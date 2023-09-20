About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ภาพยนตร์เกี่ยวกับซูเปอร์ฮีโร่บน Disney+ Hotstar App

วิธีดูสตรีม Disney+ Hotstar ผ่านทีวี LG Smart TV

7/30/2022

แอปพลิเคชัน Disney+ พร้อมใช้งานบนสมาร์ททีวี LG

เพลิดเพลินกับจินตนาการไม่รู้จบที่ Disney+ Hotstar App บนทีวีแอลจี

ทุกวันนี้ประเทศไทยมีบริการสตรีมมิ่งออนไลน์บนเว็บไซต์และแอปพลิเคชันที่คุณสามารถเลือกรับชมภาพยนตร์ ซีรีส์ การ์ตูน ตลอดจนรายการโชว์ต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างจุใจ ทั้งแบบดูฟรีไม่เสียเงินหรือจ่ายค่าสมาชิกรายปี สำหรับผู้ใช้งานสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่อยากรับชม Disney+ Hotstar ผู้ให้บริการสตรีมมิ่งเจ้าดังจากสหรัฐอเมริกา แต่ไม่รู้ว่าจะเชื่อมต่อดิสนีย์พลัส ฮอตสตาร์เข้ากับ ทีวี LG อย่างไร ตามมาดูคำตอบกัน

Disney+ Hotstar เป็นบริการสตรีมมิ่งรูปแบบใด

เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งที่ได้รวบรวมภาพยนตร์ ซีรีส์ สารคดี และเรื่องราวจากทั่วโลกไว้ในที่เดียว โดยส่วนใหญ่เป็นคอนเทนต์ที่อยู่ในเครือของ Disney Marvel Pixar Star Wars เครือสารคดีระดับโลกอย่าง National Geographic ไปจนถึงภาพยนตร์และซีรีส์จากสตูดิโอชั้นนำจากเอเชียและไทย ซึ่งมีทั้งแบบพากย์เสียงภาษาไทยและแบบคำบรรยายไทย ขึ้นอยู่กับแต่ละรายการที่เลือกรับชม สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจ Disney+ Hotstar สามารถสมัครสมาชิกได้ที่เว็บไซต์ Disney+ Hotstar หรือผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน โดยมีค่าบริการรายปีอยู่ที่ 799 บาทต่อปี แต่ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่โปรโมชั่นที่ร่วมกับผู้ให้บริการเครือข่ายมือถือและอินเทอร์

กำลังค้นหาภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์ใน Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar มีคอนเทนต์ให้เลือกชมครบ ทั้งหนัง การ์ตูน และซีรี่ส์

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นไหน รองรับแอป Disney+ Hotstar บ้าง

 

สำหรับ Smart TV แบรนด์ LG ที่รองรับการใช้งานแอปพลิเคชัน Disney+ Hotstar ต้องเป็นทีวีแอลจีที่ใช้ระบบปฏิบัติการ LG webOS 4.0 ขึ้นไป ส่งผลให้ Disney+ Hotstar สามารถดูในสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นดังต่อไปนี้

 

ปี 2021

• ทีวี LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED ZX, GX, CX, BX, NANO99TNA, NANO95TNA, NANO91TNA, NANO86TNA, NANO80TNA, UN80, UN73, UN72 และ UN71

ปี 2020

• ทีวี LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED ZX, GX, CX, BX, NANO99TNA, NANO95TNA, NANO91TNA, NANO86TNA, NANO80TNA, UN80, UN73, UN72 และ UN71

ปี 2019

 

• ทีวี LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED W9, C9, B9, SM94, SM90, SM86, SM81, UM76, UM75, UM73, UM72, UM69, UM71, LM63 และ LM57

ปี 2018

• ทีวี LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED W8, E8, C8, B8, SK, UK และ LK ส่วนผู้ที่ใช้งานทีวีรุ่นที่เก่ากว่าปี 2018 แนะนำให้ใช้อุปกรณ์ทางเลือก อย่าง Apple TV Chromecast หรือ Android TV แทน

สรุปให้ 5 วิธีเข้าดู Disney+ Hotstar บนสมาร์ททีวี LG

(1) ทำการเชื่อมต่อสัญญาณอินเทอร์เน็ตกับ LG Smart TV รุ่นที่รองรับการใช้งาน Disney+ Hotstar เมื่อเชื่อมต่อสำเร็จให้คลิกไอคอน Disney+ Hotstar ตรงตำแหน่ง App list (Launcher) ในหน้า Home
(2) จากนั้นให้คลิก Continue หลังตกลงรับ Term of use เลือก Sign in บัญชี Disney+ Hotstar
(3) ทำการ Sign in โดยเข้า lg-tv.hotstar.com ใน browser บนมือถือหรือ PC หน้าจอทีวีจะโชว์รหัส 4 ตัว
(4) ดำเนินการกรอกเบอร์มือถือ และรหัส 4 ตัวบนทีวี (กรณีเบอร์ไม่ได้เป็นสมาชิก Disney+ ให้สมัครตามขั้นตอนที่อยู่บนหน้าจอมือถือ)
(5) หลังจาก Log-in เข้าบัญชี Disney+ Hotstar ก็สามารถรับชมภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์ในเครือ Disney Pixar Marvel และอื่น ๆ ได้ในความคมชัด 4K HDR หรือ Dolby Vision ตามคอนเทนต์ที่รองรับ

ซื้อสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นไหนดี รองรับ Disney+ Hotstar App LG OLED 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED88Z1

ทีวี LG OLED 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED88Z1

ทีวี LG แบบ 8K รุ่นนี้ พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ

 

ดื่มด่ำไปกับภาพยนตร์และซีรีส์ชื่อดังระดับฮอลลีวู้ดจากสตรีม Disney+ Hotstar บน สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z1 มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำซึ่งช่วยยกระดับการแสดงผลได้อย่างเหนือชั้น ด้วยมีความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 7680x4320p ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Eye Comfort Display ช่วยปกป้องดวงตาจากการทำลายของแสงสีฟ้า ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถรับชมซีรีส์แบบมาราธอนได้อย่างสบายใจ

LG OLED 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED88ZX

ทีวี LG OLED 8K Smart TV รุ่น OLED88ZX สำหรับสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX

เพลิดเพลินกับภาพและเสียงจากซีรีส์บน Disney+ Hotstar เหมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์

 

สำหรับ สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX มาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K ที่สามารถวิเคราะห์เนื้อหาบนหน้าจอเพื่อสร้างภาพให้เป็นภาพเสมือนสามมิติที่ล้อมรอบผู้ใช้งาน รวมถึงปรับแต่งภาพโดยอัตโนมัติ ทำให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์สุดโปรดได้แบบไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องสีภาพเพี้ยน ที่สำคัญทีวีแอลจีนรุ่นนี้ยังมีระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่สุดยอดเหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณอีกด้วย มาถึงตรงนี้ สำหรับใครที่ใช้งานสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นที่เก่ากว่าปี 2018 สามารถเช็คชื่อรุ่นทีวีแอลจีที่รองรับการใช้งานแอปพลิเคชัน Disney+ Hotstar จากข้อมูลข้างต้น ส่วนใครที่มีข้อสงสัยเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG แล้วอยากได้ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น