ผู้หญิงกำลังมีความสุขจากการฟังเพลงผ่านหูฟังไร้สาย LG

5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี เสียงชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

07/05/2022

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ หรือเกมอย่างเต็มที่

แชร์ทริค เลือกหูฟังบลูทูธให้ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

ทุกวันนี้ไม่ได้มีแค่สมาร์ทโฟนที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีการเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ไร้สายหรือระบบ Bluetooth เพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลระหว่างกันแบบไร้สาย หรือเอาใช้ต่อเชื่อมกับอุปกรณ์สื่อสารอื่น ๆ ที่ก้าวเข้ามามีบทบาทในชีวิตประจำวันของคนรุ่นใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพงบลูทูธ หรือเครื่องเสียงต่าง ๆ ซึ่งช่วยให้ความเพลิดเพลินในการฟังเพลง ดูหนังหรือเล่นเกมได้อย่างสนุกและมีอรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น

โดยวันนี้ LG จะพาทุกคนไปทำความรู้จัก "หูฟังไร้สาย" ไอเทมที่ผู้คนส่วนใหญ่ใช้เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ในชีวิตประจำวัน ทั้งเชื่อมต่อกับสมาร์ทโฟนเพื่อฟังเพลงขณะออกกำลัง หรืออำนวยความสะดวกในการสนทนา ไปจนถึงดูวิดีโอบนแล็ปท็อป เรียกได้ว่า หูฟังไร้สายเป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมที่แทบจะกลายเป็นอวัยวะอีกชิ้นของมนุษย์ และเพื่อให้ทุกคนได้หูฟังไร้สายประสิทธิภาพดีในราคาที่สมเหตุสมผลมาใช้งาน ตามมาดูวิธีเลือกหูฟัง Bluetooth ที่ตอบโจทย์สายฟังเพลง ดูหนัง เกมมิ่ง หรือนักธุรกิจที่ต้องคุยโทรศัพท์ตลอดทั้งวันกัน

รู้จักหูฟังไร้สายและรูปแบบการใช้งาน

หูฟังไร้สาย เป็นหูฟังที่เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ โดยไม่มีสายมาเกะกะหรือพันกันยุ่งเหยิงในระหว่างการใช้งาน เพราะหูฟังแต่ละข้างจะแยกออกจากกัน ทำให้สามารถหยิบใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย แถมระหว่างการสนทนาหรือฟังเพลงผู้ใช้งานหูฟังไร้สายยังทำกิจกรรมหรืองานอื่น ๆ ไปพร้อมกันได้ ส่วนรูปแบบการใช้งานก็ไม่ยุ่งยาก เพียงเชื่อมต่อหูฟังไร้สายเข้ากับสมาร์ทโฟนหรือโน้ตบุ๊กผ่านสัญญาณ Bluetooth เมื่อเชื่อมต่อเรียบร้อยก็สามารถใช้งานได้ตามความต้องการ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG สวมใส่สบาย ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้

ประโยชน์ของหูฟังไร้สาย

• สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่รองรับสัญญาณบลูทูธได้หลากหลายรูปแบบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต หรือสมาร์ททีวี
• ไม่มีสายมาเกะกะหรือพันกันยุ่งเหยิงในระหว่างการใช้งาน ทำให้สามารถหยิบใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย
• เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้งาน เนื่องจากระหว่างใช้งานหูฟังไร้สายคุณไม่ต้องหยิบสมาร์ทโฟนออกมาจากกระเป๋า
• ลดผลกระทบจากคลื่นความถี่ของโทรศัพท์มือถือให้ต่ำลงเมื่อใช้งานผ่านหูฟังไร้สาย

5 เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับเลือกหูฟังไร้สายให้เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์

(1) เลือกหูฟังไร้สายให้เหมาะไลฟ์สไตล์
 
เนื่องจากหูฟังไร้สายแต่ละแบบมีคุณสมบัติที่แตกต่างกัน ดังนั้นการเลือกหูฟัง Bluetooth ที่เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุด เช่น

สายสปอร์ต : เหมาะกับหูฟังไร้สายที่มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อได้ดีขณะออกกำลังกาย ที่สำคัญควรเลือกวัสดุที่ช่วยป้องกันเรื่องแบคทีเรียด้วย

สายเที่ยว : ควรมองหาหูฟังไร้สายที่มีแบตเตอรี่สุดอึด มีขนาดกะทัดรัด พกพาสะดวก และสามารถกันเสียงรอบข้างได้เป็นอย่างดี
 
(2) คุณภาพเสียง
 
สิ่งหนึ่งที่ทุกคนควรทำก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อสินค้าก็คือการทดลองใช้งาน เพื่อทดสอบระบบหรือฟีเจอร์ต่าง ๆ ของอุปกรณ์ชิ้นนั้นว่าตรงตามต้องการหรือไม่ โดยในส่วนของหูฟังไร้สายการทดสอบคุณภาพเสียง อาจดูว่าให้เสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นไม่กระแทกเกินไป ปรับแต่งเสียงของเพลงได้ตามความชอบ เพื่อให้การฟังเพลงหรือการสนทนามีความคมชัดและลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้นหรือไม่

(3) ความจุแบตเตอรี่

นอกจากพิจารณาคุณภาพเสียง ดีไซน์ และคุณสมบัติพิเศษของหูฟังไร้สายแล้ว สิ่งสำคัญอีกอย่างที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามก็คือขนาดความจุแบตเตอรี่ของหูฟังไร้สาย เพราะยิ่งมีความจุแบตเตอรี่มากเท่ากับว่าระยะเวลาใช้งานก็เพิ่มมากขึ้นไปด้วย

(4) ตรวจสอบฟังก์ชันและฟีเจอร์เสริม

การจำลองคลื่นเสียงที่ผ่านหูฟังไร้สาย LG

ฟีเจอร์ Active Noise Cancellation ที่ได้รับการออกแบบเป็นพิเศษ เพื่อลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก

คุณสมบัติและฟีเจอร์ต่าง ๆ ที่มาพร้อมหูฟังไร้สายถือเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ต้องพิจารณา เพื่อให้ตรงตามความต้องการใช้งานของคุณ เช่น

 

• ต้องการหูฟังไร้สายที่ใช้คุยโทรศัพท์ที่ดีที่สุด แนะนำให้เลือกรุ่นที่มีฟังก์ชันเปิด-ปิดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก
• หูฟังไร้สายที่เหมาะใช้ชมภาพยนตร์หรือฟังเพลง ควรมีแอปพลิเคชันที่ปรับแต่งเสียงได้ตามต้องการ เช่น การปรับระดับเสียงเบส หรือย่านเสียงอื่น ๆ เพื่อเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมและรับฟัง
• มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ และกันฝุ่นในระดับ IPX5 เพื่อให้สวมใส่ขณะออกกำลังกายได้อย่างไร้กังวล

(5) ระยะเวลารับประกันและบริการหลังการขาย

หูฟังประเภทไร้สายหรือหูฟัง Bluetooth ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ทางด้านเทคโนโลยีที่นอกจากต้องตรวจสอบการใช้งานทั้งก่อนซื้อและหลังซื้อว่ามีคุณสมบัติตามที่ระบุไว้หรือไม่ ระยะเวลาในการรับประกันสินค้าตลอดจนบริการหลังการขายก็เป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเวลาหูฟังไร้สายมีปัญหาจะได้รับการดูแลเรื่องซ่อมเป็นอย่างดี ส่วนระยะเวลาในการรับประกันนานเท่าใด ก็ขึ้นอยู่กับแบรนด์ของหูฟังไร้สายเป็นผู้กำหนด

ใช้หูฟังไร้สายอย่างไรให้ปลอดภัย ไม่เสี่ยงหูหนวก

ป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่า การฟังเพลงหรือภาพยนตร์เสียงไม่ควรดังเกิน 90 เดซิเบล เพราะอาจส่งผลกระทบระยะยาวต่อระบบการได้ยิน ฉะนั้นเพื่อป้องกันภาวะดังกล่าวเวลาใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย ควรปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำดังต่อไปนี้

• ควรปรับระดับเสียงให้อยู่ที่ 60% จากระดับเสียงสูงสุด
• เลือกใช้หูฟังไร้สายที่มีขนาดพอดีกับหูและสามารถตัดเสียงรบกวนได้
• จำกัดเวลาในการทำกิจกรรมให้ไม่นานติดต่อกันเกิน 1 ชั่วโมง จากนั้นให้หยุดใช้งานประมาณ 5 นาที ก่อนเริ่มต้นใช้งานหูฟังไร้สายอีกครั้ง

แนะนำหูฟังบลูทูธ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ตัดเสียงรบกวนได้

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE-FP9 สีดำ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ดีไซน์ทันสมัย เสียงคมชัด

ดื่มด่ำไปกับการฟังเพลงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัดกับ  LG TONE Free FP9 หูฟัง True Wireless ที่พร้อมให้คุณสนุกไปกับเสียงเพลงที่คมชัดและมีเสียงรบกวนน้อยกว่าที่เคยสัมผัส ด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian Sound System ซึ่งจะมอบประสบการณ์การรับฟังเสียงเพลงในระบบสามมิติพร้อมกับเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นและเสียงแหลมที่ชัดเจนมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ส่งผลให้ผู้ใช้งานได้รับฟังเสียงเพลงที่ใกล้เคียงกับเสียงอัดต้นฉบับมากที่สุด

ทั้งการออกแบบหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9 ยังมีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งาน ทำให้สวมใส่สบายไม่เจ็บหู นอกจากนี้หูฟังยังสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างต่อเนื่องถึง 10 ชั่วโมง หลังจากชาร์จในเคสชาร์จรวม 24 ชั่วโมง ส่วนใครที่กังวลเรื่องสุขอนามัย ขอให้มั่นใจในความสะอาด เพียงใส่หูฟังไร้สายลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano ก็ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อได้ถึง 99.9 % ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาทีเท่านั้น

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE-FP8 สีดำ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG สวมใส่สบาย ตัดเสียงรบกวนได้ดี

สำหรับหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP8 มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการลดเสียงรบกวนความถี่สูงที่ได้ยินในชีวิตประจำวัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงสนทนา เสียงพูดคุยในร้านกาแฟ เสียงจอแจในออฟฟิศ หรือเสียงแตรรถยนต์ นอกจากได้รับอิสระจากเสียงรบกวนแล้ว ยังสามารถดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian (เมอริเดียน) เทคโนโลยีที่ให้พลังเสียงคมชัด ส่วนดีไซน์หูฟังไร้สายจากค่าย LG รุ่นนี้ ถูกออกแบบให้มีความสมดุลเพื่อให้สวมใส่สบายมากขึ้น ขณะที่จุกหูฟังผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ได้มาตรฐานทางการแพทย์ มั่นใจได้ว่าไม่มีสารพิษและไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้

นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้ยาวนานถึง 24 ชั่วโมงต่อการชาร์จหนึ่งครั้ง ขณะเดียวกันมีประสิทธิภาพในการกันน้ำสูงถึงระดับ IPX4 จึงสามารถใส่หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นนี้ไปออกกำลังกายได้โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องเหงื่อ ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี UVnano ที่ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.99% อีกด้วย

หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่กำลังมองหาหูฟังไร้สายไว้ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในการสื่อสารเวลาคุยโทรศัพท์ และมอบพลังเสียงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัดเวลารับฟังความบันเทิง ขอแนะนำ LG Tone Free หูฟังไร้สายที่มีให้เลือกซื้อหลากหลายรุ่น ไม่ว่าจะเป็น FP9, FP8, FP7 หรือ FP5 โดยทุกรุ่นถูกออกแบบให้มีดีไซน์ที่สวมใส่สบาย มีฟีเจอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากยิ่งขึ้น แต่ไม่ว่าคุณเลือกใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่นไหน อย่าลืมปรับระดับเสียงให้อยู่ที่ 60% จากระดับเสียงสูงสุด เพื่อที่การฟังเพลงไม่ก่อให้เกิดอันตรายต่อระบบการได้ยินของคุณ ทั้งนี้ผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.