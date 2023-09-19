About Cookies on This Site

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

XL7S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Promo image

Find Online

LG XBOOM XL7S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.

Sounds Bold
Play out Loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S.
It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment.
Short design film of LG XBOOM XL7S. Play the video.
LG XBOOM XL7S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 250W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
One Giant Woofer

The One that Delivers Strong Bass

LG XBOOM XL7S has an 8-inch Giant Woofer. It provides a more powerful bass, delivering deep and bold sound to the crowd.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

2.5-Inch Dome Tweeters

Crisp and Clear Sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 2.5-inch dome tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Make Your Party Mesmerizing

LG XBOOM Party Lighting makes a party lit. You can create a party light show with flashy double strobe lighting.

Close-up of dynamic pixel lighting. It displays the Dance! Text. Below orange multi color ring lighitng is on. Behine the speaker, people are dancing on the beach.
Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Expressing Excitement
in Text Mode

Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S. It has a LED panel to display text.
Type your message through the XBOOM App.
Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.
Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Pixel Art Brings Waves of Fun

Dynamic Pixel Lighting also offers animation presets. You can display colorful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on LED panel.
Text only
Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.
Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL7S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting. You can also choose animation or type a message for the crwods to double boom up the fun.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

Illustrated images of LG XBOOM XL7S. From the top, shillouet of people, with the telescopic handle and wheels woman carrys the speaker easily. Top view of the speaker and telescopic handle. People are enjoying pool party, two LG XBOOM XL7S with sound graphics are placed behind. Back view of the speaker and people are juming on the beach, close-up of the wheel.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

A woman is singing.
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL7S. Below the image, there are guitar
Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also connect in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

Take it everywhere,Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL7S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and Move

With telescopic handle and wheels, carrying LG XBOOM XL7S got extremely easy. It also tilts back, so you can carry it like a luggage.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL7S meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4 rated. The weather door needs to be fully closed to protect against water ingress.

20 Hours of Battery Life

LG XBOOM XL7S has long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying.

*20-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.

All Spec

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

8" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

20

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

65 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

310 x 700 x 316 mm

Carton Box

812 x 436 x 380 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

18.5 kg

Net Weight

15.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

250 W

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

