32” UltraGear™ gaming monitor | QHD, IPS 1ms(GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Born to game
LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz refresh rates
Display
31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Designed for incredible speed
With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG: Grey to grey).
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid gaming motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with 165 high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDR400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Feel actual combat with true colors
his monitor supports wide color spectrum, 99% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology for flawless gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Designed for gamer
Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
