กลุ่มเพื่อนรวมตัวเชียร์บอลผ่านทีวี

แจกลิงค์ดูบอลสด สมัครสมาชิกแบบฟรี รวมเว็บไซต์ถูกกฎหมายชัวร์

09/01/2022

เชียร์บอลสะใจได้อรรถรสทั้งภาพและเสียงต้องรับชมผ่านทีวีจอยักษ์คุณภาพ

แนะนำช่องทางดูบอลลีกยุโรปถูกลิขสิทธิ์

ฤดูกาลฟุตบอลลีกทั้งไทยและต่างประเทศเริ่มขึ้นแล้วเมื่อเข้าสู่เดือนสิงหาคมของทุกปี แน่นอนว่าฟุตบอลถือเป็นกีฬาที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดมีผู้คนเฝ้าติดตามเกมการแข่งขันตลอดทุกสัปดาห์ โดยเฉพาะลีกชั้นนำที่ถูกยกให้เป็นลีกที่ดีที่สุดในโลกเวลานี้ก็คือพรีเมียร์ลีกอังกฤษ ที่มีทีมขวัญใจคอบอลอย่างแมนฯยู ลิเวอร์พูล เชลซี ฯลฯ ซึ่งเป็นศูนย์รวมของบรรดาแข้งซูเปอร์สตาร์ระดับโลกมากมายที่มาค้าแข้งอยู่ที่นี่ สำหรับคอบอลที่ต้องการรับชมเกมการแข่งขันทุกสัปดาห์แบบสด ๆ คอนเทนต์นี้ขอรวบรวมเอาช่องทางแบบถูกต้องตามกฎหมาย ปลอดภัย ภาพเสียงคมชัดมาฝากกัน.

หากกล่าวถึงการดูบอลสดผ่านลิงค์ที่แจกกันตามเว็บไซต์หรือสื่อออนไลน์ต่าง ๆ เป็นเรื่องยากที่จะรู้ว่าลิงค์ดังกล่าวถูกลิขสิทธิ์หรือไม่โดยเฉพาะเว็บไซต์ที่ไม่ได้เกี่ยวกับกีฬาหรือไม่ได้มาจากต้นทางจากเจ้าของลิขสิทธิ์โดยตรง ซึ่งในฤดูกาล 2022-2023 เจ้าของลิขสิทธิ์ฟุตบอลพรีเมียร์ลีกอังกฤษอย่างถูกต้องตามกฎหมายได้แก่ กลุ่มทรูวิชั่นส์ ที่ตอกย้ำความเป็น คิง ออฟ สปอร์ต ผู้นำคอนเทนต์กีฬาระดับโลก ได้ซื้อลิขสิทธิ์ฟุตบอลพรีเมียร์ลีก (Premier League) 3 ฤดูกาลต่อเนื่อง เริ่มตั้งแต่ฤดูกาล 2022/23 – 2024/25.

ช่องทางดูบอลพรีเมียร์ลีก 2022 ถูกลิขสิทธิ์

เชียร์กันแบบจุใจผ่านทุกแพลตฟอร์มของกลุ่มทรู ทั้งบนทีวี สมาร์ทโฟน และออนไลน์ แบบง่าย ๆ ถ่ายทอดสดครบทั้ง 380 แมตช์ต่อฤดูกาล รวม 1,140 แมตช์ ตามช่องทางดังนี้ .

• แอป TrueID
• กล่องทรูไอดีทีวี
• จานทรูวิชั่นส์

สมาชิกทรูวิชั่นส์สามารถรับชมฟุตบอลพรีเมียร์ลีกอังกฤษ ลา ลีกา สเปน ลีกเอิง ฝรั่งเศส และฟุตบอลสโมสรยุโรป ยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ลีก ยูโรปา ลีก รวมถึงฟุตบอลไทยลีก ผ่านช่อง Tru Premier Football 1 - 8 / ช่อง beIN SPORTS 1 - 6 และ ช่อง truesports 1 - 7 .

สมัครดูบอลพรีเมียร์ลีกฤดูกาล 2022-2023 ราคาเท่าไหร่

ดูบอลสดพรีเมียร์ลีก 2022/2023 กับทางทรูไอดี มี 4 ราคา ดูได้ทุกอุปกรณ์ในระดับคุณภาพ HD ได้แก่ .

1. เหมาจ่ายตลอดฤดูกาล

ดูบอลพรีเมียร์ลีกคุณภาพระดับ HD ทุกอุปกรณ์ เริ่มตั้งแต่เมื่อวันเสาร์ที่ 6 สิงหาคม 2565 ไปจนถึง 31 พฤษภาคม 2566 ราคา 2,700 บาท หรือใช้ทรูพอยท์ 9,000 คะแนน.

2. แบบรายเดือน

เริ่มตั้งแต่เมื่อวันเสาร์ที่ 6 สิงหาคม 2565 ไปจนถึง 31 พฤษภาคม 2566 รับชมสด และ Rerun ได้ในช่องที่กำหนดเป็นระบบต่ออายุแบบเดือนต่อเดือน คุณภาพของการรับชมเป็นระบบ HD รองรับการชมสดทุกแมตช์ ราคาเดือนละ 399 บาท ไม่สามารถใช้คะแนนทรูพอยท์แลกได้

3. แบบ 7 วัน

รับชมถ่ายทอดสดทุกสัปดาห์ รวมถึง Rerun ได้ในวันจันทร์ถึงศุกร์ ราคา 219 บาท หรือใช้ทรูพอยท์ 729 คะแนน.

4. แบบรายวัน

ชมสดเฉพาะแมตช์ที่ต้องการ ราคา 179 บาท หรือใช้ทรูพอยท์ 499 คะแนน.

5. ดูผ่านมือถือ

ต้องโหลดแอป TrueID หรือเข้าผ่านระบบเว็บเบราว์เซอร์ การล็อกอินจะต้องสมัครสมาชิกตามแพ็กเกจข้อ 1-4 ที่กล่าวข้างต้น เงื่อนไขดูฟรีเฉพาะสมาชิกที่ใช้เบอร์เครือข่าย Truemove H ที่ได้รับสิทธิ์ Unlock ตามแพ็กเกจ และกดรับสิทธิ์ดูได้เฉพาะบนมือถือเท่านั้นไม่สามารถดูผ่านกล่องทีวีได้.

จบกันไปแล้วสำหรับช่องทางดูบอลลีกยุโรปแบบสด ๆ อย่างถูกต้องตามกฎหมาย นอกจากนี้ท่านใดที่ต้องการเชียร์ทีมโปรดแบบสะใจขอแนะนำทีวี LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นรุ่น LG OLED evo, LG QNED MiniLED หรือ LG NanoCell ให้ภาพเสียงคมชัดเหมือนอยู่ติดขอบสนามเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเชียร์บอลได้อย่างเข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..

