Frequently Asked Questions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FAQ
Can you Ship Outside Saudi Arabia?
For LG Online Shop orders, we are only able to ship within the Saudi Arabia.
How much the Delivery Costs?
LG Electronics offers free delivery for all LG.com orders for their Members.
Do you do the Installation and Disposal Service?
Yes, we do for more details contact our customer care.
What Should I do if a Courier does not find me at home at time of Delivery?
If the courier is unsuccessful when attempting delivery, they will issue you with a notification stating that they have attempted delivery with the number to arrange a further delivery.
What Should I do if am Unable to locate my Delivery?
Please contact our customer support team on For Home Appliance & Home Entertainment: Toll Free +966 800 126 999 & WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411 / For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers: Shaker Group Toll Free +966 800 244 5454 within 24 hours of your order showing as delivered and provide our consultants with your order number and the tracking number of the shipment – They will then investigate this with the courier on your behalf.
What Should I do if Product I have ordered Arrives Damaged?
If the packaging of the product arrives damaged at the time of delivery, it is advisable to open the product in the presence of the courier to check the contents; If the product is damaged then we would advise you to refuse delivery. If a product is found to be damaged/faulty straight after delivery, you can request a return through our customer case.
How do I repair or service my product?
We are just a call away we have a team of professionals that will help diagnose issue or troubleshoot.
Can I Change the Method of Payment?
Once the payment has been made on the LG Online Shop, the payment method cannot be changed. To change the payment method on an order, you must cancel the order and make a new one.
What are Available Payment Methods?
LG Online Shop allows you to use the following payment methods: VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Tamara.
How can I Track my Order?
You can check the status of your order in the "My Orders" section of the LG Online Shop. If you placed the order as a guest call our customer care.
Do I need to get registered to make a Purchase?
Yes you have to make an account to purchase as well as only registered users can access discount codes and promotions via their account. Purchasing as a registered user also enables you to follow the status of orders directly on your 'My Account' page.
How can I Place an Order?
Make a purchase on the LG Online Shop in 3 simple steps!
1. Select the product you want to buy and click the "Add to basket" button.
2. Choose whether to continue shopping or click "Proceed to checkout". When you are done shopping, click on "Your basket "and then click " Proceed to checkout ".
3. Fill in all the necessary information for the delivery and follow the instructions to pay. You will receive an email confirming your order.
How can I Amend the Delivery Address of my Order?
We recommend contacting us ASAP if you require an address change for your order. Whilst we make every effort to change a delivery address after purchase, we cannot make any guarantees.
Can I Change A Product I Ordered?
It is not possible to change a product once an order has been placed – You must cancel the existing order and then place a new order on the website. Please see the cancellation section in our FAQ’s. For more information, contact customer service on Toll Free +966 800 126 999 & WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411 / For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers: Shaker Group Toll Free +966 800 244 5454.
Why hasn’t my Payment been Taken Yet?
If you have ordered with a debit or credit card, we will take an initial pre-authorization of funds as the order is placed however the payment will only be taken once your order has been delivered. If you have checked out with Tamara or Visa, the payment will be taken at the checkout.
When Will I Receive my Refund?
On cancellation or when exercising your short term right to reject the product(s), you will receive your refund within 7 days of us receiving the goods, using the same payment method that you used during your purchase.
Please note, the products will be inspected on receipt. Where you have exercised your right to cancellation (i.e., you’ve changed your mind) we reserve the right to offer a partial refund depending on the condition of the product. Where you have exercised your short-term right to reject, we shall also examine the condition of the product to ensure there is no physical damage.
How will my Product be Returned?
If you have exercised your right of rejection/cancellation, we will organize a return with the courier. You will therefore receive notification/contact from the courier on behalf of the LG Online Shop.
Returns can only be offered to those who have ordered from this website and had the product delivered to a Saudi Arabia Address. We do not accept the return of any product(s) that were sold as part of a bundle unless the bundle is returned complete.
What if There is a Fault with My Product?
It is possible to exercise your short-term right to reject within 07 days from the date of delivery by filling out the contact form at return request page on website. Following the receipt of your request, you will receive a 'confirmation e-mail of return request'. If your product develops a fault after the 07 days period, please contact our Customer Services team on: Toll Free +966 800 126 999 & WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411 / For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers: Shaker Group Toll Free +966 800 244 5454.and they will be able to offer assistance.
How can I cancel an Order?
If you wish to cancel your order this is only possible if the product has not already been dispatched to the shipping address indicated during the purchase process.
To cancel an order, you must click the "cancel" button on the "my order" page. When we receive a cancellation request, we try to do everything possible to cancel the order however if the product has already been dispatched, it may be necessary for you to reject the product on delivery, so it is returned by the courier. For more information contact our Customer Service on the following number Toll Free +966 800 126 999 & WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411 / For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers: Shaker Group Toll Free +966 800 244 5454.
What is your Right to Cancel?
Purchases made on this site are considered "distance sales" and legally, you have 07 days from the date of receipt of the product to change your mind and get a full refund (right of cancellation). If you have used the product and it is returned in a condition where we cannot resell it, then we may issue a partial refund instead. You should get your refund within 07 days from the date of return notification.
The rights herein apply to consumers only.