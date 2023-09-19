About Cookies on This Site

6.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor

LTT7CBBSI

LTT7CBBSI

3 Reasons to buy

Large Capacity

Thanks to high density insulation technology, LG can make more usable space with same exterior size. You can store more and enjoy more with LG's refrigerator.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Convertible box

Convertible box provides approximately 15.9L of storage. Big size veggie box saves your trips to the market.

Semi Auto Defrost

Just press the defrosting button! Then defrosting starts. You will find a clean refrigerator after 2 hours. Hassle free to remove ice from inside of the refrigerator.

Tempered Glass Shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items up to 150kg.

Design

New design of refrigerator is luxurious and ergonomic! Therefore, customers would be able to conveniently grab the pocket handle.

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
7 CU.FT
Dimension (WxDxH)
525x555x1295
Main technology
Semi Auto Defrost
Additional benefit
Smart Inverter Compressor

Key Spec

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Door-in-Door

No

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

One Door

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

