LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
250
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Output
-
1W mono
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
250
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)↓
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
80%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.5
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Just Scan/Set by Program
-
Capacity
-
18.7Wh (2600mAh x2)
-
Running time
-
Up to 2 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
129 x 129 x 39
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
0.513
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
48W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB, FCC/UL, VCCI, KC
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
-
Output
-
1W mono
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (Auto Power off)
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Processor
-
YES
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
