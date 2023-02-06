About Cookies on This Site

หยิ่น วอร์ 6 เหตุผลแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวยที่ลงตัว

หยิ่น วอร์ 6 เหตุผลแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวยที่ลงตัว

06/02/2023

06/02/2023

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวยล้ำสมัย

ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าถนอมอาหาร เติมสีสันไปกับไลฟ์สไตล์สุดคูล

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่า “ตู้เย็น” เป็นเครื่องไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยถนอมอาหารทั้งผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ และน้ำดื่มให้มีความสดใหม่และยืด
อายุอาหารได้นาน ตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมที่ครอบคลุมทุกความต้องการของผู้บริโภค เน้นประสิทธิภาพการทำ
ความเย็นเร็ว ทั่วถึง และประหยัดพลังงาน ที่สำคัญให้ผู้ใช้งานสนุกกับการแต่งแต้มสีสันสุดคูลให้กับพื้นที่ห้องครัว สามารถสื่อ
ความเป็นตัวตนของตัวเองผ่านโทนสี โดยเฉพาะตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG Macaron มีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 3 สี พร้อมประสิทธิภาพการ
ทำงานด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ครบครัน และประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว เปิดตัวภาพยนตร์โฆษณาชุดใหม่ภายใต้คอนเซ็ปต์
“Why Not Color?” กับไลฟ์สไตล์ Cool Cool ของหยิ่น-วอร์ แนะนำ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron มาพร้อมเฉดสีที่ใช่ ตรง
กับไลฟ์สไตล์ที่เป็นคุณ ให้สนุกกับการทำอาหารและดื่มด่ำรสชาติอาหารได้อย่างเต็มที่ หากคุณเป็นหนึ่งคนที่กำลังตัดสินใจ
ซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ แต่ไม่ทราบว่าจะเลือกตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบบไหนดี LG รวบรวมเหตุผลในการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมาฝาก พร้อม
วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูให้คุ้มค่า ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน.

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูให้คุ้มค่า ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน

เลือกตู้เย็นตามขนาดของพื้นที่
ตู้เย็นมีการระบายความร้อนอยู่ตลอดเวลา ดังนั้นควรเลือกขนาดตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่จัดว่าง เพื่อที่สามารถเว้นที่ว่างสำหรับการระบายความร้อนเพื่อให้ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น โดยพื้นที่ด้านบนควรเว้นอย่างน้อย 5 เซนติเมตร พื้นที่ด้านข้างอย่างน้อย 5 มิลลิเมตร.

ฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานของตู้เย็น
ฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานของตู้เย็นที่ควรมี อาทิ ชั้นวางที่สามารถถอดได้สะดวก ช่องผักและผลไม้ ชั้นวางขวดน้ำ และลิ้นชักช่องแช่มีช่องแยกภายในสามารถปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับอาหาร.

นวัตกรรมตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ
ตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมนวัตกรรมตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ Smart Inverter Compressor™ เทคโนโลยี Multi
Air Flowรักษาระดับอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมเพื่อช่วยให้อาหารของคุณสดอยู่เสมอ เซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลจะคอยตรวจสอบ
สภาพภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ และช่องระบายอากาศจัดวางอย่างเป็นระเบียบเพื่อล้อมรอบอาหารของคุณ
ด้วยลมเย็นเพื่อให้อาหารคงความสดใหม่อยู่ตลอดเวลา.

ความเหมาะสมของการใช้งาน
การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสามารถเลือกจากขนาดที่เหมาะสม แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู แยกช่องแช่แข็ง เหมาะกับการใช้งานทั่วไป และตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแยกซ้ายขวา เหมาะสำหรับการจุของปริมาณมาก หากคุณไม่แน่ใจว่าควรเลือกแบบไหนดี สามารถสอบถามกับพนังงานขายได้ เพื่อให้ได้ตู้เย็นที่คุ้มค่าและตรงตามการใช้งานที่สุด.

ความเงียบของการทำงาน
ตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเปิดไว้ตลอดเวลา หากมีระบบการทำงานที่เงียบสนิทย่อมดีต่อผู้ใช้งานและสมาชิกภายในบ้าน หากตู้เย็นเสียงดังอาจสร้างความรำคาญได้ เพราะฉะนั้นแนะนำให้ศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนซื้อว่าตู้เย็นที่สนใจมีการทำงานที่เงียบหรือไม่.

6 เหตุผลทำไมควรเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดไฟ

1. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ตอบโจทย์สำหรับใช้งานในครอบครัว 4 – 6 คน เนื่องจากมีความจุมาก และมีช่องสำหรับจัดเก็บอาหารจำนวนมาก.
2. สามารถแยกอาหารแช่แข็งและแช่อาหารสดได้ง่าย ใช้งานสะดวก ให้คุณสามารถแบ่งเเยกประเภทของอาหารได้ตามต้องการ.
3. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมีเทคโนโลยีคอมเพรสเซอร์และอินเวอร์เตอร์ให้ความเย็นที่เร็วกว่า เงียบกว่า และประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าตู้เย็นแบบประตูเดียว.
4. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมีทั้งแบบแบ่งชั้นด้านบน - ด้านล่าง และแบ่งซ้ายขวา สามารถจัดว่างอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ตามต้องการ สะดวกสบายต่อการหยิบใช้งาน.
5. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบ่งแยกการจัดเก็บอย่างชัดเจน สามารถเปิดใช้ได้เฉพาะช่องที่ต้องการ ส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นสูญเสียความเย็นน้อย ช่วยประหยัดไฟไปได้เยอะ และยังช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานตู้เย็น.
6. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู มีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้เกิดน้ำแข็งบริเวณช่องแช่แข็ง รวมไปถึงฟังก์ชันเสริมอื่น ๆ อาทิ ระบบผลิตน้ำแข็ง การเพิ่มที่กดน้ำหน้าตู้ ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้เป็นอย่างดี.

เติมความสนุกไปกับไลฟ์สไตล์สุดคูลของหยิ่น-วอร์ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron คลูกับสีที่ใช่บ่งบอกตัวตนของคุณที่สุด เนรมิตพื้นที่ห้องครัวด้วยสีสันสดใสแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติความคูล เย็นเร็ว เย็นสม่ำเสมอ และเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง คงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ยาวนาน.

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู สีสันสดใส

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู

วิดีโอตู้เย็น LG Macaron :

แนะนำตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series เติมสีสันสดใสให้บ้านของคุณ

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PMGB

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series ขนาด 14.0 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series สี Clay Mint

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PMGB ขนาด 14.0 คิว เติมเต็มสีสัน เติมเต็มความสนุก Cool แบบ Clay Mint ฟินกับ LinearCooling™ คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน ถูกใจสาย Healthy พร้อมระบบ Door Cooling+™ คงความสดและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำในทุกชั้นวาง ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว ทั้งยังมีระบบ Multi-Air Flow ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อรักษาระดับอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสม ตัวเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลจะคอยตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ และช่องระบายอากาศจัดวางอย่างเป็นระเบียบ ที่สำคัญ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลนานถึง 10 ปี.

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X332PPGB

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series ขนาด 11.8 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series สี Clay Pink

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X332PPGB ขนาด 11.8 คิว เติมความสดใส Cool แบบ Clay Pink ปิ๊งกับ Door Cooling+™ เย็นเร็วแบบทั่วถึง แฮปปี้ได้ทุกวัน ช่วยให้อาหารคงความสดและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำในทุกชั้นวาง ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว พร้อมระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน รักษาระดับอุณหภูมิภายในที่เหมาะสมด้วยระบบ Multi-Air Flow มีเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลจะคอยตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ เพื่อให้อาหารคงความสดใหม่อยู่ตลอดเวลา ที่สำคัญ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและใช้งานได้นานถึง 10 ปี.

 

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series ขนาด 14.0 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series สี Nature Beige

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB ขนาด 14.0 คิว เติมเติมทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ Cool แบบ Nature Beige ด้วย Multi Air Flow กระจายลมเย็นได้ทั่วถึง ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อรักษาระดับอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสม ช่วยให้อาหารของคุณสดอยู่เสมอ เซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลจะคอยตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ และช่องระบายอากาศจัดวางอย่างเป็นระเบียบ พร้อมระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน และมอบความสดสม่ำเสมอและเร็วขึ้นด้วย Door Cooling+™ ทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็วกว่า ที่สำคัญ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลนานถึง 10 ปี.

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron ปลดล็อกข้อจำกัดเดิม ๆ ด้วยเฉดสีที่แตกต่างและบ่งบอกตัวตนของคุณ ด้วยเฉดสีสุดพิเศษทั้ง 3 เฉดสี อาทิ Clay Mint, Clay Pink และ Nature Beige มาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ยาวนานถึง 7 วัน มอบความเย็นแบบขั้นสุด หากคุณอยากคูลไปกับหยิ่น วอร์ ไว้ใจและเลือกใช้ LG Macaron เท่านั้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าตกแต่งบ้าน ในสไตล์ที่เป็นตัวคุณ

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าไม่ใช่แค่อุปกรณ์การใช้งานภายในบ้านอีกต่อไป แต่ยังสามารถใช้ตกแต่งบ้านได้เหมือนกับเฟอร์นิเจอร์ของบ้าน ช่วยเนรมิตให้พื้นที่ภายในบ้านของคุณดูดีมีสไตล์มากยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ามีการดีไซน์รูปลักษณ์ใหม่ ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องปรับอากาศ ทีวี และอื่น ๆ เน้นดีไซน์ให้ทันสมัย สะดวกกับการใช้งาน ที่สำคัญยุคสมัยยนี้มักจะเลือกสิ่งของที่ให้ประโยชน์หลายด้านเพื่อความคุ้มค่า รวมทั้งยังต้องอำนวยความสะดวกได้ด้วย สำหรับคนรุ่นใหม่ที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าตกแต่งบ้านที่มีความโมเดิร์น สร้างเสน่ห์ให้บ้านสวยสะดุดตา ขอแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG มาพร้อมการออกแบบที่โดดเด่นมีสไตล์ คำนึงถึงประโยชน์ใช้สอยมากที่สุด

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแต่งบ้าน ฟังก์ชันครบ โดนใจคนรุ่นใหม่

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN ดีไซน์สวย สีเขียวมหาสมุทร

แต่งบ้านให้สวยกว่าเดิมได้ด้วย ARTCOOL™ ดีไซน์สวย สีเขียวมหาสมุทร แนะนำแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 มาพร้อม Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ กำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะกับพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9%* ให้มั่นใจกับความสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย เย็นสบายได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter ช่วยโลกลดการใช้พลังงานและค่าไฟฟ้าด้วยการทำความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นการทำงานเงียบสนิทไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อนของคุณ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยการควบคุมแบบอัจฉริยะด้วย Voice Assistant.

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า Wash Tower ประหยัดพื้นที่บ้าน

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 14 กก./ เครื่องอบผ้า 10 กก. เหมาะสำหรับการตกแต่งภายในและทำให้พื้นที่ของคุณดูหรูหรา สวยงามยิ่งขึ้น มีขนาดกะทัดรัดพร้อมแผงควบคุมตรงกลางที่เข้าถึงง่าย ตัวเครื่องจะสั้นกว่า 45 มม. และแผงควบคุมตรงกลางวางสูงขึ้น 85 มม. มาพร้อมระบบ Smart Pairing™ รอบการอบแห้งจะซิงค์กับรอบการซักที่คุณเลือก เทคโนโลยี Auto Sense AIDD™ ตรวจจับรอบการซักที่เหมาะสม เพื่อจัดการกับเสื้อผ้าของคุณด้วยความระมัดระวัง ประหยัดเวลามากว่าเคยเสร็จสิ้นการซักและอบแห้งในหนึ่งชั่วโมง ที่สำคัญควบคุมง่ายด้วยผู้ช่วยเสียง เพียงบอกเครื่องซักผ้าว่าคุณต้องการอะไร ลำโพง AI จะฟังและตรวจสอบรอบเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบทันที.

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

Banner%20Vcc-Desktop

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA แบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower

ทีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 55LX1QPSA

ทีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé

ทีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé ดีไซน์สวยงามทุกมุมมอง

ทีวีดีไซน์สวยงามทุกมุมมอง ลงตัวกับทุกการตกแต่งห้อง แนะนำทีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 55LX1QPSA การออกแบบสุดล้ำสมัยด้วยขอบโค้งมน แนวเส้นที่นุ่มนวลและกลมกลืนของ Posé สร้างรูปลักษณ์ที่เงียบสงบและเป็นกลาง เหมาะกับการตกแต่งภายในทุกรูปแบบ ส่วนด้านหลังออกแบบมาให้คุณปรับแต่งเป็นชั้นวางหนังสือหรือสื่ออื่นๆ หลังการใช้งานทีวีสามารถเนรมิตพื้นที่ในบ้านให้กลายเป็นห้องแสดงงานศิลปะ ทีวี Posé จะแปลงร่างเป็นกรอบรูป ให้คุณตกแต่งห้องด้วยผลงานศิลปะที่มีให้เลือกมากมาย เพียงเลือกภาพใดภาพหนึ่งเพื่อเติมเต็มพื้นที่ของคุณ ที่สำคัญระบบ Self-lit OLED evo ทำให้ห้องสว่างมากขึ้น ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับสีสันที่สดใสและรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น.

เนรมิตเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านให้กลายเป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์สุดหรู ตกแต่งพื้นใช้สอยในบ้านให้เป็นมุมพิเศษ ในสไตล์ที่บ่งบอกความเป็นตัวคุณมากที่สุดด้วยเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะจัดวางให้อยู่มุมไหนของบ้านรับรองว่าเพิ่มความโดดเด่นให้พื้นที่นั้น ๆ อย่างแน่นอน เสริมเติมแต่งให้บ้านดูสวยได้ง่าย ๆ หากสนใจสินค้าตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

