21Kg Front load washing machine, Black Steam colour, Steam™, 6 Motion DD Motor, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

WF2111BST

Front
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

AI DD™TurboWash™Steam™

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Washer and Dryer in One
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
There is a washing machine in the house and a blanket next to it The middle part of the washing machine with a motor gives a transparent effect, showing the inside of the washing machine.

Get It All Done in Less Time

Now you can do more laundry per load with LG’s space-optimized washer drum.
Laundry at the Speed of Life
TurboWash™

Laundry at the Speed of Life

TurboWash's combination of quick soaking water spray and filtration motion means washing time can be reduced to just 39 minutes, but with an improved powerful wash performance.

*Tested by LG Lab., 3.5kg of laundry, Normal Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 39±5% minutes.
*Based on Main Wash only and the result may vary by country.

More Hygienic
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

Add Item

Add Item

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Garment" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Whichever washing cycle you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

A grey background with the washing machine front loading washer highlighted and a swirl of water thrusting from the front to lead to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*1 year parts and labor warranty, and additional 9 years extra warranty applicable on specific part only.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WF2111BST
CAPACITY
21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Washer and Dryer In One

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

12

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steam

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

Front

WF2111BST

21Kg Front load washing machine, Black Steam colour, Steam™, 6 Motion DD Motor, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)