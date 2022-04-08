About Cookies on This Site

ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง คีย์บอร์ดเกมมิ่ง และอุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ วางบนโต๊ะคอม

วิธีเลือกลำโพงเกมมิ่ง พลังเสียงเหนือระดับ ถูกใจคอเกม

08/04/2022

เพิ่มความสนุกสนานให้กับการเล่นเกมด้วยลำโพงเกมมิ่ง

ลำโพงคอมไร้สายสำหรับเล่นเกมแบบไหนดี เสียงทรงพลัง

นอกเหนือจากคอมพิวเตอร์สเปคแรง หน้าจอมีมุมมองภาพกว้าง อัตรา Refresh Rate สูง อุปกรณ์เกมมิ่งเกียร์ (Gaming Gear) ต่าง ๆ เช่น เมาส์เกมมิ่ง คีย์บอร์ดเกมมิ่ง จอคอมพิวเตอร์ร์ จอยเกม ไมโครโฟน หรือลำโพงเกมมิ่ง ถือเป็นไอเทมช่วยเพิ่มความเพลิดเพลินให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์ โดยเฉพาะลำโพงเล่นเกมที่มีไว้เพื่อขยายเสียงเอฟเฟกต์ของฉากแอ็กชันให้ดังกระหึ่มเต็มอรรถรส ทำให้บรรยากาศขณะเล่นเกมสมบูรณ์มากยิ่งขึ้น แถมลำโพงคอมพิวเตอร์เสียงดีบางรุ่นมีดีไซน์สวยจนสามารถใช้ในการตกแต่งบ้านได้สบาย ๆ สำหรับใครที่กำลังวางแผนซื้อลำโพงเกมมิ่ง คงเกิดคำถามว่าควรเลือกซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธเล่นเกมแบบไหน ถึงใช่และตอบโจทย์ความต้องการ เพราะในท้องตลาดมีวางจำหน่ายหลายรุ่น เรียกได้ว่ามีเยอะจนชวนสับสนเลยทีเดียว วันนี้ LG ขอแนะนำวิธีเลือกลำโพงเกมมิ่งที่ให้เสียงดังกระหึ่มสะใจ เพิ่มอรรถรสเสมือนอยู่ในเกมจริง ๆ

รู้ก่อนซื้อ เลือกลำโพงเล่นเกมยังไง ให้ถูกใจสายเกมเมอร์

(1) พื้นที่วางลำโพงเกมมิ่ง

แม้ลำโพงเกมมิ่งส่วนใหญ่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ไม่มีขนาดใหญ่มากนัก เพื่อให้จับคู่ใช้งานกับชุดคอมพิวเตอร์ได้อย่างลงตัว แต่บนโต๊ะคอมพิวเตอร์ของแต่ละคนมีพื้นที่ไม่เท่ากัน ดังนั้นเวลาตัดสินใจซื้อลำโพงสักชุดควรพิจารณาว่าพื้นที่บนโต๊ะเพียงพอสำหรับการวางลำโพง 2 ตัวหรือไม่

(2) ดีไซน์ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง

หนึ่งในปัจจัยที่ผู้สนใจลำโพงเกมมิ่งนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อคือ การมองหาลำโพงที่มีดีไซน์เข้ากับธีมห้องหรือเหมาะกับโต๊ะคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ใช้งานอยู่ในปัจจุบัน เช่น ธีมห้องสีพาสเทล อาจมองหาลำโพงที่มีโทนสีฟ้าหรือสีชมพูที่เข้ากับสีห้อง ส่วนใครที่แต่งห้องเป็นโทนสีขาวดำ ลำโพงที่ซื้อมาใช้งานควรเป็นโทนสีขาวหรือสีดำเป็นหลัก รับรองว่าช่วยให้พื้นที่เล่นเกมของคุณดูมีสไตล์ลงตัวมากขึ้นแน่นอน

ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG วางอยู่หน้าจอมอนิเตอร์

ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG ดีไซน์ดูเรียบหรู จัดวางบนโต๊ะคอมได้ลงตัว

(3) ระบบเสียงของลำโพงเกมมิ่ง

 

ลำดับต่อมาคือการตรวจสอบระบบเสียงของลำโพงเกมมิ่งให้ตรงกับความต้องการใช้งานหรือไม่ อย่างระบบเสียงสเตอริโอ (Stereo) ซึ่งเป็นพื้นฐานของลำโพงถูกแบ่งออกเป็น 2 Channel คือ

 

● ลำโพง Stereo 2.0 CH ที่มีลำโพงหลัก 2 ตัว สามารถแยกเสียงทิศทางซ้ายและขวาออกจากกันได้ดี ใช้งานง่าย ติดตั้งได้อย่างรวดเร็วไม่เปลืองพื้นที่ เหมาะกับห้องที่มีขนาดไม่ใหญ่มากหรือไม่ต้องการเสียงที่ดังจนเกินไป

● ลำโพง Stereo 2.1 CH นอกจากลำโพงหลัก 2 ตัว ยังมีอุปกรณ์เพิ่มมาอีกชิ้นหนึ่ง นั่นคือลำโพงซับวูฟเฟอร์ (Subwoofer) ที่เข้ามาช่วยขยายเสียง รวมถึงเพิ่มเสียงคลื่นความถี่ต่ำโดยเน้นเสียงเบส ทำให้เสียงที่ได้มีมิติมากขึ้น

(4) การเชื่อมต่อ

ทุกวันนี้ลำโพงเกมมิ่งสามารถเชื่อมต่อผ่านสาย USB และ Bluetooth ดังนั้นถ้าคุณไม่ชอบให้มีสายพันเกะกะอยู่บนโต๊ะคอมแนะนำให้ซื้อลำโพงเล่นเกมแบบไร้สายมาใช้งานที่ห้อง

แนะนำลำโพงเกมมิ่ง เสียงกระหึ่ม โดนใจเกมเมอร์ ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9

ลำโพง LG Ultra Gear Gaming speaker รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9

ลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง โดยไม่ต้องใช้หูฟังให้ยุ่งยาก

ลำโพง LG Gaming speaker รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9 เป็นลำโพงเกมมิ่งที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clear Voice Chat ช่วยตัดเสียงสะท้อนนอกจากป้องกันเสียงหอนที่อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ เพื่อนร่วมทีมของคุณจะได้ยินคำสั่งของคุณอย่างชัดเจน ขณะเดียวกันลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG ยังมี Game Genre Optimizer 2 โหมดที่ปรับเสียงเกมให้เหมาะกับสิ่งที่กำลังเล่นอยู่ อย่างโหมด FPS ที่ช่วยให้คอยิงปืนฟังรายละเอียดที่เล็กน้อยที่สุด ทำให้ผู้เล่นซุ่มรับมือกับศัตรูที่ใกล้ที่สุดได้ หรือโหมด RTS เร่งความสมจริงด้วย Spatial sound สามารถจำลองผู้เล่นเข้าไปในเกมวางแผน

ความพิเศษยังไม่หมดเท่านี้ เพราะลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG รุ่น Ultra Gear GP9 ได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับอุปกรณ์เสียงระดับมืออาชีพ ด้วย Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO) เทคโนโลยีขั้นสูงที่พบได้เฉพาะในอุปกรณ์เสียงระดับไฮเอนด์ ยิ่งถ้าเชื่อมต่อกับ PC แล้ว ลำโพงนี้ให้ประโยชน์ทั้งหมดของ Hi-Fi Quad DAC เสียงระดับพรีเมียมที่ให้ทุกเกมสมจริงยิ่งกว่า นับเป็นลำโพงเกมมิ่งที่เหมาะกับเหล่าเกมเมอร์ที่ชื่นชอบจังหวะเร้าใจเป็นอย่างยิ่ง

ทีวี LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED99SQB

เข้าสู่โลกแห่งการเล่นเกมแบบเต็มอรรถรส ด้วยทีวี LG QNED Mini LED

และเพื่อให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์เข้าสู่โลกแห่งการเล่นเกมแบบเต็มอรรถรส พร้อมตอบโจทย์การชมภาพยนตร์ในคราวเดียว ขอแนะนำทีวี LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED99SQB ใช้เทคโนโลยี Quantum Dot และ NanoCell มาแบบผสมผสานกับหลอดไฟขนาดเล็ก MiniLED ทำให้ภาพที่แสดงบนหน้าจอมีความคอนทราสต์มากขึ้น ทั้งยังมี AI Picture Pro มาช่วยปรับแต่งความคมชัดของภาพให้เสมือนต้นฉบับ รองรับภาพ HDR ทั้ง Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro และ HLG ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นคอภาพยนตร์หรือคอเกมก็เพลิดเพลินไปกับเกมสุดมันส์บนหน้าจอทีวี LG QNED Mini LED ได้อย่างเต็มอรรถรส ด้วยมีฟังก์ชันรองรับ HGiG ภาพ HDR และอัตรารีเฟรชภาพ 120Hz แสดงภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด ส่วนเทคโนโลยีด้านเสียงของ LG QNED Mini LED ยังจัดเต็มระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางเหมือนเดิม

และทั้งหมดนี้คือวิธีเลือกลำโพงเกมมิ่งที่ช่วยสร้างประสบการณ์ที่สมบูรณ์มากขึ้นให้กับการเล่นเกมของคุณ แต่รู้ไหมว่าลำโพงเกมมิ่งไม่ได้ตอบโจทย์แค่การเล่นเกม ยังสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างอเนกประสงค์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการดูหนังหรือฟังเพลง หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่กำลังสนใจลำโพงเกมมิ่ง LG สามารถเป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ววันนี้ผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ หรือสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

