About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แม่กับลูกกำลังเล่นในห้องนอนที่มีแอร์ LG

แอร์ 9000 Btu ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนดี เย็นฉ่ำ ไม่กินไฟ

03/01/2023

แอร์คือตัวช่วยมอบอากาศเย็นสดชื่นยกระดับคุณภาพชีวิตให้ดียิ่งขึ้น

เลือกแอร์ให้เหมาะสม เพื่อความเย็นสบายและประหยัดไฟ

หน้าร้อนประเทศไทยอุณหภูมิร้อนรุนแรงจนเกินรับไหว หนึ่งในวิธีคลายร้อนที่ได้ผลที่สุดก็คือการเปิดแอร์สู้กับอากาศที่ร้อนระอุ แต่การจะเปิดแอร์เพื่อดับร้อนโดยไม่คิดหน้าคิดหลังให้ดีย่อมส่งผลเสียตามมาโดยเฉพาะค่าไฟตอนสิ้นเดือน ฉะนั้นการเปิดแอร์ให้ประหยัดไฟจำเป็นต้องรู้ขนาด BTU ว่าแอร์ BTU เท่าไหร่ถึงเหมาะกับขนาดห้องที่ต้องการ ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อการทำความเย็นที่รวดเร็ว ทั่วถึง แถมยังไม่ต้องแบกรับภาระค่าไฟตอนสิ้นเดือนเกินความจำเป็นอีกด้วย

ข้อควรรู้ขนาด BTU แอร์ที่เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง

BTU แอร์หมายถึง หน่วยวัดความเย็นของแอร์ ยิ่งตัวเลข BTU มาก ความสามารถในการสร้างความเย็นก็จะมากตามไปด้วย ดังนั้นสิ่งที่ต้องคำนึงเป็นอย่างแรกเกี่ยวกับการเลือกซื้อแอร์ก็คือขนาดของ BTU จะต้องเหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้องที่ใช้ติดตั้ง ทั้งนี้เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง ที่สำคัญแอร์จะไม่ทำงานหนักเกินไปอันมีผลต่อค่าไฟที่พุ่งสูงและอายุการใช้งานของแอร์ที่สั้นลง วิธีคำนวณค่า BTU แอร์ให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดของห้อง ขอแนะนำดังนี้

 

แอร์ขนาด 9,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 12-15 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 12,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 16-20 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 18,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 24-30 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 21,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 28-35 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 24,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 32-40 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 25,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 35-44 ตร.ม

แอร์ขนาด 30,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 40-50 ตร.ม

 

*ทั้งนี้ปัจจัยทำความเย็นยังขึ้นอยู่กับห้องโดนแสงแดดมากหรือน้อยร่วมด้วย

พ่อแม่ลูกนั่งอยู่บนโซฟา

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ประหยัดพลังงาน

จะเห็นได้ว่าแอร์ขนาด 9,000 BTU เป็นขนาดที่เหมาะกับห้องประมาณ 12-15 ตารางเมตร เช่น ห้องนอนเด็ก ห้องในหอพักและห้องอื่น ๆ ที่มีขนาดไม่ใหญ่มาก แต่เท่านั้นยังไม่พอการเลือกซื้อแอร์ยังต้องคำนึงถึงระบบการทำงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพด้วย ซึ่งในปัจจุบันแอร์ระบบ Inverter ถือเป็นระบบที่ทันสมัยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่หลากหลายมากที่สุด

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์มีหลักการทำงานอย่างไร

จุดเด่นแอร์ระบบ Inverter มีหลักการทำงานคือค่อย ๆ ปรับอุณหภูมิให้เย็นลงถึงระดับที่ตั้งไว้ หลังจากนั้นคอมเพรสเซอร์จะเริ่มทำการปรับรอบการทำงานแอร์ลงเพื่อรักษาอุณหภูมิห้องให้คงที่ ส่งผลให้แอร์ไม่ต้องทำงานหนักตลอดระยะเวลาที่เปิดใช้งาน รวมถึงยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากถึง 20-30% อันเนื่องมาจากคอมเพรสเซอร์ไม่ได้ถูกตัดรอบบ่อยเมื่ออุณหภูมิถึงความเย็นที่กำหนดไว้นั่นเอง

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG 9,000 BTU เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบและประหยัดพลังงาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ10R

แอร์ LG 9,200 Btu เย็นเร็วขึ้น ประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

 

แอร์ Inverter LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ10R ขนาด 9,200 BTU มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor™ เย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% ทำงานเงียบ และประหยัดไฟเพิ่มขึ้น 70% มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องอัตโนมัติลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรีย เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99% มี FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 มอบอากาศสดชื่นตลอดระยะเวลาใช้งาน สามารถควบคุมสั่งการและตรวจเช็คค่าไฟได้แบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW10R

แอร์ LG 9,400 Btu เย็นเร็ว อากาศสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อโรค

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW10R ขนาด 9,400 BTU ดีไซน์เรียบหรูดูพรีเมี่ยม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus อากาศสะอาดปราศจากเชื้อโรคสูงสุด 99% ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ด้วยไอออนจำนวนกว่า 3 ล้าน เทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor ทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% ไร้เสียงรบกวน และประหยัดไฟเพิ่มขึ้น 70% มีระบบไล่ความชื้นและทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศสะอาดอยู่เสมอ มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ฝุ่นน้อยลง อากาศสะอาดมากขึ้น ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วย LG ThinQ มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

 

 

 

 

ได้ทราบกันไปแล้วเกี่ยวกับเทคนิคเลือกแอร์ 9,000 Btu ว่าเหมาะกับห้องขนาดเท่าไหร่ รวมทั้งระบบ Inverter ที่มีอยู่ในแอร์รุ่นใหม่ ๆ ช่วยเรื่องอะไรบ้าง พร้อมแนะนำ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ขนาด 9,000 BTU เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ และประหยัดพลังงาน สนใจแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● แอร์ระบบ Inverter คืออะไร? เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดไฟ ดักจับฝุ่น
● แอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม แก้ไขอย่างไร ปัญหาที่ไม่ควรนิ่งนอนใจ
● แอร์คอยล์ทองแดงยี่ห้อไหนดี? มีความทนทาน ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน