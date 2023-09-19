We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9 Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
*Tested by Intertek, Normal cycle with Normal Dry Mode compared to conventional Normal cycle with default option (DLHC1455W vs. DLEC888W), 8.45 lb. of 57.5% initial moisture content DOE load (January 2021).
Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria
Antibacterial cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria on clothes with high temperature drying.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Antibacterial cycle.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
LG ThinQ®
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ® is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere
It doesn’t require the venting outlets and gives an even more durable and elegant look.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
3-19 hrs
-
Steam
-
No
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Dryer
-
Body Color
-
White
