25 Liter “Solo” NeoChef Microwave Oven , Glass Mirror Design ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
LG Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly,
locking in flavor.
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Fermentation
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Steaming
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Panel Touch
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 294 x 417
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
8.54
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
11.15
-
Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
White
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
292
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
White
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Type
-
Solo
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
Buy Directly
MS2535GISW
