wall delivers synchronized content and video broadcasting tailored to your space, featuring even bezels for a seamless experience.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration