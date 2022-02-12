About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
นักออกแบบแสดงผลงานผ่านหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์

เลือกขนาดจอคอมกี่นิ้วดี เล่นเกม ทำงาน ภาพคมชัดระดับ Full HD

12/02/2022

จอคอมพิวเตอร์หน้าจอใหญ่ช่วยให้การทำงานง่ายยิ่งขึ้น

จอคอมพิวเตอร์อุปกรณ์ทำงานของมืออาชีพ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ หรือ จอมอนิเตอร์ มีบทบาทสำคัญอย่างยิ่งสำหรับคนที่ทำงานออฟฟิศ โดยเฉพาะสายอาชีพอย่างกราฟิกดีไซน์ นักออกแบบ สถาปนิก มัณฑนากร ฯลฯ ล้วนต้องอาศัยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการได้อย่างครอบคลุมที่สุด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการแสดงภาพที่สมจริง ความลื่นไหลไม่กระตุก ขนาดหน้าจอใหญ่ช่วยให้เห็นรายละเอียดและมีพื้นที่ทำงานมากขึ้น

 

นอกจากเรื่องของการทำงานแล้ว ในส่วนของความบันเทิงหรืองานอดิเรกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ยังมีบทบาทสำคัญไม่แพ้กัน โดยเฉพาะธุรกิจเกมสมัยนี้ก่อเกิดเป็นอาชีพใหม่ ๆ ขึ้นมามากมาย อาทิ เกมเมอร์ นักกีฬาอีสปอร์ต สตรีมเมอร์ เกมแคสเตอร์ เกมอาร์ตติส นักพัฒนาเกม หรือนักออกแบบเกม ซึ่งหน้าจอเกมมิ่งกลายเป็นอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ขาดไม่ได้เลย ทั้งเรื่องของการแข่งขันให้ได้ชัยชนะและการพัฒนาตัวเกมให้เข้าถึงกลุ่มเป้าหมาย

เทคนิคเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตรงใจคุ้มราคา

การเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมีข้อพิจารณา 4 ข้อดังนี้

1. ขนาดหน้าจอคอม

เป็นสิ่งที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาเป็นอันดับแรก ๆ ทั้งนี้ทั้งนั้นขึ้นอยู่กับอาชีพที่ทำรวมถึงงบประมาณที่มี หากคุณมีอาชีพเกี่ยวกับทำกราฟิกแนะนำจอคอมขนาด 23 นิ้วขึ้นไป ความละเอียด Full HD น่าจะตอบโจทย์ที่สุด หากคุณเป็นเกมเมอร์หรือนักกีฬาอีสปอร์ตอาจเลือกเป็นจอเกมมิ่ง 27 นิ้ว ซึ่งเป็นขนาดจอสำหรับเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ

2. ประเภทของหน้าจอคอม

นอกเหนือจากเรื่องขนาด ประเภทหน้าจอก็เป็นสิ่งที่สำคัญเช่นกัน โดยหน้าจอคอมสามารถแบ่งออกเป็น 3 ประเภท

 

• Twisted Nematic (TN) : เป็นพาเนล LCD ที่เก่าแก่ที่สุด รุ่นแรก ๆ มีราคาถูก

• In-Plane Switching (IPS) : พาเนลที่ถูกพัฒนาเรื่องการแสดงผลให้ดีขึ้นกว่าพาเนล TN ทั้งด้านการแสดงค่าสี และมุมมองที่จำกัด

• Vertical Alignment (VA) : อยู่กึ่งกลางระหว่าง TN กับ IPS ผู้ผลิตโทรทัศน์มักใช้พาเนลชนิดนี้ทำหน้าจอโทรทัศน์

3. ความละเอียดของจอคอม

ยิ่งความละเอียดจอภาพสูงเท่าไหร่ภาพก็ยิ่งสวยและคมชัดมากเท่านั้น โดยความละเอียดจอภาพเบื้องต้นที่แนะนำคือ 1920×1080 หรือ Full HD ซึ่งถือเป็นความละเอียดมาตรฐาน แต่ถ้าคุณทำงานสายกราฟิก จอคอม 4K ตอบโจทย์ที่สุด เพราะโปรแกรมบางตัวจำเป็นต้องใช้หน้าจอที่มีความละเอียดสูงระดับ 4K เพื่อให้การทำงานไม่มีสะดุดงานเสร็จตามกำหนด

4. อัตราการ Refresh Rate

ค่า Refresh Rate เป็นตัวบอกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์สามารถแสดงภาพนิ่งได้กี่ภาพใน 1 วินาที ยิ่งอัตรารีเฟรชเรทสูงภาพก็จะยิ่งคมชัด สำหรับจอคอมใช้งานทั่วไปอัตราการ Refresh Rate 60 Hz ก็เพียงพอ แต่ถ้าคุณเป็นเกมเมอร์แนะนำว่าจอคอมควรมีอัตราการรีเฟรชเรท 144 Hz จึงจะเหมาะที่สุด ช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้สนุกยิ่งขึ้น อีกทั้งยังมีผลต่อการคว้าชัยชนะในการแข่งขันอีกด้วย

ก้าวสู่มืออาชีพจอคอมพิวเตอร์ต้องได้มาตรฐาน

การจะทำงานให้ประสบผลสำเร็จบรรลุเป้าหมายที่ตั้งไว้ รวมถึงการเล่นเกมให้ได้อรรถรสและพาตัวคุณเองก้าวไปสู่การแข่งขันระดับโลกจำเป็นต้องมีหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์

1. จอคอม LG UltraFine ใหญ่ คมชัด สบายตา

จอคอม LG UltraFine

จอคอม LG พร้อมขาตั้ง Ergo ที่มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง

จอคอม LG UltraFine รุ่น 32UN880-B ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว ความคมชัดระดับ UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS Display มอบประสบการณ์ภาพที่เหนือระดับ จอขนาดใหญ่แต่ให้ภาพคมชัดแถมยังสบายตา สามารถลดการเปลี่ยนสีจากจุดรับชมที่แตกต่างกัน มาพร้อมขาตั้ง Ergo ช่วยให้สามารถปรับระดับความสูง ก้ม เงย ยืด หด หมุน เพื่อให้ได้ตำแหน่งหน้าจอที่สมบูรณ์ที่สุด

2. จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ ชัดเจนยิ่งกว่า สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ดีไซน์โค้งมองเห็นครบทุกองศา

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ รุ่น 34GL750-BBขนาด 34 นิ้ว หน้าจอ IPS Curved WFHD (2560 x 1080) มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) แสดงผลรวดเร็วราบรื่นไร้รอยต่อหมดปัญหาภาพกระตุก ภาพขาดรองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ช่วยลดปัญหาอาการกระตุก ภาพสะดุด อัตรารีเฟรช 144Hz และ 1ms MBR เคลื่อนไหวอย่างลื่นไหลสมจริง

 

IPS พร้อมด้วย sRGB 99% แสดงฉากสนามรบได้อย่างคมชัดมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมกับมอบความแม่นยำของสีและให้มุมรับชมที่กว้างกว่า รองรับ HDR 10 แสดงรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนของส่วนที่สว่างและมืด แสงและเงาได้อย่างสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น Dynamic Action Syncลดการดีเลย์ทำให้เห็นทุกช่วงเวลาในแบบเรียลไทม์

 

คงได้ทราบกันไปแล้วว่าเลือกขนาดจอคอมกี่นิ้วดี เล่นเกม ทำงาน ภาพคมชัดระดับ Full HD พร้อมแนะนำจอคอม LG สำหรับงานกราฟิก และจอเกมมิ่งสำหรับเกมเมอร์ สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● รวมโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ ใช้งานง่าย ตอบโจทย์สำหรับมือใหม่

● จอคอมกระพริบเวลาเล่นเกมเกิดจากอะไร? ต้นต่อปัญหาเล่นเกมสะดุด

● จอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ทำงาน เล่นเกม ไหลลื่น ภาพไม่กระตุก