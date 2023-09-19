We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam BF60PST 6000 Lumen WUXGA Laser Projector. Versatile combination of compact size, performance and value. TAA Compliant
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
6000
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
-
Changeable F#
-
YES
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
33dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
33dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
YES
-
DTS-HD
-
YES
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.7
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.5
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
440W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Blank
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Audio out
-
YES
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
YES
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
