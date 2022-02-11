About Cookies on This Site

จอคอม 4K แบรนด์ LG

แนะนําจอคอม 4K สเปคเทพ ภาพละเอียด สวยคมชัด ใช้งานไม่สะดุด

11/02/2022

จอคอม 4K ภาพสวยเสมือนจริง ไม่มีสะดุด

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ 4K ที่สุดของความละเอียด ภาพสวยคมชัด

ในยุคที่เทคโนโลยีมีความก้าวหน้าและล้ำสมัย ส่งผลให้หลายคนเริ่มหันมาใช้งานอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานและสนองความต้องการของตัวเองมากยิ่งขึ้น โดยเฉพาะเกมเมอร์หลายคนที่เริ่มหันมาประกอบพีซีเกมมิ่งสเปคแรง ๆ เพื่อใช้สำหรับทำงาน เล่นเกม และรับชมความบันเทิง ซึ่งหนึ่งในอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ช่วยให้กิจกรรมของคุณราบรื่นไม่สะดุด นั่นคือ “จอคอม 4K” ตัวช่วยที่ดีสำหรับเกมเมอร์และคนที่ชอบดูหนังกับเพื่อนหลายคนแล้วต้องการเสพคอนเทนต์ที่ตัวเองชอบด้วยหน้าจอความละเอียดสูง ๆ หากคุณเป็นหนึ่งในผู้ที่สนใจจอคอมดังกล่าว บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมจอคอม 4K สเปคแรงมาฝาก ให้ทุกการใช้งานของคุณไหลลื่น ไม่มีสะดุด ภาพสวยเสมือนจริง รวมถึงข้อมูลเบื้องต้นที่ควรรู้เกี่ยวกับจอคอม 4K

ทำความรู้จักจอคอม 4K สเปคแรง ภาพสวยสมจริง

จอภาพ 4K หรือที่เรียกว่าจอภาพความละเอียดสูงมาก ๆ คิดเป็น 2 เท่าของความละเอียด Full-HD โดยจะมีความละเอียดอยู่ที่ 3840 x 2160 พิกเซล หลายคนอาจเรียกจอ 4K ว่าเป็นจอแบบ Ultra High Definition (UHD) ซึ่งอุปกรณ์ที่รองรับจะเป็นเครื่องคอนโซล อย่าง PlayStation 4 Pro และ Xbox One X ส่วนผู้ใช้งาน PC จะต้องเป็นผู้ที่มีการ์ดจออยู่ในระดับสูงเล็กน้อย การมีพิกเซลมากขึ้นจะช่วยให้ภาพมีความชัดเจน มีชีวิตชีวา และความคมชัดของภาพที่ดีขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถสร้างจอภาพในขนาดที่ใหญ่ขึ้นได้โดยไม่สูญเสียความละเอียดหน้าจอหรือคุณภาพของภาพเลยแม้แต่น้อย

 

จอคอม 4K เหมาะกับใคร? ความละเอียดสูง สีสันสมจริง

หากถามว่าจอคอม 4K เหมาะกับใคร? อาจจะระบุได้ไม่แน่ชัด เพราะขึ้นอยู่กับการใช้งานของแต่ละคน ว่าคุณต้องการจอคอม 4K เอาไว้สำหรับทำอะไร อาทิ คุณทำงานเกี่ยวกับกราฟิก การเขียนโปรแกรม หรือนักทดสอบเกม จอคอม 4K ดูเหมือนจะเหมาะกับคุณที่สุด เนื่องจากโปรแกรมบางตัวจำเป็นต้องใช้ความละเอียดแบบ 4K รวมถึงการแก้ไข้ภาพต่าง ๆ โดยที่ไม่ให้ความละเอียดของภาพเสีย เพื่อให้ได้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากจอคอม 4K ขึ้นอยู่กับคุณแล้วว่าต้องการจอคอม 4K ไปใช้งานในด้านใดมากที่สุด


ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังมองหาจอคอมความละเอียด UHD ให้ภาพสวยคมชัด สีสันสมจริง สำหรับทำงาน เล่นเกม และรับชมความบันเทิง ขอแนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ 4K เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำจากแบรนด์ LG ให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์ภาพที่ดีมากยิ่งขึ้น

เด็กผู้ชายกำลังนั่งเล่นเกม

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ 4K เล่นเกมไม่มีสะดุด

แนะนำจอคอม 4K เร็วแรง ไม่มีสะดุด ภาพสวยสมจริง

จอคอม LG 4K

จอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27UL600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอม LG 4K ภาพสวยสมจริง ไม่มีสะดุด

 

 

จอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27UL600-W ขนาด 27 นิ้ว ให้คุณสามารถสัมผัสกับวิสัยทัศน์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ จอภาพรุ่นนี้รองรับ VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range แสดงผลสีและความสว่างในระดับที่เหนือกว่าจอภาพทั่วไปเพิ่มคอนทราสต์ระหว่างบริเวณที่สว่างที่สุดและมืดที่สุดบนหน้าจอ มีสเปกตรัม sRGB สูงถึง 99% นับเป็นโซลูชั่นที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับช่างภาพ นักออกแบบกราฟิก หรือผู้ใช้ที่ต้องการการแสดงผลสีที่มีความแม่นยำสูง อีกทั้งจอคอม LG 4K ยังรองรับการป้องกันการคัดลอก HDCP 2.2 แสดงผลวิดีโอจากบริการสตรีมมิ่ง 4K เกมคอนโซล และเครื่องเล่นดิสก์ Ultra HD Blu-ray นอกจากนี้ Radeon FreeSync™ ยังช่วยให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่นและมีการกระตุกน้อยลง ซึ่งเกิดขึ้นระหว่างอัตราเฟรมของการ์ดแสดงผลและอัตรารีเฟรชของจอภาพ

 

จอคอม LG รุ่น 32UN880-B

จอคอม LG รุ่น 32UN880-B ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

จอคอม LG พร้อมขาตั้ง Ergo ที่มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง

จอคอม LG รุ่น 32UN880-B ขนาดใหญ่ ด้วย DCI-P3 และ HDR10 จอ LG UltraFine™ Ergo ให้คุณภาพของภาพที่โดดเด่น ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สะดวกสบาย ด้วยการลดการเปลี่ยนสีจากจุดรับชมที่แตกต่างกัน พร้อมขาตั้ง Ergo มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง รองรับการปรับเปลี่ยนตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ได้มากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการยืด หด หมุน ปรับหมุนแนวตั้ง ปรับความสูง หรือก้ม-เงย ตลอดจนการจัดตำแหน่งหน้าจอที่สมบูรณ์แบบ เพื่อรองรับการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น


ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าการมีจอคอมสเปคแรง ๆ ความละเอียดสูง เป็นสิ่งสำคัญอย่างหนึ่งที่ช่วยให้ทุกกิจกรรมของคุณราบรื่น ไม่ว่าจะเล่นเกม ดูหนัง ทำงาน เพราะหากเกิดปัญหาภาพกระตุก สัญญาณขาดหายอาจทำให้คุณเสียอารมณ์ได้ ดังนั้นการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กิจกรรมของคุณไม่มีสะดุด ภาพสวยคมชัด อีกทั้ง LG ยังมีการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดี หากสนใจสินค้าไอที่หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

