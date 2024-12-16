STEP 1: Temperature Monitoring

The sensors in the LG air conditioners continuously monitor the temperature of the outdoor unit.

STEP 2: Temperature Detection

When the sensors detect that the temperature has dropped to a level where frost is likely to form, they trigger the defrost cycle.

STEP 3: Activation of Defrost Cycle

The system automatically initiates the defrost cycle, reversing the refrigerant flow.

STEP 4: Heat Application

Warm refrigerant is sent through the coils of the outdoor unit to melt any accumulated frost.

STEP 5: Clearing Frost

The warm refrigerant effectively melts the frost buildup on the coils.

STEP 6: Resuming Normal Operation

Once the frost is cleared, the system resumes its normal operation, maintaining optimal performance.