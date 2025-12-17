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Enhancing the passenger experience
Provide comfort in waiting areas with advanced HVAC systems and deliver essential information through innovative displays.
- Air quality control for healthier spaces
- Smart digital signage for real-time information delivery
Enhancing operational efficiency and profitability
Increase operator value with immersive media art, premium advertising opportunities, and streamlined content management.
- Large-scale video walls and curved displays
- Cloud-based solutions for centralized content control
Transportation solutions by need
Airport
In airport waiting areas, LG’s reliable, visible FIDS displays with wide viewing angles and remote management ensure smooth operation and passenger comfort with VRF and ventilation solutions.
- Information Display
LG MAGNIT
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.
Railway station
LG delivers integrated railway solutions with LED signage, outdoor displays, self-ordering kiosks, cloud devices, and air care systems for efficient operation and passenger comfort.
- HVAC
- Information Display
Multi V 5
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
Ventilation Solution
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.
Video Wall
LG’s Video Wall delivers synchronized content and video broadcasting tailored to your space, featuring even bezels for a seamless experience.