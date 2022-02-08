About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งดูซีรีส์ Netflix

แนะนํา 10 ซีรีส์ Netflix 2022 ดูผ่าน Smart TV สนุกครบรส

08/02/2022

รวมซีรีส์ Netflix สนุกครบรส ที่คุณไม่ควรพลาด

อัปเดต ซีรีส์ Netflix จัดเต็มหลายแนว คอนเฟิร์มความสนุก

Netflix แหล่งบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่นำเสนอความบันเทิงหลากหลายครบรส อาทิ รายการทีวี ภาพยนตร์ อนิเมะ สารคดีที่ชนะรางวัล และยังเป็นตัวเลือกแห่งความบันเทิงที่คนไทยให้ความนิยมมาโดยตลอด ให้คุณรับชมรายการสุดโปรดโดยไม่มีโฆษณาคั่น ค้นพบความบันเทิงใหม่ ๆ ได้ตลอดเวลา และยังมีการอัปเดตรายการทีวีและภาพยนตร์มาใหม่ทุกสัปดาห์.

เพราะฉะนั้นวันนี้ LG จึงได้รวบรวมซีรีส์ Netflix ที่คุณไม่ควรพลาด ปี 2022 มาแนะนำ พร้อมเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมด้วย LG Smart TV ให้ความรู้สึกเสมือนนั่งรับชมอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์.

ทีวี LG UQ8050

รับชมซีรีส์ Netflix ที่คุณไม่ควรพลาดผ่านทีวีแอลจี

จัดอันดับ 10 ซีรีส์ Netflix 2022 สนุกครบรส เนื้อเรื่องชวนติดตาม

1. Our Beloved Summer

นักเรียนชายและนักเรียนหญิง

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Our Beloved Summer ร้อนนั้นเรารักกัน.

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Netflix เรื่องที่พลาดไม่ได้ อย่าง Our Beloved Summer ร้อนนั้นเรารักกัน โดยมีเนื้อเรื่องเกี่ยวกับ กุกยอนซู นักเรียนระดับหัวกะทิ กับ ชเวอุง ผู้เป็นที่โหล่มาเสมอ ในช่วงวัย 19 ปี ทั้งสองได้ร่วมกันถ่ายสารคดีเกี่ยวกับชีวิตในช่วงวัยนั้น ทั้ง ๆ ที่ไม่ค่อยจะถูกกันเท่าไหร่ จนสารคดีของพวกเขาโด่งดังมาก ความใกล้ชิดทำให้ทั้งสองเกิดมีความรู้สึกที่ดีต่อกัน และคบกันยาวนานถึง 5 ปี จนวันหนึ่งพวกเขาตัดสินใจเลิกกัน แต่ด้วยหน้าที่การงานของกุกยอนซูทำให้เขาต้องกลับไปขอให้ชเวอุงช่วยเหลือ การกลับมาอยู่ใกล้กันอีกครั้งจะทำให้พวกเขาทั้งสองคืนดีกันหรือไม่โปรดติดตาม.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

ผู้หญิงและผู้ชายสะพายกระเป๋า

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

โฮมทาวน์ ชะชะช่า ซีรีส์เกาหลีสุดน่ารัก โดยมีเนื้อเรื่องเกี่ยวกับ ยุนฮเยจิน ทันตแพทย์หญิงที่ทุ่มเทให้กับงานของตัวเอง และเปิดคลินิกทันตกรรมในหมู่บ้านกงจิน วันหนึ่งเธอได้พบกับ ฮงดูชิก ชายหนุ่มที่มักจะช่วยเหลือคนในหมู่บ้านและทำงานทุกอย่างจนเหมือนเป็นฮีโร่ ทั้งสองมีนิสัยที่ไม่เหมือนกัน แต่ความใกล้ชิดและอยู่ในหมู่บ้านเดียวกันทำให้ทั้งสองหวั่นไหวจนเกิดเป็นความรัก แต่รักครั้งนี้จะราบรื่นหรือไม่โปรดติดตามต่อไป

3. Taxi Driver

ผู้ชายกำลังขับรถ

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Taxi Driver แท็กซี่ชำระแค้น.

ซีรีส์เกาหลีเรื่อง Taxi Driver แท็กซี่ชำระแค้น โดยมีเนื้อเรื่องเกี่ยวกับ คิมโดกี ที่สอบเข้าหน่วย UDT ได้สำเร็จ แต่แม่ของตัวเองดันถูกฆาตกรรมแบบปริศนา และยังหาคนผิดมาลงโทษไม่ได้ ทำให้เขาผันตัวมาเป็นคนขับแท็กซี่ให้กับ Rainbow Taxi และไม่ใช่คนขับรถธรรมดา ๆ เพราะบริษัทที่เขาทำงานคือบริษัทชำระแค้น เรื่องราวความวุ่นวายต่าง ๆ จึงเกิดขึ้น เขาจะตามหาคนที่ฆ่าแม่ได้หรือไม่โปรดติดตาม

4. Bulgasal : Immortal Souls

ผู้หญิงและผู้ชายหันหลังชนกัน

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Bulgasal : Immortal Souls.

ซีรีส์แฟนตาซีเข้มข้นที่พูดถึงเรื่องราวของ ดันฮวัล ผู้โดนสาปให้กลายเป็นวิญญาณอมตะและใช้ชีวิตมานานมากกว่า 600 ปี ส่วน มินซางอุน เธอเคยเป็นมนุษย์อมตะเหมือนกันแต่ได้รับโอกาสให้มาเกิดใหม่เป็นคนธรรมดาอีกครั้ง ซึ่งเธอจำอดีตของเธอได้ทั้งหมดและคอยหนีการล้างแค้นของ บุลกาซัล ทำให้ต้องหลบซ่อนตัวอยู่ตลอดเวลา สุดท้ายเธอจะโดนจับได้หรือไม่ และจะมีชีวิตอย่างไรโปรดติดตาม

5. The Silent Sea

ผู้หญิงกำลังเอามือแตะกระจกห้อง

ซีรีส์เกาหลี The Silent Sea.

ซีรีส์เกาหลีที่พูดถึงปี 2075 อนาคตที่สิ่งมีชีวิตบนโลกเสี่ยงต่อการสูญพันธุ์ เนื่องจากทรัพยากรบนโลกใกล้จะหมดลง จนทำให้ประเทศเกาหลีใต้ได้ส่งทีมสำรวจขึ้นไปบนดวงจันทร์ เพื่อไปยังสถานีวิจัยที่ถูกทิ้งเอาไว้ และต้องปฏิบัติภารกิจลับในบริเวณพื้นที่ที่เงียบสงัด นำทีมโดย ฮันยุนแจ ซงจีอัน รยูแทซอก หมอฮง คิมซอน และกงซูฮยอก เมื่อไปถึงพวกเขาทั้งหมดกลับเจอเรื่องราวที่ไม่คาดคิด และยังพบสัญญาณที่ระบุตัวตนไม่ได้ท่ามกลางความเงียบ เรื่องราวจะเป็นอย่างไรโปรดติดตาม

6. Stranger Things 4

กลุ่มเด็ก ๆ กำลังเดินหันหลัง

ซีรีส์ภาคต่อ Stranger Things 4.

ซีรีส์ภาคต่อ Stranger Things 4 เรื่องราวเกี่ยวกับ แอล (Millie Bobby Brown) ที่ได้ติดตามครอบครัวไบรเออร์สย้ายออกจากเมืองฮอว์กินส์ไปอยู่ที่แคลิฟอร์เนีย ที่นี่แอลเป็นที่รู้จักในชื่อเจน แต่ดูเหมือนเธอจะเข้ากับเพื่อน ๆ ที่นี่ไม่ได้สักเท่าไหร่ และวันหนึ่งเมื่อสาวน้อยดาวโรงเรียนอย่าง คริสซี่ (Grace Van Dien) ถูกพบกลายเป็นศพในสภาพผิดธรรมชาติ ทำให้ผู้คนต่างหวาดกลัวและคิดว่าปีศาจได้กลับมาแล้ว เรื่องราวจะเป็นอย่างไรโปรดติดตาม

7. Man Vs. Bee

ผู้ชายกำลังมองแมลง

ซีรีส์ฝรั่ง Man Vs. Bee.

ซีรีส์ฝรั่ง Man Vs. Bee เรื่องราวความสนุกที่จะมาสร้างเสียงหัวเราะ เมื่อคนต้องทำสงครามกับแมลง โดยตัวซีรีส์พูดถึงเรื่องราวผู้ชายคนหนึ่งอันมีเหตุที่เขาต้องเตรียมตัวเองให้พร้อมสำหรับสู้รบกับเหล่าแมลง และต้องทำหน้าที่ในการดูแลคฤหาสน์สุดหรูในช่วงเวลาที่เจ้าของบ้านไม่อยู่ จนทำให้เรื่องวุ่นวายเกิดขึ้น เขาจะมีวิธีแก้ไขอย่างไรโปรดติดตาม

8. Boo Bitch

ผู้หญิงสองคนตกใจสัตว์ที่ตายตรงหน้า

ซีรีส์ฝรั่ง Boo Bitch.

Boo Bitch เรื่องราวตลกร้ายเมื่อเธอตื่นมาเป็นผี ชีวิตของเด็กมัธยมปลาย เอริก้า วู ผู้ถูกเลี้ยงดูและใช้ชีวิตยิ่งกว่าไข่ในหิน เธอมีเพื่อนสนิทอยู่คนหนึ่ง คือ เจีย วันหนึ่งพวกเขาทั้งสองได้ออกไปเที่ยวสนุกก่อนจบมัธยมปลายเพื่อทำในสิ่งที่ไม่เคยทำ ในขณะนั้นเอริก้า วู เธอได้พบกับ เจค หนุ่มฮอตที่เธอแอบชอบมานาน แต่แล้วเกิดเรื่องราวที่ไม่คาดฝันค่ำคืนอันแสนสนุกจบลง เมื่อเธอตื่นขึ้นมากลับพบว่าตนเองกลายเป็นผีไปแล้ว และเธอจะกลับมาเป็นคนอีกหรือไม่ โปรดติดตาม

9. Dead To Me

ผู้หญิงสองนั่งซบกัน

ซีรีส์ฝรั่ง Dead To Me.

Dead To Me ซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนสอบสวน และแฝงไปด้วยแง่คิดในการใช้ชีวิตของผู้หญิงวัยกลางคน โดยพูดถึงเรื่องราวของ 2 สาว คนหนึ่งมีบาดแผลทางใจอันแสนหนักหน่วง หลังจากสามีของเธอเสียชีวิตลง กับหญิงสาวอีกคนที่รักอิสระ และพยายามเข้ามาตีสนิทด้วย วันหนึ่งมีเหตุการณ์ที่ทำให้ชีวิตของพวกเขาต้องมาพัวพันกัน เธอจะตามหาคนที่ทำให้สามีของเธอเสียชีวิตได้หรือไม่ และจะใช่คนที่เข้ามาตีสนิทด้วยหรือเปล่า โปรดติดตาม

10. The King’s Affection

ผู้หญิงและผู้ชายอยู่ใกล้กัน

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวย้อนยุคเรื่อง The King’s Affection.

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวย้อนยุคเรื่อง The King’s Affection ราชันผู้งดงาม โดยเรื่องเกิดขึ้นจากฝาแฝดชาย – หญิงที่เกิดขึ้นมาเพื่อเป็นรัชทายาท ตามความเชื่อคนที่เป็นหญิงจะต้องถูกกำจัด แต่เธอได้ถูกขอไว้ชีวิตและออกไปอยู่นอกวัง วันหนึ่ง อีฮวี ผู้ที่เป็นฝาแฝดชายได้ป่วยและสิ้นพระชนม์ลง เพื่อปกปิดเรื่องนี้เอาไว้ทำให้ต้องพาตัวฝาแฝดหญิงกลับเข้าวังมาปลอมตัวเป็น อีฮวี องค์รัชทายาทแทน เรื่องราวจะเป็นอย่างไรโปรดติดตาม.

ทั้งหมดนี้คือซีรีส์ Netflix ปี 2022 จัดเต็มความสนุกครบรส โดยแต่ละเรื่องมีเนื้อหาและจุด Climax ที่น่าติดตามต่างกัน ในช่วงวันหยุดหากคุณไม่รู้จะทำอะไรลองเลือกซีรีส์ Netflix สุดโปรดของคุณมาดูสักเรื่องน่าจะเป็นช่วยคลายเหงาได้ไม่น้อย แต่หากต้องการเต็มอิ่มในการรับชมซีรีส์ Netflix เสมือนนั่งรับชมอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ ขอแนะนำ LG สมาร์ททีวี ที่มาพร้อมระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง คุณภาพทรงพลังให้คุณได้ประสบการณ์ใหม่ที่น่าตื่นเต้นและสัมผัสความรู้สึกเสมือนจริง.

 

ขอบคุณภาพจาก : netflix

แนะนำ LG สมาร์ททีวี คุณภาพแสง สี เสียง ทรงพลัง LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ดีไซน์สวย.

สุดยอดความงาม LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ดีไซน์บางแนบกับผนังดุจงานศิลป์ เพิ่มความสวยงามสดใสของพิกเซลที่เปล่งแสงสว่างด้วยตัวเองและคมชัดขึ้นของ LG OLED evo ชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ที่ยกระดับภาพระดับ 4K ถ่ายทอดสีสันได้อย่างเป็นธรรมชาติ พร้อมเสียงทรงพลังรอบทิศทาง

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75UQ8050PSB

LG UHD 4K Smart TV

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75UQ8050PSB ขอบจอมินิมอล.

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75UQ8050PSB ดีไซน์เพรียวบางและขอบจอแบบมินิมอล เพลิดเพลินไปกับสีสันสดใสและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่งแบบ Real 4K พร้อมสัมผัสคอนเทนต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบอย่างใกล้ชิดด้วยทีวี 4K UHD ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ เพิ่มประสบการณ์การรับชมด้วยชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor สามารถสั่งงานด้วยเสียง ทำให้การรับชมทีวี LG UHD ของคุณง่ายและรวดเร็วกว่าที่เคย

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630BPSA

LG HD Smart TV

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630BPSA สีสันคมชัด.

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630BPSA ทีวี ความละเอียดหน้าจอแบบ HD แสดงสีสันได้ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น และยังมาพร้อม AI Sound คุณภาพเสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยม เพื่อให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับประสบการณ์เสียงที่หนักแน่นและสมจริง พร้อม Apple Airplay2 แชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่จอทีวีด้วยคำสั่งเสียงใช้งานง่ายตามที่คุณต้องการ เพื่อมอบประสบการ์การรับชมทีวีที่ดื่มด่ำให้กับคุณ.

หากคุณสนใจเปิดประสบการณ์ใหม่ ๆ ด้วยการรับชมซีรี่ส์สุดโปรดเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ พร้อมสัมผัสระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง LG Smart TV รุ่นดังกล่าว ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคุณได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..