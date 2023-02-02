About Cookies on This Site

จอคอม LG

จอคอมถนอมสายตา ซื้อรุ่นไหนดี เล่นเกม ทำงาน ครบทุกฟังก์ชัน

02/02/2023

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ถนอมสายตา

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ถนอมสายตา ช่วยลดอาการตาล้า

ปัจจัยสำคัญในการเลือกจอคอมมาใช้งานในปัจจุบันก็คงหนีไม่พ้น จอคอมที่มีเทคโนโลยีช่วยถนอมสายตา เพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์กับการใช้งานหน้าจอทั้งวัน ความละเอียดสูงระดับ 4K หรือ 8K เพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัดสมจริงในทุกรายละเอียด สำหรับทำงาน เล่นเกม และรับชมความบันเทิง ไปจนถึงเสพคอนเทนต์ที่ตัวเองชอบด้วยหน้าจอความละเอียดสูง ๆ บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมจอคอม ถนอมสายตาที่ดีที่สุดมาฝาก พร้อมวิธีการเลือกซื้อจอคอมเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ให้คุณได้จอคอมที่ตรงใจใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวล

วิธีการเลือกจอคอมถนอมสายตาที่ดีที่สุด จอภาพโค้งสวยงาม

การเลือกซื้อจอภาพที่มาพร้อมกับหน้าจอโค้งช่วยให้คุณได้มุมมองภาพที่กว้างขึ้น ช่วยบรรเทาอาการเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา เพราะจอภาพโค้งสามารถรับชมหน้าจอทั้งหมดได้ในคราวเดียวโดยไม่ทำให้ปวดตา ที่สำคัญช่วยลดความผิดเพี้ยนของภาพ เนื่องจากลักษณะความโค้งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะส่งผลให้ภาพดูใหญ่ขึ้นและมองเห็นได้ง่ายขึ้น

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

จอภาพตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์สร้างขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดของผู้ใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะทำงาน เล่นเกม และรับชมความบันเทิง ตอบโจทย์ผู้ใช้งานหน้าจอทั้งวัน จอภาพที่ออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนให้เข้ากับมุมมองที่คุณต้องการได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เทคโนโลยีลดการกระพริบของจอภาพ (Flicker Free)

ปกติจอภาพแบบ LCD/LED ที่ใช้หลอดไฟ Backlight ในการให้แสงสว่าง จะมีการกระพริบของแสงที่มองไม่เห็นด้วยตา เมื่อปรับระดับความสว่างของหน้าจอต่ำและระดับความสว่างปกติสำหรับการใช้งานทั่วไป ถ้าใช้งานติดต่อกันเป็นระยะเวลานาน ๆ อาจทำให้เกิดอาการปวดตา เวียนศีรษะ ดวงตาล้า และตาแห้ง ดังนั้นหากคุณคิดว่าจะต้องใช้งานจอคอมติดกันเป็นระยะเวลานาน ๆ แนะนำว่าควรเลือกจอคอมที่มี Flicker Free จะดีที่สุด

เทคโนโลยีตัดแสงสีฟ้า (Low Blue Light)

เทคโนโลยีการตัดแสงสีฟ้าของจอแสดงผลได้รับความนิยมเพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ ทั้งในผลิตภัณฑ์กลุ่มจอคอมพิวเตอร์ จนล่าสุดก็มีอยู่ในมือถือหลายรุ่น การตัดการแสดงผลของแสงสีฟ้าให้ลดลงทำให้สามารถใช้งานหน้าจอได้สบายตาและลดอาการล้าของสายตา ทว่าการตัดแสงสีฟ้าของเทคโนโลยี Low Blue Light ส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นการทำให้ภาพออกเป็นโทนสีเหลือง และอาจทำให้ส่วนที่แสดงสีฟ้าให้สีเพี้ยนจากความเป็นจริงไปด้วย อาจไม่เหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องทำงานที่อาศัยความแม่นยำของสี ปัจจุบันมีเทคโนโลยีที่ได้รับการพัฒนาต่อยอดขึ้นมา โดยจะไม่ได้เป็นการตัดการแสดงผลสีฟ้าออกไปจนหมด แต่จะเน้นตัดสเปกตรัมแสงสีฟ้าในส่วนที่เป็นอันตรายกับสายตาแทน ทำให้ภาพยังคงความสวยามและช่วยถนอมสายตาไปด้วยในตัว

เทคโนโลยีการปรับระดับแสงและอุณหภูมิสีอัตโนมัติ

เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยในการถนอมสายตาได้ดีจะเป็นจำพวกการปรับแสงสว่าง การปรับอุณหภูมิสีของจอให้เหมาะสมกับสภาพแวดล้อมโดยรอบ เพื่อลดอาการล้าของสายตาเมื่อต้องใช้งานเป็นระยะเวลานาน ๆ ดังนั้นควรเลือกจอคอมที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีการปรับระดับแสงและอุณหภูมิสีอัตโนมัติ หากคุณเป็นหนึ่งคนที่จ้องมองจอคอมเป็นเวลานาน ๆ จนส่งผลเสียกับร่างกายทั้งภายในและภายนอก ปัจจุบันมีเทคโนโลยีที่คิดค้นจอภาพถนอมสายตา เพื่อช่วยลดความเสี่ยงกับสุขภาพและร่างกาย ขอแนะนำจอคอม LG ให้ทุกการใช้งานของคุณไหลลื่น ภาพสวยเสมือนจริง ที่สำคัญช่วยถนอมสายตาของคุณ

แนะนำจอคอม LG ภาพสวยคมชัด ช่วยถนอมสายตา
จอคอม LG 5K รุ่น 27MD5KL-B.ATM

จอคอม LG 5K

จอคอม LG 5K ดีไซน์สวย ภาพคมชัด

สุดยอดจอคอมที่ช่วยให้ทุกมุมมองของคุณสบายตามากยิ่งขึ้น แนะนำจอคอม LG 5K รุ่น 27MD5KL-B.ATM ดีไซน์สวย ทันสมัย มาพร้อมจอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 5K ให้โซลูชั่นที่ครบถ้วนสมบูรณ์สำหรับผู้ใช้ Mac จอแสดงผล LG UltraFine™ 5K มีขนาดใหญ่กว่าจอ 4K กว่า 50% ในแง่ของจำนวนพิกเซลแบบ Raw ด้วย 218 PPI สามารถแสดงรายละเอียดของภาพและข้อความได้อย่างชัดเจน มีความแม่นยำ หน้าจอสามารถปรับความสูงและก้มเงยได้อย่างง่ายดาย สามารถติดตั้งบนผนังได้อย่างสะดวก ให้คุณปรับมุมมองหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการและยังช่วยลดปัญหาดวงตาเมื่อยล้า

จอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27 UL600-W

จอคอม 4K ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอม 4K ภาพสวยสมจริง ไม่มีสะดุด

เติมเต็มอรรถรสให้ทุกความบันเทิง ภาพสวยสมจริง แนะนำจอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27UL600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว จอภาพรุ่นนี้รองรับ VESA DisplayHDR 400 High Dynamic Range แสดงผลสีและความสว่างในระดับที่เหนือกว่าจอภาพทั่วไป โดยการเพิ่มคอนทราสต์บริเวณที่สว่างที่สุดและมืดที่สุดบนหน้าจอ มีสเปกตรัม sRGB สูงถึง 99% นับเป็นโซลูชั่นที่ดีเยี่ยม นอกจากนี้ Radeon FreeSync™ ช่วยให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่นและมีการกระตุกน้อยลง

จอคอม LG รุ่น 32UN880-B

จอคอม 32UN880-B ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

จอคอม 32UN880-B ขาตั้งปรับได้

มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สะดวกสบาย ด้วยการเปลี่ยนสีจากจุดรับชมที่แตกต่างกัน แนะนำ จอคอม รุ่น 32UN880-B ขนาดใหญ่ ด้วย DCI-P3 และ HDR10 จอ LG UltraFine™ Ergo ให้คุณภาพของภาพที่โดดเด่น ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว พร้อมขาตั้ง Ergo มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง รองรับการปรับเปลี่ยนตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ได้มากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปรับหมุนแนวตั้ง ปรับความสูง หรือก้ม-เงย ตลอดจนการจัดตำแหน่งหน้าจอที่สมบูรณ์แบบตามต้องการ เพื่อรองรับการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ถนอมสายตา ส่งผลดีต่อสุขภาพของผู้ใช้งาน ทั้งการช่วยลดแสงสีฟ้า และลดการสั่นไหวที่ทำให้ตาล้า และอื่น ๆ อีกมาก ดังนั้นหากคุณเลือกจอคอมที่มีฟีเจอร์ถนอมสายตา ผู้ใช้งานมั่นใจได้เลยว่าคุณจะไม่พบเจอปัญหาดวงตาล้าอีกต่อไป แม้จะจ้องหน้าจอหลายชั่วโมงก็จะช่วยลดภาระดวงตามากกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ไม่มีฟีเจอร์ดังกล่าว หากสนใจจอคอมดังกล่าวหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

