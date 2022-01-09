About Cookies on This Site

เด็กนอนดูทีวี LG

10 ซีรีส์ หนัง HBO จัดเต็มความสนุก ไม่ดูถือว่าพลาด

09/01/2022

สมาร์ททีวี LG สื่อกลางความบันเทิงที่ตอบโจทย์ทั้งเรื่องภาพและเสียง.

แนะนำหนังและซีรีส์น่าดู บนสตรีมมิ่ง HBO GO

ทุกวันนี้ช่องทางรับชมความบันเทิงไม่ได้จำกัดอยู่โรงภาพยนตร์หรือช่องฟรีทีวีเท่านั้น ในยุคดิจิทัลมีแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งมากมายที่จัดซื้อลิขสิทธิ์ภาพยนตร์ดังกระแสดี หรือสร้างซีรีส์ฉบับออริจินัลของตนขึ้นมาเพื่อเป็นอีกหนึ่งทางเลือก สำหรับคนที่อยากนอนอยู่บ้านเพื่อดูหนังดูซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดกันแบบยาว ๆ ไม่มีโฆษณากั้น และ HBO GO เป็นอีกช่องสตรีมมิ่งที่มีหนัง ซีรีส์ สารคดีให้เลือกชมมากมาย สำหรับใครที่สนใจแพลตฟอร์มนี้แล้วอยากรู้ว่า HBO GO มีหนังหรือซีรีส์เยอะไหม หรือหนัง HBO สนุก ๆ ที่ไม่ควรพลาดมีเรื่องใดบ้าง ตามมาดูกันเลย.

หนัง ซีรีส์น่าดูใน HBO GO มีครบทุกอารมณ์

1. The Batman (2022)

The Batman (2022)

เดอะ แบทแมน หนังซูเปอร์ฮีโร่เวอร์ชั่นรีบูท ที่สาวกอัศวินรัตติกาลไม่ควรพลาด ภาพจาก hbo.com

เริ่มต้นกันที่ภาพยนตร์ฟอร์มยักษ์จากค่าย Warner Bros. Pictures อย่าง The Batman (2022) เรื่องราวของบรูซ เวย์น มหาเศรษฐีหนุ่มผู้สันโดษที่ได้รับการขนานนามว่าเป็น "เจ้าชายแห่งก็อตแธม" แต่กลับมีอีกตัวตนเป็น “แบทแมน” คอยผดุงความยุติธรรมในเมืองก็อตแธมที่กำลังเสื่อมทราม โดย Batman เวอร์ชั่นนี้กล่าวถึงแบทแมนในยุคแรก ๆ หลังจากออกปฏิบัติการปราบเหล่าร้ายในเมืองได้เพียงสองปี ต่อมาแบทแมนได้เบาะแสปริศนาว่ามีฆาตกรเล็งเป้าไปยังบุคคลระดับสูงของเมืองก็อตแธม ทำให้ต้องบุกเข้าไปตามรอยในโลกใต้ดินของเหล่าอาชญากร เพื่อปกป้องอาชญากรรมและความชั่วร้ายที่เกิดขึ้นในเมืองก็อตแธม แม้ The Batman เป็นหนังซูเปอร์ฮีโร่ แต่เวอร์ชั่นนี้กลับนำเรื่องการสืบสวนสอบสวนเข้ามาสอดแทรกด้วย ถือเป็นความแปลกใหม่ที่สาวกแบทแมนไม่ควรพลาด.

2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

 

 

pc lazyloaded

ต้อนรับเข้าสู่โลกเวทมนต์กับการผจญภัยของนิวท์ สคามันเดอร์ ผู้เขียนตำราสัตว์มหัศจรรย์และถิ่นที่อยู่ ภาพจาก hbo.com.

สาวก Harry Potter ไม่ควรพลาดภาพยนตร์ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (สัตว์มหัศจรรย์และถิ่นที่อยู่) หนึ่งในผลงานของนักเขียนชื่อดัง J.K. Rowling เรื่องราวการเดินทางของ นิวท์ สคามันเดอร์ นักสัตว์วิเศษวิทยาชาวอังกฤษและผู้เขียนหนังสือ “สัตว์มหัศจรรย์และถิ่นที่อยู่” ซึ่งใช้เป็นหนังสือเรียนในยุคของแฮร์รี่ในเวลาต่อมา โดยขณะที่เขาเดินทางมาที่สหรัฐอเมริกาเพื่อไปยังรัฐแอริโซนา ระหว่างนั้นนิฟเฟลอร์ สัตว์วิเศษในกระเป๋าของนิวท์ได้หลุดออกมา เป็นเหตุให้เขาต้องตามจับและพลาดสลับกระเป๋ากับเจคอบ โควัลสกี มักเกิ้ลผู้มีความใฝ่ฝันอยากเปิดร้านขายขนมปัง และนี่เองคือจุดเริ่มต้นของความวุ่นวายที่สุ่มเสี่ยงต่อการเปิดเผยชุมชนผู้วิเศษต่อโลกของมักเกิ้ล.

 

 

3. Jolt

 

 

Jolt

Jolt หนังแอคชั่นผสมผสานความคอมเมดี้ในเรื่องเดียวกัน ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

มาต่อกันที่เรื่องราวของ ลินดี้ หญิงสาวที่เกิดและเติบโตมาด้วยความบกพร่องทางอารมณ์ที่ติดตัวมาตั้งแต่ยังเด็ก ทำให้เธอกลายเป็นสาวอารมณ์ร้อนและพฤติกรรมรุนแรงแบบควบคุมตัวเองไม่ได้ จึงต้องใช้เสื้อกั๊กประจุไฟฟ้าช่วยยับยั้งอาการนี้ของเธอให้ทุเลาลง เพื่อจะได้ไม่ต้องมีใครเจ็บป่วยล้มตายเพราะเธอ กระทั่งวันหนึ่งเธอค้นพบว่าคนรักถูกฆ่าตายปริศนา ตั้งแต่นั้นมาเธอก็ออกตามล่าฆาตกร แม้ Jolt เป็นหนังแอคชั่น แต่หนังเรื่องนี้มีจังหวะโบ๊ะบ๊ะสลับกับฉากบู๊ด้วย ที่สำคัญหนัง HBO เรื่องนี้มีพากย์ไทย ใครที่ไม่อยากนั่งอ่านซับอย่าลืมเก็บไว้ในลิสต์นะ.

4. Sharp Objects

 

 

Sharp Objects

เรื่องราวแนวสืบสวนสอบสวนที่พาคุณไปไขปมคดีฆาตกรรมวัยรุ่น 2 ราย ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

ใครที่ชื่นชอบซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนสุดระทึกขวัญไม่ควรพลาด Sharp Objects เรื่องราวของ คามิลล์ พรีกเกอร์ นักข่าวสาวที่ถูกกดดันจากบรรณาธิการให้จำใจเดินทางกลับบ้านเกิด เพื่อติดตามและเขียนสกู๊ปข่าวอาชญากรรมคดีการเสียชีวิตและหายสาบสูญของวัยรุ่นสาวสองคนที่มีเงื่อนงำน่าสงสัย การทำข่าวครั้งนี้เธอต้องเผชิญหน้ากับเหตุการณ์ในอดีตและก้าวข้ามผ่านความกลัวต่างๆ ก่อนที่เธอจะค้นพบความจริงของเรื่องทั้งหมดที่เกิดขึ้น.

5. Tom and Jerry in New York

 

 

Tom and Jerry in New York

เมื่อทอมแอนด์เจอร์รี่ บุกป่วนโรงแรมสุดหรูในมหานครนิวยอร์ก ภาพจาก hbo.com

เมื่อคู่หูคู่กัดสุดป่วนอย่างทอม แอนด์ เจอร์รี่ ออกมาโลดแล่นบนโลกภาพยนตร์ โดยครั้งนี้เป็นเรื่องราวเมื่อ Jerry หนูน้อยที่อาศัยอยู่ในโรงแรมสุดหรูหราในมหานครนิวยอร์ก ณ ช่วงเวลาที่กำลังจะมีพิธีการแต่งงานสำคัญ เป็นเหตุให้ผู้จัดงานจำเป็นต้องจ้าง Tom แมวคู่ปรับตลอดกาลมากำจัดเขาออกไปให้พ้นตา นี่เองที่กลายเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของสงครามแมวกับหนูที่อาจทำลายงานแต่งงานและชื่อเสียงอันโด่งดังของโรงแรม สำหรับใครที่กำลังคิดถึงคู่กัดจอมป่วนคู่นี้อยู่ ไม่ควรพลาดเรื่อง Tom and Jerry in New York บน HBO GO.

6. Trinity of Shadows

 

 

Trinity of Shadows

ซีรีส์สืบสวนที่นำปมในอดีตของ 3 ตัวละครหลัก มาผูกโยงกับคดีฆ่าหั่นศพต่อเนื่อง ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

Trinity of Shadows ถือเป็นซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนอีกเรื่องที่น่าสนใจ เพราะนี่เป็นเรื่องราวการฆ่าหั่นศพต่อเนื่อง แต่เหมือนการสืบคดีจะไม่ง่ายอย่างที่คิด ยิ่งสืบยิ่งพบว่าคดีฆาตกรรมที่เกิดขึ้นมีความเกี่ยวข้องบางอย่างกับอดีตอันซับซ้อนของคนถึง 3 คน นั่นคือ จื่อเวย ตำรวจสาวมือหนึ่งที่ถูกเพ่งเล็งว่ามีปัญหาทุจริตสินบนจากสภา สมาชิกสภาหยาง นักการเมืองหนุ่มไฟแรงรักความยุติธรรม และเจี้ยห่าว ตำรวจหนุ่มหน้าใหม่ที่อยู่แผนกคดีลักลอบเข้าเมือง หากอยากรู้ปมในอดีตของทั้ง 3 คน ว่ามีความเชื่อมโยงกับคดีฆ่าหั่นศพต่อเนื่องอย่างไร ต้องมาติดตามดู Trinity of Shadows กัน.

7. Adventure Of The Ring

 

 

Adventure Of The Ring

เมื่อความรักและการแต่งงานไม่ใช่เรื่องของคน 2 คน ความชุลมุนจึงเกิดขึ้น ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

ซีรีส์ Adventure Of The Ring มาตีแผ่การแต่งงานที่ไม่ใช่แค่เรื่องราวของคนสองคนที่ตกลงใช้ชีวิตคู่ แต่ยังมีความเกี่ยวข้องกับคนรอบ ๆ ตัวด้วย เช่นเรื่องของ อี้จื่อ หนุ่มนักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัยที่มีอาชีพในการคำณวนอัตราเสี่ยงของการคิดเบี้ยประกัน อาศัยอยู่กินกับ ลิซ่า แอร์โฮสเตสสาวมาได้สามปี เมื่อเขาตัดสินใจวางแผนขอเธอแต่งงาน ทุกอย่างกลับล่มไม่เป็นท่าหลังเขาทำแหวนแต่งงานหายบนรถใต้ดิน และเขาต้องหาแหวนที่หายคืนมาให้ได้ หรือปัญหาชีวิตรักระหว่าง ย่าเหวิน ครูอนุบาลสาวน่ารักกับ กัวจงฟาน หนุ่มอ้วนไร้อนาคตที่จิตใจดีเอื้อเฟื้อเผื่อแผ่ และความยากจนไร้อนาคตของเขานี่เองที่ทำให้แม่เธอไม่พอใจ กระทั่งวันหนึ่งเขาเก็บแหวนเพชรบนรถใต้ดินได้เลยมาขอเธอแต่งงาน มาถึงตรงนี้คงต้องลุ้นกันว่าความรักของทั้งสองคู่จะเดินทางไปถึงวันแต่งงานหรือไม่.

8. La Brea

 

 

La Brea

การผจญภัยครั้งยิ่งใหญ่เริ่มต้นขึ้น เมื่อเกิดหลุมยุบขนาดยักษ์กลางเมืองลอสแอนเจลิส ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

หากคุณชอบซีรีส์แนวมหันตภัยสุดระทึก รับรองว่า La Brea ไม่ทำให้คุณผิดหวัง จุดเริ่มต้นของเรื่องนี้คือเหตุการณ์มหันตภัยหลุมยุบตัวครั้งใหญ่กลางย่านลาเบรีย กรุงลอสแองเจลลิส ส่งผลให้อีฟ แฮริสและจอช ลูกชายตกลงไปยังดินแดนประหลาดที่เต็มไปด้วยภยันตรายนานับประการ พร้อมกับคนแปลกหน้าอีกกลุ่มหนึ่งที่มีความลับดำมืด ขณะที่ลูกสาวคนเล็กที่ใส่ขาเทียมของอีฟอย่าง อิซซี แฮริส ได้พบกับเกวิน แฮริส คุณพ่ออดีตนักบินที่มีญาณเห็นเหตุการณ์ประหลาดและเป็นคนเดียวที่เชื่อว่าอีฟและจอชยังมีชีวิตอยู่ แต่ต้องทำอย่างไรครอบครัวแฮริสถึงได้กลับมาอยู่พร้อมหน้ากันอีกครั้ง แนะนำให้เข้าไปรับชมแล้วหาคำตอบร้อมกัน.

9. Succession

 

 

Succession

ศึกแย่งชิงการสืบทอดอำนาจในตระกูลดัง ที่พิสูจน์ว่าระหว่างสายเลือดกับแบงก์ดอลลาร์อะไรข้นกว่ากัน ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

Succession ถือเป็นซีรีย์ฝรั่งที่น่าสนใจ กับเรื่องราวการเปิดศึกแย่งชิงการสืบทอดอำนาจในตระกูล Roy เจ้าของ Waystar Royco ธุรกิจสื่ออันดับ 5 ของโลกที่มีมูลค่าหลักพันล้าน ระหว่าง Logan คนพ่อที่ไม่ยอมลงจากตำแหน่งกับ Kendall ลูกชายที่อดีตเคยติดยาแต่ตอนนี้ต้องการจะพิสูจน์ตัวเองว่าเขาคู่ควร รวมถึงเหล่าพี่น้องที่ต่างมีสิทธิครองบัลลังก์โดยชอบธรรมเช่นกัน แต่สุดท้ายใครจะได้นั่งบัลลังก์ Waystar Royco คงต้องติดตามหาคำตอบด้วยกัน.

10. Miss Sherlock

 

 

Miss Sherlock

เมื่อเชอร์ล็อก โฮมส์ และหมอวัตสันกลายมาเป็นผู้หญิง ภาพจาก hbo.com

 

ปิดท้ายด้วย Miss Sherlock ซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนของญี่ปุ่นที่ดัดแปลงจากเชอร์ล็อก โฮมส์ นวนิยายสืบสวนชื่อดังของเซอร์อาร์เธอร์ โคนัน ดอยล์ ซึ่งในเวอร์ชั่นญี่ปุ่นเชอร์ล็อคโฮล์มและวัตสันเป็นผู้หญิงทั้งคู่ โดย Miss Sherlock บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของ วาโตะ คุณหมอสาวที่เพิ่งเดินทางกลับมาจากซีเรียและต้องพบคดีฆาตกรรมปริศนาทันทีหลังจากลงเครื่อง นี่เองที่ทำให้เธอได้พบกับ เชอร์ล็อก นักสืบพิเศษที่ทำงานร่วมกับกรมตำรวจ เป็นจุดเริ่มต้นให้ทั้งคู่ได้ร่วมกันไขคดีฆาตกรรมปริศนาต่าง ๆ.

ดูหนัง HBO ให้สนุกเหมือนยกในโรงหนังมาไว้ที่บ้านด้วยทีวี LG

 

เมื่อรู้กันแล้วว่าช่อง HBO มีภาพยนตร์และซีรีส์เรื่องใดน่าดูบ้าง หากอยากสัมผัสถึงความบันเทิงสนุกสนานอย่างเต็มขั้นก็ต้องดูจากสมาร์ททีวีที่มาพร้อมการถ่ายทอดที่ทันสมัย ซึ่งปัจจุบัน LG เป็นอีกหนึ่งแบรนด์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่พัฒนาและสร้างสรรค์ทีวีคุณภาพมาอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยวันนี้เราได้คัดทีวี LG ที่น่าซื้อมาให้ทุกคนได้พิจารณากัน.

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED48A1

 

 

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED48A1

จอใหญ่ 48 นิ้ว และเสียงรอบทิศทาง เต็มอิ่มกับการดูหนัง ดูซีรีย์มากขึ้น

 

นอกจากมีจุดเด่นเรื่องหน้าจอใหญ่ถึง 48 นิ้ว สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED48A1 ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีจอแสดงผลที่ให้แสงสว่างด้วยตนเอง ทั้งยกระดับคุณภาพและสีสันของภาพให้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่นำเสนอภาพและเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง ทำให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับภาพคมชัดจากทุกมุมมอง นอกจากทีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้ตอบโจทย์คอหนังแล้ว ยังตอบโจทย์สำหรับผู้ที่รักการเล่นเกมจอใหญ่ ด้วยมี Game Optimizer ที่ช่วยให้คุณตั้งค่าและปรับปรุงกราฟิกในเกมได้อย่างเหมาะสมทำให้เล่นเกมได้ลื่นไหลมากขึ้น ถือว่า LG OLED รุ่น OLED48A1 เป็นทีวีที่พร้อมมอบความเพลิดเพลินทั้งการดูซีรีส์และเล่นเกมมาก ทั้งยังมี LG ThinQ AI ทำให้ควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านคำสั่งเสียงได้แบบไม่ต้องใช้รีโมท.

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

 

 

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

รับชมความบันเทิงได้เต็มอิ่มทุกอารมณ์ด้วยทีวี LG NanoCell

ทีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 55NANO77TPA มาพร้อมกับหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ถึง 55 นิ้ว แสดงผลได้ดีเยี่ยมและคมชัดด้วยภาพระดับ 4K ที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานต่าง ๆ ครบครัน รวมถึงเทคโนโลยีรุ่นอัพเกรดของ Dolby และโหมดภาพยนตร์ที่ปรับแต่งเป็นพิเศษจากสตูดิโอที่ช่วยให้คุณได้สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์ที่เหนือชั้น ในการรับชมภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์จากแหล่งความบันเทิงที่คุณโปรดปรานอย่างช่อง HBO รวมถึงเพิ่มศักยภาพเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วย Bluetooth Surround Ready ที่จะมาเติมเต็มบรรยากาศสุดเร้าใจให้กับห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธและ Wi-Fi ได้อีกด้วย.

LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75NANO95

 

 

LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75NANO95

ทีวีแอลจีหน้าจอใหญ่ 75 นิ้ว มาพร้อมความละเอียดในการแสดงผลระดับ 8K

LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 75NANO95 ถือเป็นสมาร์ททีวีอีกรุ่นที่มีความโดดเด่นด้านการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหน้าจอแสดงผลที่ให้ความละเอียดระดับ 8K ทั้งเพิ่มความสมจริงของภาพด้วย Dolby Vision IQ ที่สามารถปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและแสงของห้อง ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอมีความสมจริงมากขึ้น รวมถึงมีเทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos ที่ให้เสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทาง ที่สำคัญทีวี LG NanoCell รุ่นนี้ยังมาพร้อม Filmmaker Mode โหมดที่ช่วยให้คุณให้คุณได้ชมภาพยนตร์ในมุมมองเดียวกันกับที่ผู้กำกับถ่ายทอดให้เห็นบนหน้าจอมอนิเตอร์ที่กองถ่ายนั่นเอง.


สำหรับใครที่มีทีวี LG จอใหญ่ไว้ใช้งานอยู่แล้วอยากเพิ่มพลังเสียง เพื่อให้การรับชมภาพยนตร์ ดูซีรีย์ เล่นเกม หรือเชียร์บอลทีมโปรดได้อรรถรสมากขึ้น ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Bar รุ่น SP11RA .

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar รุ่น SP11RA

ลำโพง LG Sound Bar ให้เสียงกระหึ่ม ส่งตรงถึงตำแหน่งผู้ฟัง

โดยลำโพง SoundBar ของ LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย ระบบเสียงแบบ 5.1.2 ch มีซับวูฟเฟอร์ไร้สาย และลำโพงเซอร์ราวด์ซ้าย-ขวาอีก 2 ตัว กำลังขับทั้งระบบอยู่ที่ 770W ที่สำคัญคือลำโพง LG รุ่นนี้มีการพัฒนาเสียงร่วมกับ MERIDIAN และรองรับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง Dolby Atmos กับ DTS:X เต็มรูปแบบ รวมถึงฟีเจอร์ AI Room Calibration ปรับเสียงของซาวด์บาร์ให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่การรับชมมากที่สุด และ AI Sound Pro ปรับเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับคอนเทนต์ที่กำลังรับชมอยู่โดยอัตโนมัติ ถือว่าเป็น LG Soundbar ที่จัดเต็มเรื่องคุณภาพเสียง ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือความบันเทิงรูปแบบอื่นก็ตอบโจทย์ได้ดี.


มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่วางแผนเปลี่ยนสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่ พร้อมซื้อลำโพง SoundBar เพื่อให้การรับชมความบันเทิงได้คุณภาพเสียงและอรรถรสที่ดีขึ้น สามารถพิจารณาทีวี LG และลำโพง LG Sound Bar ที่แนะนำในข้างต้นได้ นอกจากมีผลิตภัณฑ์ให้เลือกหลากหลายรุ่น ยังอัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนรุ่นใหม่อีกด้วย สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..

 

 

 

