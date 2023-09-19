About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery

Front view
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

250

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Output

1W mono

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

250

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.4m, 100"@3.3m

Throw Ratio

1.5

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Just Scan/Set by Program

BATTERY

Capacity

18.7Wh (2600mAh x2)

Running time

Up to 2 hours

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

129 x 129 x 39

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

0.513

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

48W

Power Supply

Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Local Key

Tact Key

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB, FCC/UL, VCCI, KC

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Normal

YES

Warranty Card

YES

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

SOUND

Output

1W mono

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (Auto Power off)

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Processor

YES

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

