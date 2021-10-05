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Stay Ahead of Winter by Preparing Your HVAC System

HVACBlog05/10/2021

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Stay Ahead of Winter by Preparing Your HVAC System
Cozy and warm home &quot;Hello Winter&quot;

With autumn in full swing and providing a relief from the summer heat, it will soon be time turn on our heating systems. But before you crank up the thermostat, there are a few steps you can take to ensure your HVAC system runs smooth and keeps you warm all winter long. It's always best to stay ahead of the game and when it comes to your HVAC system, this is all the more important. Here are some simple tips to get your heating system ready for the cold season.

Clean filters of outdoor unit

Clean filters are best for system performance and your health

Filters form Freshness and Efficiency

 

Filters are an essential part of any HVAC system and changing or cleaning them on a regular basis is important in keeping the air clean. Dust and allergens collect in filters and when they are clogged it will certainly reduce the quality of air coming from the system. Blocked filters also negatively affect the efficiency of an HVAC system. Change or clean your HVAC filters to stay warmer, provide healthy air and keep your system running strong.

LG's thermostat

The thermostat is key to HVAC heating performance

Set Your Thermostat Straight

 

If your thermostat isn't working properly, then your HVAC system isn't working properly. Testing your thermostat before the cold weather sets in allows you to stay out in front of any issues before the situation becomes urgent. You can test your thermostat by setting it to a specific temperature and then monitoring the temperature with an external thermometer to see that the thermostat is accurate. If your thermostat is not functioning accurately, it might be time for an upgrade.

Indoor air ventilation pipe.

Clean and clear ducts improve air quality and efficiency

Don't Miss the Ducts and Vents

 

In a ducted HVAC system, inspecting and cleaning the ducts often gets overlooked. Dirty or blocked vents also reduces efficiency and decreases the quality of air coming from the system. A thorough inspection of the ducts and vents before turning up the heat will go a long way once winter is in full swing.

The man next to the pipe.

Ducting and piping insulation helps an HVAC system run more efficiently

Insulation Instead of Frustration

 

Effective insulation around ducts or refrigerant piping is an easy way to ensure an efficient HVAC system. Without proper insulation, heat escapes from ducts and piping. This will require you to maintain higher temperature to keep warm when the temperature drops.

 

Temperatures are dropping but that doesn't mean the weather should be frightening. Stay on top of things by checking your heating system before winter arrives and avoid an emergency once the cold truly sets in. These simple tips can make all the difference and help you stay warm throughout the winter!

 

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