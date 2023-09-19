Frequently Asked Questions

If you wish to cancel your order this is only possible if the product has not already been dispatched to the shipping address indicated during the purchase process.

To cancel an order, you must click the "cancel" button on the "my order" page. When we receive a cancellation request, we try to do everything possible to cancel the order however if the product has already been dispatched, it may be necessary for you to reject the product on delivery, so it is returned by the courier. For more information contact our Customer Service on the following number Toll Free +966 800 126 999 & WhatsApp +966 53 008 4411 / For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers: Shaker Group Toll Free +966 800 244 5454.