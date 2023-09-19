About Cookies on This Site

ProBeam BF60PST 6000 Lumen WUXGA Laser Projector. Versatile combination of compact size, performance and value. TAA Compliant

Specs

Reviews

Support

ProBeam BF60PST 6000 Lumen WUXGA Laser Projector. Versatile combination of compact size, performance and value. TAA Compliant

BF60PST

ProBeam BF60PST 6000 Lumen WUXGA Laser Projector. Versatile combination of compact size, performance and value. TAA Compliant

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

6000

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Output

10W (5W+5W)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

CHANGEABLE F#

Changeable F#

YES

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

6000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

29dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

30dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

33dB(A)

Energy Saving Off (Max)

33dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

Throw Ratio

1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Surround Audio

YES

DTS-HD

YES

Output

10W (5W+5W)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

9.7

Gross Weight (kg or g)

11.5

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

440W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Normal

YES

Warranty Card

YES

FEATURES

Background Image

YES

Black Level Control

YES

Blank

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Suggestion

Home

DICOM

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Expert controlvADJ

YES

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

TruMotion

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES (Thru TV Plus App)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

YES

HDBaseT

1

HDMI

2

IP control

YES

RJ45

1

RS-232C

YES

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

