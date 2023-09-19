About Cookies on This Site

32" UltraGear™ gaming monitor | QHD, IPS 1ms(GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32” UltraGear™ gaming monitor | QHD, IPS 1ms(GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GR75Q-B

32” UltraGear™ gaming monitor | QHD, IPS 1ms(GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Front image
It is an UltraGear™.
It shows 32GR75Q.

Born to game

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*

165Hz refresh rates

Display

31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for incredible speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG: Grey to grey).

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid gaming motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with 165 high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel actual combat with true colors

his monitor supports wide color spectrum, 99% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology for flawless gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

32GR75Q is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

It is a borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

The monitor is height adjustable.

Height

110mm

The monitor stand is tilt-adjustable.

Tilt

-5~15°

The monitor is clockwise pivotable up to 90°.

Pivot

90°(Clockwise)

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter (Frame Per Second) will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

All Spec

Front image

32GR75Q-B

32” UltraGear™ gaming monitor | QHD, IPS 1ms(GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible