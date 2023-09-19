We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RM1, 25W, 4hours Battery, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker
All Spec
-
Sales region
-
MEA
-
Entity
-
AF/EF/SB
-
Target MP
-
`19.12
-
System Model Name
-
RM1-NK
-
System Model Name - Main Set
-
RM1-NK
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
255 x 380 x 250
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
310 x 448 x 333
-
Set Weight (kg)
-
4.5
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
5.4
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
625/1315/1578
-
Power Output - Front
-
25W
-
Function Selector - AUX 1 (3.5mm)
-
O
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
O
-
Function Selector - SD Card
-
O
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
O
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
O
-
Audio In - AUX 1(3.5mm)
-
O
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
O
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Display - Type
-
LED (7seg / 4 digit)
-
Echo Volume adjustment
-
O
-
Bass Volume adjustment
-
O
-
Music volume
-
O
-
MIC Volume
-
O
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110 ~ 240V
-
Power Consumption
-
22W
-
Power off consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
O
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
-
O
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
O/O
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
O
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
O
-
Convenience - BT Auto Connection
-
O
-
Convenience - Hole cup for tripod installation
-
O
-
Convenience - Handle
-
O
-
Battery Capacity
-
7.2V 2600mAh
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
O
-
Warranty Card
-
O
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Screw for tripod installation
-
O
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2.5"
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.