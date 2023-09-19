About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13 kg Washer with 7 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Stone Silver color,Steam+,ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Specs

Reviews

Support

13 kg Washer with 7 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Stone Silver color,Steam+,ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

WS1308XMT

13 kg Washer with 7 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Stone Silver color,Steam+,ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

WS1308XMT

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

ws1308xmt
CAPACITY
13Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Washer and Dryer In One

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

13

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

7

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stone Silver

What people are saying