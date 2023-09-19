About Cookies on This Site

LG Air Conditioner Window SEEC 18500 btu Heat & Cool, Tropical Compressor ,Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Low Noise, White color 220 V,60 Hz

C182EH

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Air Conditioner Window SEEC 18500 btu Heat & Cool, Tropical Compressor ,Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Low Noise, White color 220 V,60 Hz

C182EH

LG Air Conditioner Window SEEC 18500 btu Heat & Cool, Tropical Compressor ,Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Low Noise, White color 220 V,60 Hz

C182EH
Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.
Quiet Operation

Quiet Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 59dB (when in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.
Made to Perfection
Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your space.
Maximum Usability

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.
Easy Installation and Usage

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Washable Filter

Maintenance is easy: simply remove the filter and wash it.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

C182EH
CAPACITY
18,500
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
660 x 428 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Air Ventilation
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
Fast Cooling: Maximum Cooling

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

5430

Heating Capacity Max(W)

3200

Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

660 x 428 x 770

Product Weight(kg)

55

Product Weight(lb.)

121.3

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

230/60

Refrigerant Type

R410a

COOLING

4way

Yes

Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

AUTO

Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

MANUAL

FILTER

Pre Filter

Standard

