ผู้หญิงกำลังใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraWide™

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ทำงาน เล่นเกม ไหลลื่น ภาพไม่กระตุก

11/02/2022

เล่นเกมได้สนุกกว่าเดิม และตอบโจทย์สายงานกราฟิก ด้วยหน้าจอคอม UltraWide™ จากแบรนด์ LG

แนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ภาพคมชัด ใช้งานง่าย

ทุกวันนี้อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์เข้ามามีบทบาทในชีวิตประจำวันของผู้คนทุกเพศทุกวัยมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต Laptop หรือคอมพิวเตอร์ แม้ว่าคอมพิวเตอร์มีข้อจำกัดเรื่องการพกพาไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นคอมพิวเตอร์ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีที่มีไว้ใช้งานแทบทุกบ้านและทุกสำนักงาน และเพื่อให้เห็นภาพการแสดงผลอย่างชัดเจน จำต้องใช้งานคู่กับจอคอมพิวเตอร์หรือที่หลายคนเรียกว่าจอมอนิเตอร์ ซึ่งทำหน้าที่แสดงผลการพิมพ์งานเอกสาร ดูหนัง ทำงานออกแบบ เล่นเกมออนไลน์ และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ปัจจุบันมีหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานหลากรูปแบบ โดยมีความแตกต่างกันเรื่องของดีไซน์ ความละเอียดหน้าจอ อัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอ ไปจนถึงฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยเสริมประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของหน้าจอคอม แล้วแบบนี้ควรซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี ถึงตรงตามความต้องการใช้งานของคุณที่สุด วันนี้ LG พาไปดูวิธีเลือกหน้าจอคอม เพื่อช่วยในการประกอบการตัดสินใจของคุณ

เลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์อย่างไร ให้ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

 

 

(1) ตั้งงบประมาณ

อันดับแรกให้กำหนดงบประมาณที่ใช้ซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์เอาไว้คร่าว ๆ โดยอาจบวกงบเพิ่มไว้อย่างน้อย 2,000-3,000 บาท เผื่อหน้าจอคอมรุ่นที่สนใจมีราคาสูงกว่างบที่ตั้งไว้นั่นเอง แต่ทั้งนี้ควรกำหนดขีดจำกัดการใช้จ่ายเงินไว้ให้ชัดเจนเพื่อป้องกันงบบานปลาย

(2) เปรียบเทียบหน้าจอคอมที่สนใจ

โดยหลังกำหนดงบได้แล้ว ให้พิจารณาว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่อยู่ในงบของคุณมีรุ่นไหนบ้าง ความละเอียดหน้าจอเป็นอย่างไร ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานจริงไหม ที่สำคัญหน้าจอคอมมีคุณภาพสอดคล้องกับราคาที่กำหนดหรือไม่ เพียงเท่านี้คุณจะได้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีราคาสมเหตุสมผลและคุ้มค่าต่อการซื้อจริง ๆ

(3) พิจารณาจากชนิดจอคอมพิวเตอร์

เพื่อให้ได้หน้าจอแสดงผลที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุด การเลือกซื้อจากชนิดจอคอมพิวเตอร์ก็มีความสำคัญมากทีเดียว โดยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ในปัจจุบันใช้เทคโนโลยีพาเนลอยู่ 3 แบบ ได้แก่

•จอคอมพิวเตอร์ แบบ TN (Twisted Nematic) เป็นจอแสดงผลที่มีจุดเด่นเรื่องเวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็ว สามารถทำอัตรารีเฟรชถึง 240Hz แต่ด้านคุณภาพของสีและภาพนั้นไม่โดดเด่นมากนักทำให้จอแบบ TN เหมาะสำหรับใช้เล่นเกม ดูหนัง ทำงานเอกสาร หรืองานทั่วไปที่ไม่ต้องการรายละเอียดและความแม่นยำสีสูง
•จอคอมพิวเตอร์ แบบ VA ( Vertical Alignment) เป็นหน้าจอคอมที่มีความโดดเด่นเรื่องค่า Contrast Ratio หรืออัตราส่วนความแตกต่างของสีขาวกับสีดำ เพราะยิ่งมีค่า Contrast Ratio มาก ความคมชัดก็จะมากขึ้นตามไปด้วย ทำให้หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ประเภทนี้หมาะสำหรับการดูหนังหรือดูซีรีส์
•จอคอมพิวเตอร์แบบ IPS (In-pane Switching) ถือเป็นหน้าจอมอนิเตอร์ที่มีความโดดเด่นเรื่องภาพและสี ตลอดจนองศาในการมองที่กว้างกว่าหน้าจอแบบอื่น ๆ ทำให้จอคอมแบบ IPS เหมาะใช้งานด้านกราฟิกและความบันเทิงที่ต้องการความคมชัดภาพสูงและสีสันสมจริง

(4) ความละเอียดของหน้าจอคอม

นี่เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ห้ามมองข้าม เพราะความละเอียดของหน้าจอมีความสำคัญอย่างมากในการแสดงผลสิ่งต่าง ๆ ยิ่งถ้าคุณต้องการจอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกมที่มีกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ทำงานตัดต่อหรือแต่งภาพที่ต้องการความละเอียดภาพสูง เพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัดและเสมือนจริงมากที่สุด ควรเลือกซื้อเป็นรุ่นที่มีความละเอียดอยู่ในระดับสูง หรือหากคุณต้องการใช้งานแค่สถานการณ์ทั่วไปในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ ก็อาจเลือกดูเป็นรุ่นที่มีความละเอียดลดลงมาเล็กน้อย

เล่นเกมบนคอมพิวเตอร์

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีอัตราการรีเฟรชสูง ช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล

(5) อัตราการรีเฟรช

อัตราการรีเฟรช (Refresh Rate) เป็นอีกองค์ประกอบสำคัญที่ช่วยให้การแสดงภาพบนหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีความลื่นไหล ทำให้ได้อรรถรสในการเล่นเกมมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ดังนั้นใครที่กำลังมองหาจอมอนิเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกม ควรเลือกหน้าจอที่มีอัตราการรีเฟรชประมาณ 75Hz ขึ้นไป

(6) โหมดถนอมสายตา

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ในปัจจุบันมาพร้อมโหมดถนอมสายตาที่ช่วยลดการปล่อยแสงสีฟ้าออกมาจากหน้าจอ ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานรู้สึกสบายตามากขึ้นเมื่อต้องจ้องหน้าจอเป็นเวลานาน ทั้งยังช่วยลดผลกระทบระยะยาวที่จะเกิดขึ้นกับดวงตาอีกด้วย ดังนั้นไม่ว่าคุณจะใช้จอคอมพิวเตอร์เพื่อทำงาน ดูซีรีส์ ชมการถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอล หรือเล่นเกมหลาย ๆ ชั่วโมงต่อวัน อย่าลืมมองหาหน้าจอคอมที่มีโหมดถนอมสายตาด้วย

(7) อุปกรณ์เสริมของจอคอมพิวเตอร์

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์เป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีอีกชนิดที่มีอุปกรณ์เสริมติดมาด้วย เพื่อให้สามารถใช้งานหน้าจอได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขาตั้งหน้าจอ ช่องเสียบ USB ลำโพงในตัว หรืออุปกรณ์สำหรับยึดติดกับผนัง เนื่องจากจอคอมบางรุ่นสามารถติดตั้งบนผนัง โดยอุปกรณ์เสริมเหล่านี้เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อ

แนะนำ 5 หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG เล่นเกมลื่นไหล ทำงานได้ไม่มีสะดุด

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 20MK400A-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 20MK400A-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มีโหมด Flicker Safe และ Reader Mode ปรับแสงสีฟ้า ใช้งานหน้าจอได้ต่อเนื่องยาวนานมากยิ่งขึ้น

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 20MK400A-B มาพร้อมความละเอียดระดับ Full HD อัตราการรีเฟรช 60Hz ทำงานคู่กับเทคโนโลยี Flicker Safe ลดความสั่นไหวของภาพ จึงช่วยป้องกันอาการดวงตาเมื่อยล้าที่เกิดจากการสั่นไหวของหน้าจอ และโหมด Reader Mode ที่ช่วยลดแสงสีฟ้า ทำให้คุณใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่นนี้ได้อย่างสบายตามากขึ้น ทั้งยังมาพร้อมโหมดที่สายเกมเมอร์ต้องเลิฟ เพราะช่วยให้คุณได้เปรียบในการปะทะมากขึ้น อย่างโหมด Dynamic Action Sync ช่วยให้คุณตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ในเกมได้ในทันทีและตอบสนองต่อการกระทำได้รวดเร็วกว่าเดิม หรือ Black Stabilizer ที่ช่วยปรับแสงสว่างในจุดที่มืดที่สุดให้สว่างขึ้นและมองเห็นได้อย่างชัดเจนด้วยมุมมองแบบ Night Vision ซึ่งจอจะทำการซิงโครไนซ์ให้เองโดยอัตโนมัติ ขณะเดียวกันดีไซน์ตัวเครื่องถูกออกแบบมาให้จัดวางได้ทั้งบนโต๊ะทำงานหรือติดตั้งบนผนังขึ้นอยู่กับความต้องการของผู้ใช้งาน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 29WK600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 29WK600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มีอัตราการรีเฟรช 75Hz พร้อม AMD FreeSync

ใครที่กำลังมองหาจอมอนิเตอร์ที่ตอบสนองเร็ว ให้ภาพนุ่มนวล ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานทั้งงานเกี่ยวกับเอกสาร กราฟิกหนัก ๆ ไปจนถึงเกมต่อสู้ที่ต้องการตอบสนองฉับไว ขอแนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 29WK600-W ขนาด 29 นิ้ว ความละเอียด 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD (2560 x 1080 พิกเซล) อัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจออยู่ที่ 75hz ซึ่งทำงานภายใต้เทคโนโลยีพาเนลจอแบบ IPS ที่มีความโดดเด่นอยู่ในเรื่องของภาพที่คมชัดพร้อมสีสันสดใส ไปจนถึงรองรับเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync ที่ป้องกันการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอ ช่วยลดการกระตุกของภาพ ทำให้การเล่นเกมเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่นไร้ที่ติ และมาพร้อมกับลำโพงคู่ 5 วัตต์ ในตัว ถือเป็นหน้าจอที่ราคาคุ้มค่า แถมมีครบจบในตัวเดียว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GN600-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GN600-B

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ได้แบบมีคุณภาพ

LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GN600-B เป็นจอมอนิเตอร์เกมมิ่ง IPS Full HD ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ที่มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติในการแสดงผลคอนเทนต์ในระดับ HDR 10 พร้อม sRGB 99% (Typ.) ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานหน้าจอคอมทั้งในด้านของการเล่นเกมและการรับชมสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้แบบมีคุณภาพ ทั้งยังรองรับเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync Premium ทำให้การเล่นเกมไหลลื่นและไม่มีปัญหาภาพกระตุกในขณะเล่นเกม หรือภาพขาดจากหน้าจอเพราะมีการเปลี่ยนมุมกล้องอย่างรวดเร็ว ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังมองหาหน้าจอสำหรับเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ที่สามารถใช้ทำงานหรือเล่นเกมได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ อย่าลืมคิดถึงจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ขนาด 24 นิ้วจากแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GN600-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GN800-B

เปิดประสบการณ์การต่อสู้ที่สมจริงบนหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

เปลี่ยนจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้เป็นสนามต่อสู้ที่สมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น กับ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GN800-B ที่มีความละเอียดสูงระดับ QHD (2560 x 1440 พิกเซล) พร้อมรองรับระบบ HDR10 แสดงผลภาพได้คมชัด และให้สีแม่นยำสมจริงด้วยฟังก์ชั่น sRGB 99% นอกจากนี้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่นนี้ มีอัตราการรีเฟรช 144hz และเทคโนโลยี IPS 1ms (GtG) เพิ่มอัตราความเร็วในการตอบสนอง ทำให้คุณได้เปรียบผู้เล่นมากกว่าเดิม เพราะสามารถมองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว แถมยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ Premium ที่ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ ทำให้คุณต่อสู้ได้อย่างราบลื่นทุกเกมสำคัญ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มอบภาพใหญ่จุใจถึง 34 นิ้ว เล่นเกมก็มันส์ หรือแบ่งหน้าจอทำงานก็สะดวก

LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B เป็นหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาดใหญ่ 34 นิ้ว ที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้มีความโดดเด่นอยู่ในเรื่องของการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ เพราะหน้าจอคอม LG รุ่นนี้เป็นทรงโค้งมีอัตราส่วนกว้าง-ยาว 21:9 ช่วยให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์มองเห็นข้อมูลบนหน้าจอได้มากกว่าเดิม และด้วยรีเฟรชเรทที่ให้มาในระดับ 144hz และเวลาตอบสนอง 1ms MBR ช่วยลดปัญหาความล่าช้าและภาพเบลอที่เกิดจากการเคลื่อนไหวเร็ว ๆ ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Nvidia G-Sync ลดปัญหาภาพขาดบนหน้าจอและลดปัญหาภาพกระตุก ทำให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้น ใครกำลังมองหาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกมแนว First-Person Shooting หรือ FPS โดยเฉพาะ หรือจะใช้ทำงาน ดูซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด จอมอนิเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B ตอบโจทย์คุณได้อย่างลงตัวมาก มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างตรงใจ ควรเริ่มต้นพิจารณารายละเอียดตามที่ได้แนะนำเอาไว้ข้างต้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเรื่องความละเอียดในการแสดงผลของจอแสดงผลรุ่นนั้น ๆ อัตราการรีเฟรช ไปจนถึงการเปรียบเทียบรุ่นใกล้เคียงกัน เพื่อให้ได้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่รองรับการใช้งานในทุกสถานการณ์ได้แบบลงตัว สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG หรืออยากได้ลำโพงบลูทูธไว้ใช้งานคู่กัน สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

